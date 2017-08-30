Rumorpile: Production Timeline for 2018 Jeep Wrangler Leaked, Possibly Arriving Somewhat Early

Thanks to all of the various leaks that have been coming out over the past couple of months, we have a good idea of what to expect with the 2018 Jeep Wrangler. Thanks to a new leak, we now have a possible timeline of Wrangler production.

JL Wrangler Forums got their hands on various production dates that are said to come from FCA directly. Production of the four-door Wrangler will begin first on November 13, 2017. The models will feature the 3.6L V6 and a hardtop. JL Wrangler Forums has learned that FCA is considering bumping the production start to October 30, 2017. Nevertheless, if either date proves to be true, this will be ahead of the debut of the new Wrangler at the LA Auto Show.

Other dates to be aware of,

February 12, 2018: Production begins on 2-Door and Turbocharge 2.0L

March 31, 2018: Production ends on the current Wrangler (previous reports said that both the old and new model would be built side by side for up to a year)

August 6, 2018: Start of 3.0L Diesel V6 production

Source: JL Wrangler Forums