  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Why No Turbo-Four in the Jeep Gladiator?!

      Comes down to towing capability

    We have been wondering for some time why the mild-hybrid eTorque powertrain was missing from the Gladiator's available powertrains. The eTorque powertrain pairs a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This not only improves overall fuel economy, but provides slightly more torque than the 3.6L V6 - 295 vs. 260 pound-feet. We assumed the reason came down to possible issues with towing. It seems our hunch was right.

    The Drive reached out to FCA to see why the Gladiator wasn't being offered with the eHybrid. This was the response from the spokesperson.

    "The 3.6-liter engine can handle the temperatures seen while towing."

    Reading between the lines, it seems Jeep doesn't expect eHybrid powertrain to handle the towing duties of a pickup truck. The Gladiator is rated to tow a max of 7,650 pounds, beating the Chevrolet Colorado Diesel by 50 pounds.

    Source: The Drive


    dfelt
    38 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Wise decision.  Save the hybrids for Chrysler cars and minivans.

    But I thought RAM had a Tow capable 48V Hybrid system already? Why not use it here?

    Robert Hall
    Just now, dfelt said:

    But I thought RAM had a Tow capable 48V Hybrid system already? Why not use it here?

    Maybe packaging issues?   The RAM has a lot more space than the Wrangler/Gladiator under the hood...

    William Maley
    36 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    But I thought RAM had a Tow capable 48V Hybrid system already? Why not use it here?

    That's hooked up to the V6 and like @Robert Hall said, they may have run into some packing issues.

×