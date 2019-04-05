2020 Karma Revero Gets Updated Battery And Regenerator

Karma Automotive is preparing to release the 2020 refresh of the Revaro. The current car uses GM's 2.0 liter 4-cylinder as a regenerator to charge the 21.4 kWh battery while underway. The battery then powers a pair of electric motors in the rear that produce a combined 403 horsepower letting the Revero dart to 60 in just 5.4 seconds. Range in full EV mode is about 37 miles, so says the EPA.

In a press release, Karma has announced that the the refreshed Revero will now move to a 1.5 liter BMW 3-cylinder to support a new, more powerful NMC lithium-ion battery pack. The rear drive unit is being replaced as well with a new twin-motor rear drive module. In the 2020 car, naught to 60 will drop by nearly a full second to 4.5 seconds.

The refreshed Revero will sport updated body work to go along with its technological upgrades.

Karma will be unveiling the 2020 Revero at the Shanghai Motor Show on April 16th along with two other concepts.



2020 Karma Revero Teaser (Click to Enlarge)

Related: