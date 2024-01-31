Jump to content
    By Anthony Fongaro

    Kia Delays EV4 To Early 2025

      The smaller EV3 is aimed to launch in the first half of this year.

    On January 29th, 2024, South Korea reported on the EV4 from Kia Vice President Woo-Jeong Woo during a conference call. Kia plans on launching their EV3 in the first half of 2024 while the EV4 will now launch in early 2025. During the 2023 Kia EV Day in October 2023, Kia announced the launch schedules of these two. EV4 was planned to be released before the end of 2024

    In the conference call, Vice President Joo stated “Electric vehicles are the biggest influence on Kia’s sales and profits. We plan to flexibly respond to market changes in the medium to long term. The EV3, EV4, and EV5 will be launched sequentially, and we are determined to make these three models successful.” Although Kia has not stated about the delay, they may be waiting to enhance EV4 quality.


    From the EV3 to EV5, they will use Kia's E-GMP electrical vehicle platform. EV3 is positioned as a small SUV, the EV4 as a compact sedan, and the EV5 as a compact SUV. Kia has announced that the EV3 to EV5 will cost from around $35,000 to $50,000, respectively. An update to the Gwangmyeong Plant 2 for electric cars has been completed after eight months of work. For now, there are no details about EV4's specifications, but it is likely to be front-wheel-drive. These inexpensive vehicles may use a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and a 400V system. 

    David

    While we do need a lower cost EV such as the EV4, I think it is smart as globally large purchases have cooled to spread out the roll out of EVs and right now SUV is far more popular than the sedans.

