  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Next Kia Optima Teased as K5 for Korea

      ...a swoopier image for the staid family sedan...

    2020-kia-k5 rear.jpgKia's styling lately has been on a good run with the handsome Kia Telluride, the Kia Stinger, and the new Kia Soul.  Next up looks to be the redesigned Kia Optima. Though the current model is only 4 years old, Kia is looking at a major redesign for 2020-2021 in the Korean market where it is dubbed the K5.

    The company released a series of concept photos to show the direction in styling they are aiming for. The flowing lines give the car a couple like silhouette, while a larger, blunter "tiger nose" grille takes up most of the front.  The running lights take on a Z shape like on the larger Cadenza and the headlamps merge into the wide front grille. Around back is a trunk lid with a small lip of a rear spoiler and full-width tail lamps. A chrome strip runs from the base of the A-pillar, up and along the roofline and then down under the rear window glass. 

    Inside is a fully digital instrument cluster and a minimal number of buttons and dials on the center stack. The standard style gear shifter has been replaced with a rotary selector. 

    2020-kia-k5 interior.jpg

    We don't know when the actual reveal will be, but it can't be that far away, perhaps at the Los Angeles Auto Show coming up in November. 

    Source: Motor1.com

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Have to say, I am really liking the style direction Kia is going, very refreshing. :thumbsup:

