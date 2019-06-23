Quick Drive: 2020 Kia Telluride SX AWD

At an event in May, I got to spend some time with the 2020 Kia Telluride. The Telluride is an all-new model for Kia, though it is based on the Kia Sorento’s platform. Being a good bit longer than the 7-passenger Sorento, it is substantially roomier inside, allowing for 7 or 8 passenger configurations depending on trim level. The version I tested was the top of the line SX package with all-wheel drive and an additional Prestige Package. Kia makes standard a whole host of active safety equipment. Thankfully, I didn’t get to test any of the more important ones. One important safety feature on my shopping list is Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, and the Kia has it standard.

On appearance alone, Kia is going to have a hit on their hands. Though on the same platform as the Kia Sorento, the Telluride strikes a handsome square and almost truck-like silhouette. The overall look is of a vehicle even bigger than it is. Up front are an attractive set of headlight clusters with yellow surround daytime running lamps. As this is a new entry to the segment, Kia spells out the model name across the front of the hood making sure you know what model vehicle it is. It still manages to look classy. My tester had the black 20-inch wheels, LED headlamps, and rear fix-glass sunroof that comes with the SX trim level.

Because this was the top of the line SX with Prestige Package, it came with beautiful Napa leather chairs, second-row captain chairs, heads up display, and premium cloth headliner and sun visors. The overall fit and finish of my tester was excellent. Switchgear is nicely weighted and has a premium, if not luxury, feel to it. The styling inside is handsome if conservative, and passengers could be fooled into thinking they were in a vehicle of higher pedigree. While it is roomier than the Sorento, is it still smaller than some of its primary competition. The Honda Pilot, Chevrolet Traverse, and Buick Enclave all boast roomier interiors. Still, second-row comfort was good and third-row accessibility is acceptable, though best left to the kids.

My experience with the Telluride’s 10-inch infotainment system was limited, however, it is based on the same UVO system found in their other vehicles. Even in its native modes, I find Kia UVO to be one of the easier systems to use, but if you use the included Android Auto and Apple Car Play most often, you won’t be in the native system much anyway.

The only engine option on the Kia Telluride is a 291 horsepower 3.8 liter direct-injected V6. Torque comes in at 261 lb-ft, about average for this segment. Coupled to the engine is an 8-speed automatic, and if you check the box for an additional $2,000, you get an active AWD system. The system constantly monitors traction and via a controller in the cabin, the driver can select between 80/20 (Comfort and Snow), 65/35 (Sport), and 50/50 (Lock, best used for off-roading). If you do care to do off-roading, you have 8-inches of ground clearance to play with. Towing capacity is 5,000 pounds which again is pretty much the expected capacity for the segment. EPA fuel economy is rated at 19 city / 24 highway / 21 combined. The 2020 Telluride has not yet received a crash test rating.

Though the engine only puts out 261 lb-ft of torque, the 8-speed automatic makes quick work of it and acceleration is sufficient at a reported 7.1 seconds. Engine noise is hushed and refined.

One of my favorite things about the Kia Telluride is its ride. The suspension is soft and comfortable. The big 20-inch wheels can slam hard if one hits some more serious potholes, but overall this is one of the nicest riding big SUVs. That soft suspension does have a downside; body roll and handling are not what you would call sporting. Though the steering is precise and well weighted, the big Kia hefts and leans through corners. Take it slow with grandma in the back and all will be well. The towing package adds a hitch receiver and a load leveling suspension.

Kia is not a brand known for luxury vehicles, but in SX Prestige trim, this Telluride can certainly count as one. That leads us to the price. At $46,860 after destination charges, the Telluride handily undercuts the competition, some of which don’t even offer the level of active safety technology the Kia offers as standard. If you’re shopping in the large SUV segment, the Kia Telluride is definitely one to add to your test drive list.

Year: 2020

Make: Kia

Model: Telluride

Trim: SX

Engine: 3.8L Gasoline Direct Injected V6

Driveline: All-Wheel Drive

Horsepower @ RPM: 291 hp @ 6,000 rpm

Torque @ RPM: 262 lb.-ft. @ 5,200 rpm

Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 19/24/21

Curb Weight: 4482 lb.

Location of Manufacture: West Point, GA

Base Price: $31,690

As Tested Price: $45,815

Destination Charge: $1,045

Options:

SX Prestige Package - $2,000

Carpeted Floor Mats - $210

Carpeted Cargo Mat w/ Seat Back Protection - $115