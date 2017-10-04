2019 Range Rover Sport P400e Shows A New Green Side

Land Rover is introducing a number of updates for the 2018 Range Rover Sport including an updated version of the In Control infotainment system and a slight power boost for the SVR variant. But the big news is for a new model that will be joining the lineup next August.

Meet the 2019 Range Rover Sport P400e, the first plug-in hybrid model from Land Rover. The P400e is part of a new nomenclature that will be appearing on Jaguar and Land Rover models in the coming years. The P represents petrol (gas to us Yanks), 400 is the power output, and e represents some sort of electrification. We're not fans of this new system, but it makes much more sense than Audi's two-digit system.

Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder and an electric motor producing a total output of 398 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. A 13.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides 31 miles of electric-only range. No mention of recharging times however. Land Rover quotes performance figures of 6.3 seconds to 60 mph and a top speed of 137 mph.

The P400e features a special calibrated version of Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 off-road system. This version takes advantage of the electric motor's torque from zero rpm to provide better control during low-speed off-road maneuvers.

Details on fuel economy, recharging times, and pricing will be announced closer to the release date.

Source: Land Rover

