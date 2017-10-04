2019 Range Rover Sport P400e Shows A New Green Side

Land Rover is introducing a number of updates for the 2018 Range Rover Sport including an updated version of the In Control infotainment system and a slight power boost for the SVR variant. But the big news is for a new model that will be joining the lineup next August.
Meet the 2019 Range Rover Sport P400e, the first plug-in hybrid model from Land Rover. The P400e is part of a new nomenclature that will be appearing on Jaguar and Land Rover models in the coming years. The P represents petrol (gas to us Yanks), 400 is the power output, and e represents some sort of electrification. We're not fans of this new system, but it makes much more sense than Audi's two-digit system.
Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder and an electric motor producing a total output of 398 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. A 13.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides 31 miles of electric-only range. No mention of recharging times however. Land Rover quotes performance figures of 6.3 seconds to 60 mph and a top speed of 137 mph.
The P400e features a special calibrated version of Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 off-road system. This version takes advantage of the electric motor's torque from zero rpm to provide better control during low-speed off-road maneuvers.
Details on fuel economy, recharging times, and pricing will be announced closer to the release date.
Source: Land Rover
2019 MODEL YEAR RANGE ROVER SPORT PHEV
The 19MY Range Rover Sport is the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle to be announced by Jaguar Land Rover. Badged P400e, the new model provides sustainable performance by combining a 296hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine with a 114hp (85kW) electric motor. The 398hp total available power output4 – available through the permanent four-wheel drive system – delivers 0-60mph acceleration in 6.3 seconds (0-100km/h in only 6.7 seconds) and a maximum speed of 137mph (220km/h)3. With an impressive 472-lb. ft. of torque available, the new powertrain mixes dynamic and sustainable performance with traditional Land Rover capability, comfort and refinement.
Thanks to its electrified powertrain, the Range Rover Sport P400e offers an all-electric range of up to 31 miles (51km)1. For the first time Land Rover customers can experience zero-emission off-road luxury with uncompromised all-terrain capability.
Drivers can select from two driving modes to best suit their needs:
-
Parallel Hybrid mode (the default driving mode) – combines gasoline and electric drive. The driver can optimize battery charge or fuel economy by utilizing one of two charge management functions:
- SAVE function – prevents the battery charge dropping below a pre-selected level.
- Predictive Energy Optimization (PEO) function – entering a destination in the navigation system enables the feature, which utilizes built-in GPS altitude data for the selected route, to intelligently combine the electric motor and gasoline engine to maximize fuel economy.
- EV (Electric Vehicle) mode – enables the vehicle to run solely on the electric motor using the energy stored in the battery, the ideal solution for zero emission journeys.
The new PHEV derivative also includes access to the 7kW on-board charger hidden behind the Land Rover badge on the right of the grille.
The Land Rover Terrain Response® 2 technology has a unique calibration to intelligently and precisely distribute torque from the electric motor, which has no creep speed and maximum torque from zero rpm, to all four wheels. This gives greater control during low-speed off-road maneuvers, reaffirming the outstanding breadth of capability of the Range Rover Sport.
"The new Range Rover Sport strikes a compelling balance between dynamic capability, passenger comfort and efficiency,” said Nick Collins, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar Land Rover. “The introduction of our advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain is a watershed moment in the history of our performance SUV.”
The motor is powered by a 13.1kWh high-voltage lithium-ion battery. Land Rover engineers delivered a set-up that maximizes interior space and provides ideal weight distribution. The 2.0-liter Ingenium gasoline engine is longitudinally mounted, with the 85kW electric motor housed in the ZF® automatic eight-speed transmission at the center of the vehicle alongside the 7kW on-board charger. The access point for the cable is at the front of the vehicle, while the prismatic cell lithium-ion battery is mounted at the rear beneath the trunk floor.
Designed and engineered by Jaguar Land Rover in the UK, the new Range Rover Sport will be produced at the company’s Solihull production facility.
