Land Rover Scraps Range Rover SV Coupé

Land Rover's ambition of building an ultra-luxury Range Rover to take on the likes of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga has been canned.

“We have taken the difficult decision to inform our customers that the Range Rover SV Coupé will not proceed into production. Instead, Land Rover is focusing its resources and investment on the next generation of world-class products," Land Rover said in a statement issued yesterday.

Shown at last year's Geneva Motor Show, the SV Coupé was going to be a special model built by Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations. Almost all of the panels were unique to the model. The interior was quite plush with seating for up to four and special leather upholstery. A supercharged 5.0L V8 punches out 557 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Land Rover was planning on building 999 models costing a cool $295,995 (includes a $995 destination charge).

A Land Rover spokesperson said the cancellation isn't due to the lack of demand, though the person wouldn't say how many were sold. Top Gear speculates it may come down to JLR's plan to cut 2.5 billion pounds by 2020.

Source: Land Rover, Top Gear