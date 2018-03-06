Geneva 2018: 2019 Range Rover SV Coupe is for A Select Few

Land Rover will only be building 999 SV Coupes at the SVO Technical Center in the UK with each one costing $295,995 (includes a $995 destination charge) with deliveries beginning towards the end of the year. But there is one option that only SV Coupe will get. Land Rover will be offering buyers a five-year Care Package that covers scheduled service and maintenance for the period. This includes replacements for the brake discs, pads, and windshield wipers.

Power comes from a supercharged 5.0L V8 with 557 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic a full-time four-wheel-drive system. 0-60 is said to only take five seconds and it can reach a top speed of 165 mph. Land Rover hasn't sacrificed off-road capability for the SV Coupe. It features the company's signature Terrain Response 2 control system, two-speed transfer case, and a locking rear differential.

Move inside and it is quite clear where most of the money has been spent. The SV Coupe has seating for four people in widened and deepened seats. Buyers can choose from eight interior colors (four single-tone and four two-tone). The leather upholstery comes from a single 113-year-old tannery and is stitched in a diamond pattern. Front seats get 20-way power adjustments, while back seats get 10-way adjustments. The dash is the same as you'll find in the regular Range Rover with two 10-inch touchscreens handling most functions.

On the surface, it may seem that the SV Coupe shares a number body panels with the standard Range Rover. But the hood and lower tailgate are the only panels that are shared. Every other body panel is specific to the SV Coupe. The front end features a special two-piece grille. Designers blacked out the roof pillars on the rear to give the effect of a floating roof. Wheels range in size from 21 to 23-inches.

Range Rover is bringing back a two-door variant for a limited production run. The 2019 Range Rover SV Coupe which made its debut today at the Geneva Motor Show is the latest project to come from Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations.

LUXURY FIRST: RANGE ROVER SV COUPE DEBUTS AT GENEVA MOTOR SHOW

Land Rover has created the world’s first full-size luxury SUV Coupe – a limited-edition two-door Range Rover

Beautifully curated interiors set new standards for materials and craftsmanship, with extensive personalization options for SV Coupe clients

557hp and 516lb. ft. 5.0-liter supercharged V8 powertrain makes the SV Coupe the fastest-ever full-size Range Rover, with 0-60mph in just 5.0 seconds (0-100kmh in 5.3 seconds) and 165mph (265kmh) top speed (1)

The SV Coupe will be hand-assembled at the SVO Technical Center in Warwickshire, UK with no more than 999 examples available worldwide. Priced from $295,000 in the U.S. (2)

Prospective Range Rover SV Coupe clients can register their interest now on www.LandRoverUSA.com

(MAHWAH, N.J.) – March 6, 2018 – Nearly 50 years ago, Land Rover created the luxury SUV segment with the introduction of the Range Rover. Now it’s defining a new genre with the world’s first full-size luxury SUV Coupe: the limited-edition, two-door, Range Rover SV Coupe.

Created by Land Rover Design and Special Vehicle Operations, the SV Coupe is an exemplar of Range Rover design, craftsmanship and capability. It features a seductive body wrapped around the next generation of cabin luxury – with the peerless capability on a variety of terrains and in a variety weather conditions synonymous with the Range Rover family of vehicles. No more than 999 will be hand-crafted by SVO for clients worldwide.

“The Range Rover SV Coupe is a celebration of the Range Rover bloodline,” said Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover. “With a dramatic two-door silhouette, this breath-taking four-seat Coupe alludes to its unique heritage while being thoroughly modern and contemporary. Beautifully realized and superbly engineered, the Range Rover SV Coupe delivers the most distinguished, luxurious and exclusive Range Rover ever built.”

Beautiful proportions with a powerful stance give the Range Rover SV Coupe unrivalled on-road presence. The signature floating roof, continuous waistline and tapering tail are instantly recognizable Range Rover DNA, yet are expressed in a unique way for this exclusive addition to the Range Rover family.

The purity of line of the Range Rover SV Coupe is perfectly complemented by its elegant power-close doors with frameless glass. In combination with the panoramic roof, light floods into the cabin, accentuating the relaxed, sophisticated and contemporary ambience.

Carefully curated body color combinations, including a new Contour Graphic available in four duo-tone colorways, are offset by unique side vent and grille designs. This is also the first Range Rover with a 23-inch wheel option.

Enhanced luxury and exquisite craftsmanship extend inside as well. Semi-aniline leather front seats, featuring a gradated diamond quilt design unique to the SV Coupe, elevate the premium interior to a new level of luxury accommodation comparable to private jets and yachts.

Each SV Coupe will be hand-assembled by the experts at the SVO Technical Center in the UK – a first for Range Rover.

“The introduction of the new SV Coupe brings a new level of individual expression to the Range Rover portfolio and builds on the success of Special Vehicle Operations’ existing bespoke Range Rover program,” said John Edwards, Land Rover Special Operations Managing Director. “Feedback from SV clients who have already seen the vehicle in confidential commissioning sessions has been overwhelmingly positive.”

SV Coupe clients can choose from four front-to-rear contrast interior colorways, or a range of single-tone interior colors. Both are complemented by a choice of three elegant wood veneers. A first for Range Rover is the Nautica veneer, which carefully balances heritage craftsmanship with new technology, fusing walnut and sycamore together.

An all-new optional exterior paint finish named Liquesence joins the suite of available paint options, bringing a liquid metal finish to the Range Rover for the first time. Other optional SV paint finishes include tri-coat, tinted clear coat, pearlescent, ChromaFlairTM and satin matte.

For customers looking for a truly curated experience, seven design packs will be available featuring exterior paint, bespoke badges, and interior materials specially selected by the Jaguar Land Rover Design team. From a ‘Modernist’ theme, which features an Ethereal Silver exterior paint with a Liquesence finish and Rose Gold, Chrome Knurled badges, to a ‘Heritage’ theme, which features a Modern Luxury Green exterior paint and Vintage Tan front seats with Ebony rear seats, the SV Coupe adds a unique level of customization to the Range Rover line-up.

The SV Coupe is also the fastest-ever full-size Range Rover, with a top speed of 165mph1. Powered by an exhilarating 557hp 5.0-liter supercharged V8 powertrain – the most powerful engine currently offered on the full-size Range Rover – means the SV Coupe can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 5.0 seconds1,3.

“As you’d expect from Range Rover, the engineering integrity in the SV Coupe is more than skin deep. This is a meticulously honed vehicle that’s designed for SV clients who love driving,” said Mark Stanton, Special Vehicle Operations Director.

The suspension is tuned to provide a more driver-focused edge than the standard Range Rover, with a ride height lowered by 0.31in (8mm), but will remain composed and comfortable at all times. The SV Coupe loses none of the legendary Range Rover all-terrain capability, with almost three feet (900mm) of maximum wading depth4 – and a maximum towing capacity of 7,716 lbs3.

Range Rover SV Coupe sales are anticipated to start from the fourth quarter of 2018, priced from $295,000 in the US2.

RANGE ROVER SV COUPE: IN DETAIL

COMPELLING BODY DESIGN

With the exception of the hood and lower tailgate, all of the aluminum exterior panels, including the front and rear bumpers of the two-door SV Coupe are new. A new two-part grille features Brunel Metallic rear mesh overlaid with Bright Chrome front mesh and a Satin Indus Silver metal surround, while Bright Chrome/Black Knurled Range Rover hood and tailgate script are handcrafted in the Birmingham Jewellery Quarter in the U.K.

Noble Chrome metal side vents with Brunel Metallic mesh and Satin Indus Silver metal surrounds complement frameless doors with Power Close functionality and Bright Chrome embellished body color door handles.

SUBLIME PAINTWORK

Eight exterior paint colors are available, in gloss or satin finish, four offered for the first time on Range Rover: Constellation, Parallax, Liquesence and Obsidian; and four from the SV Premium Palette: Ethereal, Flux, Valloire, and Desire. The Liquesence option brings liquid metal finish to Range Rover for the first time. SV Coupe clients can also specify one-of-four exclusive duo-tone gloss Contour Graphic options: Valloire/Flux, Valloire/Ethereal, Parallax/Ethereal, Obsidian/Desire.

Sixteen additional optional SV Premium Palette colors include a range of finishes including tri-coat, tinted clear coat, pearlescent, ChromaFlairTM and satin matte finishes.

“Accentuating Range Rover SV Coupe’s proportions, and available as a unique feature for the first time, the new Contour Graphic is created by applying a contrasting paint to the flanks of the vehicle,” said McGovern. “Starting at the side vent, it flows rearwards and around to the opposite vent, and offers customers the opportunity to further personalize their specification.”

SUMPTUOUS INTERIOR

Stunning to the eye, sumptuous to the touch, the interior of the SV Coupe is a light, contemporary, space where attention to detail has been paramount. Four curated duo-tone interior colorways, contrasting light to dark, front to rear, include Orchid/Eclipse, Orchid/Vintage Tan, Brogue/Ebony and Cirrus/Lunar, while four single-tone interior colorways are also available: Ebony, Lunar, Eclipse and Vintage Tan.

The heated and cooled 20-way electrically adjustable front and 10-way electrically adjustable rear seats, wrapped in specially selected semi-aniline leather from a single tannery established in 1905, feature a unique gradated diamond quilt design. Concurrent with the latest Range Rover line, the SV Coupe has wider, deeper redesigned seats for world-class comfort.

Nautica veneer – a first for Range Rover – combines heritage craftsmanship with a patented new form-following process to fuse walnut and sycamore woods together, creating three elegant wood veneer options for the steering wheel rim, door casings, center console, instrument panel and load space floor: Nautica, Natural Black Ash and Santos Palisander.

The Land Rover InControl® Touch Pro™ Duo infotainment includes a 10-inch display, 10-inch control panel and 12-inch Interactive Driver Display, while a 10-inch full-color Head-Up Display shows turn information including street names, slope and wheel information, cruise control, RPM and gear information5. The 1700w, 23-speaker, Meridian™ 3D Signature Sound System with dual-channel subwoofer features Trifield 3D technology for optimum sound quality.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE

The Range Rover SV Coupe features the brand’s most powerful 5.0-liter supercharged V8 powertrain producing 557hp and 516lb. ft. of torque, mated to an eight-speed ZF® automatic transmission with rotary drive selector and paddle-shifters that deliver a 0-60mph time of 5.0 seconds (0-100kmh in 5.3 seconds) and 165mph (265kmh) top speed1,3.

Permanent four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer box and Active Locking Rear Differential provides exceptional capability on a variety of surfaces, terrains and weather conditions, assisted by Land Rover Terrain Response® 2 technology which includes Dynamic, Eco, Comfort, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud and Ruts, Sand and Rock Crawl drive modes4.

REWARDING DYNAMICS

The standard ride height of the SV Coupe is 0.31in. (8mm) lower than that of the standard Range Rover, delivering enhanced dynamic performance and aesthetics. Featuring air suspension as standard, the ride height automatically lowers by an additional 0.60in. (15mm) at cruising speeds of 65mph1 or above to enhance stability and aerodynamics.

Additional air suspension height settings3 include:

Access Height (-1.96in. or -50mm, max below normal ride height)

Off-Road 1 Ride Height (+1.57in. or +40mm, max above normal ride height, up to 50mph)

Off-Road 2 Ride Height (+2.95in. or +75mm, max above normal ride height, up to 31mph)

1.2-1.6in. (30-40mm) automatic increase if obstacle detected

Manually selectable 1.2-1.6in (30-40mm) increase

Four alloy wheel options from 21-inch to 23-inch include two new forged wheels: a 22-inch dark grey polished five split-spoke design with polished finish, and a first for Range Rover, a 23-inch, two-tone silver polished six split-spoke design with 275/40 R23 all-terrain tires.

EXTRA CARE

Unique to the Range Rover SV Coupe is an optional five-year Care Package. An extension of the existing Land Rover warranty this care package offers customers service and maintenance repairs for five years, covering scheduled service procedures as well as wiper blade, brake discs and brake pad replacements.

RANGE ROVER SV COUPE TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS7