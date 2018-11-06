Jump to content
    By William Maley

    Lexus Adds the ES To Their Japan Lineup

      Hasn't been sold in their home market until now

    It may not seem like big news that late last month that Lexus launched the seventh-generation ES in Japan. But it becomes that when you consider that Lexus has never sold the ES outside of the U.S. and China for most of its life. Plus, Lexus has only been on sale in Japan since 2005.

    The introduction of the ES is somewhat surprising, considering sales of full-size cars are falling in the country. But Lexus believes the ES can buck that trend as there is "expanding demand for premium rides", and the vehicle being aimed at executives between their 40s or 50s. The company is also planning to ramp up marketing efforts on the sedan. One example is hour-long test drives of every Lexus model at the Lexus Meets lounge in Tokyo.

    It seems to be paying off as Automotive News reports that model has 2,000 preorders - 70 percent of those are current Lexus customers. Lexus has set a sales of 350 models per month.

    "We are still a young brand. We will offer experiences that surprise new customers through marketing and step up our exposure," said Lexus International President Yoshihiro Sawa.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    dfelt

    WOW I am actually not surprised by how many Crowns Toyota Sells that they did not have this on sale sooner. Should do well even in a tiny little country like Japan. Status is everything there.

    riviera74

    A small Lexus in Japan does make a lot of sense.  They rarely sell an LS series or a GX series over there anyway.

