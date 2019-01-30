Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Lexus Plans on Building Out their F Performance Sub-brand

      Possibly more Track Edition models and an SUV/Crossover model

    Lexus has some has some big plans in store for the F performance sub-brand. Motor1 is reporting that the luxury brand is planning to keep the Track Edition nameplate for some time.

    “The plan right now is to build 60 [RC F] Track Editions...and it’s going to be 40 of the white and 20 of the matte gray [cars for 2020]. It’s [our] intention to have a version of the Track Edition in subsequent [model] years,” said Cooper Ericksen, vice president for product planning and strategy at Lexus.

    It is unclear what Lexus has planned for the future of Track Edition. Ericksen said everything is up in the air ranging from improving the performance to possibly applying the treatment to other models (LC Track Edition anyone?).

    “We’re having fun with the engineers to figure out what [Track Edition] can look like in the future."

    Another item being talked about for F is building a crossover or SUV. Ericken said that a key topic of discussion is whether or not they should focus on doing an on-road version or buck the trend and do an off-road one.

    “[What] we're currently trying to figure out is [if] the on-road performance aspect [is] more important [for Lexus] to invest in than the off-road performance.” 

    Source: Motor1, 2


    dfelt

    I would have to say a Performance CUV would be more important for Lexus than an Off road one. 

    riviera74
    32 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    I would have to say a Performance CUV would be more important for Lexus than an Off road one. 

    I doubt Lexus is going to build a Performance RX or NX anytime soon.

    dfelt
    8 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    I doubt Lexus is going to build a Performance RX or NX anytime soon.

    Yet if they are discussing this which the story above is clearly saying they are, which one would you rather see them build, Performance or Off-Road?

    frogger

    I could see them doing a performance variant of one of their CUVs, but not on the current generation products.  Perhaps in a few years if the next gen RX arrives on a new platform.

     

     

     

    riviera74

    A real F sport would be based on a RWD platform, but Lexus is too scared of losing sales.  So we will end up with a pseudo-fast F sport instead, just like right now.

