Lincoln EV Getting Rivian Platform

The first product to come from Ford's investment into startup automaker Rivian will likely be a Lincoln SUV due to arrive sometime in 2022. The vehicle will be all-wheel drive and compete against Rivian's own R1S which is priced at $72,500. The models will share Rivian's skateboard platform, a design that combines the motors, batteries, controls and suspension into a single unit that the body can be built around.

The Rivian R1S is a three-row EV crossover with a range of up to 410 miles and will be built in Normal Illinois at a former Mitsubishi plant. It is expected to go into production sometime in 2021.

There will also be a compact Lincoln EV crossover coming for 2021 that could be built on the same platform that the Ford Mustang Mach-E rides on.

EV sales have been tepid so far in the US, but Lincoln is banking on the EVs to be bigger sellers in the Chinese market.