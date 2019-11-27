Jump to content
    Lincoln EV Getting Rivian Platform

      ...Lincoln gets a skateboard...

    The first product to come from Ford's investment into startup automaker Rivian will likely be a Lincoln SUV due to arrive sometime in 2022.  The vehicle will be all-wheel drive and compete against Rivian's own R1S which is priced at $72,500.  The models will share Rivian's skateboard platform, a design that combines the motors, batteries, controls and suspension into a single unit that the body can be built around.  

    The Rivian R1S is a three-row EV crossover with a range of up to 410 miles and will be built in Normal Illinois at a former Mitsubishi plant. It is expected to go into production sometime in 2021.

    There will also be a compact Lincoln EV crossover coming for 2021 that could be built on the same platform that the Ford Mustang Mach-E rides on. 

    EV sales have been tepid so far in the US, but Lincoln is banking on the EVs to be bigger sellers in the Chinese market. 

    Source: Reuters

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Must have an extra large battery

    It does make me wonder if they could be using one of the denser solid state batteries like the Toshiba battery cell that has just started production. About 4 times the energy density in comparison to the same size Panazonic cell Tesla uses.

