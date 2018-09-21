Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Internal Document Reveals 2019 Mazda CX-5 To Get Turbo 2.5

      Turbo Power!

    A user on Reddit posted today an image showing an internal document from Mazda Canada detailing some of changes coming to the 2019 CX-5. The highlights mention that the CX-5 will be getting the turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder from the CX-9, G-Vectoring Control Plus (we're assuming this is updated version of the system); changes to the exterior, the top-line Signature trim becoming available, and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    The mention of the turbo engine confirms a CAFE document we reported back in June listing the 2019 CX-5 with the turbo engine.

    If you're wondering about the trims, that's for Mazdas sold in Canada - they won't changing the trim line that significantly for the U.S. at this moment.

    Source: Reddit


    frogger

    Ok definitely not a lot to complain about with this car any more.    Just nitpicking but it could do with a bit more cargo space and a few more gears in the transmission to improve fuel economy.

     

     

     

