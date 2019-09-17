Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mazda to Show First EV in Tokyo

      ...But what will it look like?...

    Mazda currently has no EVs or Hybrids in its stable of vehicles, but that will start to change next month at the Tokyo Auto Show when Mazda unveils its first EV meant for production.  Mazda recently announced that it will put a fully electric vehicle into production in 2020 and a plug-in hybrid following later. The plug-in will use a small rotary engine to recharge the battery on the go. 

    What we don't know yet is what type of EV Mazda will be producing.  If it is a small hatchback, we can chalk the potential sales up as "not many". The test mule that Mazda is using has been the new CX-30 with a 35.5 kWh battery and an electric motor good for 141 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft of torque. That battery pack is considerably smaller than the 64 kWh unit the Hyundai Kona uses in North America.  Mazda says that the vehicle will not be based on any of their current lineup, but instead will be all new. It is possible that North America only gets the range extended version due to longer drives on this continent. 

    Source: Automotive News

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell
    16 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    If it is an EV, we can chalk the potential sales up as "not many".

    That's because so far, all the manufacturers seem to refuse to make an EV crossover. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Pricepriceprice.

    I think a MORE dedicated ‘commuter car’ EV would have as good a volume chance (or better) than the median EV sedan does, but it has to undercut the established IC’s in PRICE.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX

    ykX 753

    Posted (edited)

    I know one thing, somebody I know was just recently shopping for a higher end sedan, looked at BMW, Audi, Lexus and figured to try Tesla.  Really liked Audi S5 but at the end bought Model 3 high performance model.  Yes, the interior is cheap but they said the way it drives is simply amazing and the interface is years beyond everything else on the market.  Plus, they are technology family and appreciate the ability of Tesla to keep upgrading their cars with over the air software changes.

    I think as soon as there will be affordable "normal" EV sedans and crossovers (especially crossovers) on the market, they will take off.

    Edited by ykX
    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Potluck

    The range extender version might work.  Would be an interesting way to return the rotary.  Basically a Chevy Volt by Mazda. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Potluck said:

    The range extender version might work.  Would be an interesting way to return the rotary.  Basically a Chevy Volt by Mazda. 

    Agreed, never got why Chevrolet did not also roll out a Volt 2.0 powertrain in a CUV body when they did the update to the car.

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    If Mazda wants to build an EV, build it as a EV Mazda CX-5 and watch sales spike.  GM should do the same with the Equinox and Terrain.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Define ‘spike’.

    OK. Spike may be the wrong word.  Rise by 50% (compared to current EV sales) is what I meant.

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Thanks for clarifying. Here’s my take/prediction.

    In 2018, the Equinox sold 332K with a starting price of $24K. An ‘EV Equinox’ would start at $45K, because you KNOW it won’t be -say- $28K. I’m just not seeing an electric ‘nox at $45K moving anywhere NEAR 160K units, or even 50K units.

    There’s just no precedent for it. Model X & S are both firmly in the disposable income category price-wise but the S routinely outsells the X. Neither sell well in general, just well for an EV. There’s simply zero evidence a new pricier EV, sedan or CUV, is suddenly going to explode in volume. 

    UUNNLLEESSSSS it came in at ‘$28K’, then you might see 50K... by year 3 or 4. Maybe.

    You have to ask yourself why NO brand has brought out an affordable EV CUV. I see it. And they see it. Price (and marketplace widespread acceptance) is just not that finger-snapping easy. If it were a chicken sandwich or a fidget spinner that cost only a few bucks, sure. Big ticket item markets move VERY slowly.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      VW News: Volkswagen ID.4 Coming To U.S.
      By Drew Dowdell
      When the Volkswagen ID.3 debuted this week at the Frankfurt Auto Show we reported that the ID.3 would not be coming to the U.S.. That is still true, however we got a tease of the ID.4, which will be the next iteration of the ID family from Volkswagen during the ID.3 intro.
      The ID.4 is based on the ID Crozz concept from the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show and it is this model that will be VW's first ID model in the US.  While no details have been released, expect the ID.4 to follow the ID.3 mechanical specs pretty closely with 3 different battery options available and a rear axle mounted electric motor.  There is the possibility of a dual motor variant coming as well as the concept was powered that way with 302 total system horsepower.  
      After the ID.4 launch, VW is expected to release an EV version of the ID Buzz concept, a modern take on the Microbus. The ID Buzz, or whatever it will be named, is expected in 2022.
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Volkswagen ID.4 Coming To U.S.
      By Drew Dowdell
      When the Volkswagen ID.3 debuted this week at the Frankfurt Auto Show we reported that the ID.3 would not be coming to the U.S.. That is still true, however we got a tease of the ID.4, which will be the next iteration of the ID family from Volkswagen during the ID.3 intro.
      The ID.4 is based on the ID Crozz concept from the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show and it is this model that will be VW's first ID model in the US.  While no details have been released, expect the ID.4 to follow the ID.3 mechanical specs pretty closely with 3 different battery options available and a rear axle mounted electric motor.  There is the possibility of a dual motor variant coming as well as the concept was powered that way with 302 total system horsepower.  
      After the ID.4 launch, VW is expected to release an EV version of the ID Buzz concept, a modern take on the Microbus. The ID Buzz, or whatever it will be named, is expected in 2022.
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mercedez Benz News EQS and S-Class to Live Side by Side
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept is a sneak peak at a future EQS luxury sedan that is completely electric and sits at the top of the Benz lineup before hitting Maybach.  The EQS however won't be replacing the S-Class, but instead sharing the pedestal with it. 
      The production version of the EQS likely won't arrive till 2021 as a 2022 model year.  In the meantime, a new S-Class is expected possibly at next year's Geneva Auto Show with sales beginning for the 2021 model year.  While the next generation S-Class will be available with some sort of hybrid power, a fully electric version of the car is off the table for now, diverting all of the EV attention to the EQS. Further differentiation will happen with the EQS taking a more futuristic look while the S-Class retains its more stately gravitas.
      This two model strategy will continue for the main meat of the Mercedes-Benz lineup with an EQ model equivalent being available next to its conventionally powered counterpart with the EQC being the first to enter the fray.

      View full article

  • Posts

    • USA-1 Vortec 6.2
      Chevrolet News:Chevrolet to get Off-Road Halo Truck

      By USA-1 Vortec 6.2 · Posted

      The GM 6.2L is nothing to sneeze at, it has great high and low end power and GM SAE certifies the output numbers on all of their engines, something Ford doesn't do for obvious reasons. There's also plenty of tuning left to open up the 6.2 as it's slightly de-tuned from the factory and GM engineers always leave room for power bumps. I know an aftermarket tune woke mine up along with an Airaid CAI and Magnaflow exhaust. It's also NA SBC V8 to a boosted V6 that sounds like crap, just heard a new Raptor getting on it the other day when I was walking into the gym, not impressed, sounds like a ricer car. I definitely like my '18 K2 Z71 body color face better than the new T1, but it does look better in person, just like the new T1 HD front end, much better in person. I do think the interior of the '14 -'18 K2 is also a little nicer and has a better center stack layout than the T1. Interior update coming in late 2020 for 2021 and really only the top trim High Country/Denali need it, lower trims are actually fine as is.  As for 3rd place in sales and two of the main reasons the Silverado might be right now is because GM is putting profit per unit ahead of huge incentives, unlike FCA who is selling both the Ram "Classic" with piles of cash on the hood alongside the new Ram which is now having plenty of issues like a typical Chrysler product, frozen or glitchy screen that's really too big and encompasses too many functions in it which is not good if it does lock up, and the new "barn door" tailgate that jams up, GMC MultiPro tailgate for the win there. I definitely see more new Silverado's on the road than new Ram's so FCA's claim of outselling Chevy is definitely fluff because of the two 1500 models being combined and it's not much of a sales delta between both of the Ram 1500's and the Silverado 1500.
    • balthazar
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By balthazar · Posted

    • dfelt
      September 2019 auto spotter

      By dfelt · Posted

      Today on the way home to the bus stop.from work, I saw this police car followed by a manufacture plate full size truck that had tubes all over Nd then I saw on the back a camera hanging with red light clearly recording. I look where the camera was pointed at and a standard size Yukon with no plate, but also a nose I had never seen before. Got my phone out in the rain to snap this pic, this refresh??? Yukon was followed by a current year yukon 2019 with manufacture plates and then a seattle motorcycle with lights on. Clearly recording something in the Emerald City.
    • dfelt
      GM News: UAW to Strike General Motors Tonight

      By dfelt · Posted

      Interesting story as the wages come out and how they average across the 3 Detroit companies with entry at 15 to 17 an hour and skilled, legacy and production making up to 36, 33 and 29 an hour. Average worker on the assembly line this year has made between 75 to 100,000 salary plus bonus for assembly line work.  I know nurses and engineers that do not make that. UAW is well paid and they are being greedy. Intersting how the stories are showing that the UAW has a $750 million war chest to handle strikes but felt it was important to increase this so took higher dues to bring it to $850 million for this GM strike which is to set the tone for strikes against Ford and FCA. Something stinks in the UAW Leadership.
    • USA-1 Vortec 6.2
      GM News: UAW to Strike General Motors Tonight

      By USA-1 Vortec 6.2 · Posted

      Corporations need to be somewhat greedy to survive, especially when it's the UAW union we're talking about, they have always financially beat on the Big 3 (now Big 2 and FCA). Most of these union workers get somewhere in the vicinity of $35/hr., that's more than enough for what they do and GM is offering a 2% raise so it's not like they aren't trying to work something out. It's pretty clear that more of the greed leans toward the UAW top brass. My father was part of the Steel Workers Union back in the 70's and early 80's and he said unions are always very greedy and he would never be a part of one again and wasn't after '83.  GM paid out a pretty healthy profit sharing check to the tune of $10,750 to 46,500 hourly employees in Feb. 2019, that's a pretty fat check and just shy of $500M in profits that GM handed them. https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2019/02/06/gm-profit-sharing-checks-uaw-workers/2783459002/ There's a reason the president of the UAW just had his home raided by the FBI for corruption allegations. The last UAW president had a cottage built with UAW money, that's not possible without major corruption going on. 

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. jg95z28
      jg95z28
      (54 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...