  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Mazda Updates the 6 With A Turbo Engine Option

      Finally! The Mazda6 gets a more powerful engine

    We're big fans of the Mazda6 here at Cheers & Gears. It offers a breath of fresh air in the midsize sedan class with sharp looks and excellent driving dynamics. One complaint we do have with the 6 is the lack of a more powerful engine. The 2.5L SkyActiv four-cylinder is an okay engine, but we found at times that we wanted a bit more oomph. Mazda seems to agree as they will be dropping the turbocharged 2.5 SkyActive four from the CX-9.

    This is part of "a thoroughly re-engineered and refined" 6 that will be debuting later this month at the LA Auto Show. Mazda isn't saying how much power the turbo engine will be on tap for the 6. The engine in the CX-9 produces 227 horsepower (250 hp when running on premium fuel) and 310 pound-feet of torque. We learned last year that the turbo 2.5L could fit into a number of Mazdas, including the 6.

    Other changes for the "thoroughly re-engineered and refined" 6 include a new front end similar to the CX-5 (new grille and headlight design), higher-quality materials for the interior, and new active safety features.

    Source: Mazda
    Press Release is on Page 2

    RE-ENGINEERED, REFINED MAZDA6 TO DEBUT AT LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW

    November 15, 2017, HIROSHIMA, Japan — Mazda Motor Corporation announced today it will unveil a thoroughly re-engineered and refined Mazda6 sedan (known as Mazda Atenza in Japan) at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The company will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. (local time) on Nov. 29, the first of two press days. The show is open to the public from Dec. 1-10.

    The Mazda6 is the flagship of Mazda’s passenger car lineup. The development team’s goal for this round of updates, the third since the model was fully redesigned in 2012, was to enhance the daily lives of people who love cars, incorporating premium details and new engineering concepts and technologies based on Mazda’s human-centered design philosophy.

    The powertrain lineup adopts new technologies, including a cylinder deactivation system for the SKYACTIV-G 2.5-liter gasoline engine, to offer superior fuel efficiency and a performance feel crafted to match human sensibilities. In addition, the SKYACTIV-G 2.5T direct-injection turbocharged gasoline engine that debuted in the Mazda CX-9 crossover SUV has been added to the engine lineup in North America and some other markets. Producing torque on par with 4-liter V8, this engine offers an effortless performance feel that is equal parts composure and excitement.

    The concept behind the styling improvements is “Mature Elegance,” and the design team worked to raise the quality feel of both the interior and exterior, resulting in a look of greater maturity and composure. A new high-grade interior features Japanese Sen Wood, often used in traditional Japanese instruments and furniture, and other exclusive trim elements for an enhanced premium feel that is authentic to the brand. Overall the design is more distinctive, premium, beautiful and dignified, as befits the flagship of Mazda’s passenger car lineup.

    The updated Mazda6 offers a wider range of advanced i-ACTIVSENSE safety technologies which help the driver identify potential risks and reduce the likelihood of damage or injury. Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) can now bring the car to a standing stop and take off again when the car in front moves away, and the model also adopts Mazda’s latest 360° View Monitor. In combination with previously introduced safety features, these technologies allow drivers to enjoy superior safety and worry-free driving under an even wider variety of conditions.


    User Feedback


    frogger
    1 hour ago, A Horse With No Name said:

     

    In all seriousness the Legacy already has a 6...

    I know but I would hope if they popped in a 2.5 turbo they would also have a sport suspension.  I drove the current gen 3.6 a year or so ago and it was definitely a cruiser, not something that liked corners like a Mazda or apparently the new Honda with the available adaptive suspension.

     

     

     

    smk4565

    This was much needed and overdue.  If you want to attract people to sedans and not just a RAV4 at the lot next door you need to have a fun to drive sedan.

    loki
    5 hours ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Hmnmmmm....this could push me into the Mazda camp when I buy my next car.

    Now we just need a Mazdaspeed Miata!

    indeed.... then let me drive it. ;)

    2 hours ago, frogger said:

    I know but I would hope if they popped in a 2.5 turbo they would also have a sport suspension.  I drove the current gen 3.6 a year or so ago and it was definitely a cruiser, not something that liked corners like a Mazda or apparently the new Honda with the available adaptive suspension.

     

     

     

    did you test the sport, T or the GT? the '15's 19" tires were a sore spot for lots of people.

    2 hours ago, frogger said:

    They teased the interior too. I guess they stuck with analogue gauges.


    image.png.1e64326cd0c80e4d2ac8bb3f75be7eec.png

    is there anything wrong with an analog tach and speedo? 

    other than looking like it should be calibrated sometimes, i don't think so. I've not driven a digital dash car yet, but i like the simplicity of analog.

    i guess being able to customize a digital dash to take away some issues with the HUD, if it's there or not, would be good....

     

    frogger

    I think the Subaru trim levels must he different in Canada, as I drove a limited at a marketing event.  They just have Limited and Touring on the 6 cylinder here.  Not sure what tire size it had, but at least 18 inch and it was spring of 2016.

    I  like analog gauges, seems among mainstream models only Honda and maybe VW are putting bigger digital gauge options in their cars.  I would like Android Auto though.

     

     

    daves87rs
    11 hours ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Hmnmmmm....this could push me into the Mazda camp when I buy my next car.

    Now we just need a Mazdaspeed Miata!

    YES!

