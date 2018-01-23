China will soon be introducing regulations where automakers have to sell a certain amount of electric vehicles. This has caused a number of automakers to introduce new models and plan new alliances.

The Nikkei Asian Review reports that Mazda is planning to develop a new electric vehicle with their Chinese partner, Changan Automobile Group. The model is expected to be an SUV. Changan will provide the majority of the electric drivetrain while Mazda will produce the bodies.

Mazda and Changan have been in a 50:50 joint-venture partnership since 2012, but the two have been working together since the 2000s. Currently, the venture builds the CX-3, CX-5, and Axela hatchback and sedan.

This isn't only partnership Mazda has in terms of developing electric vehicles. Last year, Mazda and Toyota announced a new partnership that included plans for developing electric vehicle technologies.

Source: Nikkei Asian Review