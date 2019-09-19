Daimler Stopping Development of Future Internal Combustion Engines

In a surprise announcement, Daimler has said that they are stopping further development of internal combustion engines to focus solely on electric vehicle development. In a statement to Auto Motor und Sport, Daimler says they have no plans to develop a next generation of their IC engines. The current generation, just recently released, may be their last.
Daimler did go on to explain that while the engine families may not be replaced, there still would be work on certain components to improve performance in the future. Engine families have fairly long timelines, usually around a decade long, so this announcement still gives Daimler some breathing room for the immediate future.
Daimler is currently facing up to a €1 Billion For Diesel Cheating.
