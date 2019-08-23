Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Chevy Increases Bolt Range

      ...Up 21 miles over previous years....

    Chevrolet has announced that for 2020, the Chevrolet Bolt will have a longer range between charges. The new maximum range on a full charge is now 259, a 21 mile increase over previous year cars. 

    Chevy achieved this by making a small change in the battery cell chemistry. This allowed the team to increase range without changing the structure of the battery pack. The change increases the battery pack's capacity from 60 kWh to 66 kWh.  The drivetrain itself has not changed and remains a 200 horsepower / 266 lb-ft unit. 

    Chevy is also offering two additional colors for 2020, Cayenne Orange Metallic (additional cost option) and Oasis Blue.

     

    Source and Image: Chevrolet

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell
    17 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Other than bleak sales predictions, which, you know; are legit- that makes little sense.

    Take away the trucks and Big SUVs, and GM sells more vehicles in china than in the US these days.  

    • Sad 1
    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    32 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Take away the trucks and Big SUVs, and GM sells more vehicles in china than in the US these days.  

    That's a weird caveat. They produce vehicles for the market they are selling them in. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    That's a weird caveat. They produce vehicles for the market they are selling them in. 

    It explains why cars specifically are geared towards China first... and even though they may call it a crossover, that Bolt CUV is just a tall station wagon. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It explains why cars specifically are geared towards China first... and even though they may call it a crossover, that Bolt CUV is just a tall station wagon. 

    It also explains why Buick sales are basically geared towards China given that each Chinese Buick outsells the ones here by 4 to 1. 

    Also, the Bolt, while nice at 259 miles, needs to have a range that ideally exceeds 400 miles, not just 300.  One more thing, where is my Equinox BEV with a 350-mile range?

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    @OCNBLU might have got this instead of the Canyon if he had known about the extra 21 miles of range on the horizon!!!!!

    • Haha 2
    • Confused 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball
    2 hours ago, ocnblu said:

     

     

    index.jpg

    WHOOPS. SORRY, i meant COLORADO.

    pls forgive me i get those badge engineered GM products mixed up all the timez....momentary lapse.

    I forgot your like for Colorados.....

    Edited by regfootball
    • Haha 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    Well if Chevy can sell one additional Bolt in America next year they can claim a boom in EV sales.  The Oasis Blue with white dash combo sounds spectacular.

    Seriously... real question... the Chevy Bolt is a sweet little CUV... it has the friendliest demeanor and it comes across as easiest to use out of all the EVs out there... and it is not selling.  This should be construed as a clue in a sensible world.  What was that report... $13k/unit lost on every Bolt they sell?  Would be a Herculean feat to turn that number into a positive $1.00... when ppl are not displaying a propensity to drop everything and bolt into their local Chevy dealer to snatch these up.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    1 hour ago, ocnblu said:

    Well if Chevy can sell one additional Bolt in America next year they can claim a boom in EV sales.  The Oasis Blue with white dash combo sounds spectacular.

    Seriously... real question... the Chevy Bolt is a sweet little CUV... it has the friendliest demeanor and it comes across as easiest to use out of all the EVs out there... and it is not selling.  This should be construed as a clue in a sensible world.  What was that report... $13k/unit lost on every Bolt they sell?  Would be a Herculean feat to turn that number into a positive $1.00... when ppl are not displaying a propensity to drop everything and bolt into their local Chevy dealer to snatch these up.

    Lets talk about why BOLT does not sell well. A number of valid bullets to take into consideration:

    • It is not a Tesla
    • Public hate for all things GM
    • Lack of proper marketing
    • Lack of training of Chevrolet Sales people on how to sell an EV.
    • Lack of public knowledge on how to fuel up on the road.
    • Lack of EV brand perception.
    • Hatred created by killing the original EV1 by GM.
    • Cost especially with cheap fuel and cheaper trucks / cuv / suv
    • Washington DC Versus GM Politics.
    • Global demand is up, but limited production due to battery pack production is holding back increased sales - Read the Fool.com Investment Analysis which covers the global demand for the BOLT.

    To quote the electric power research institute in Palo Alto CA:

    Mark Duvall, director of energy utilization for the Electric Power Research Institute in Palo Alto, told the San Jose Mercury News, “It takes a long time to change someone’s inherent perceptions about new technology…especially with one of the two biggest purchases people make.”

    https://www.plugincars.com/why-238-mile-chevy-bolt-not-selling-hotcakes-132776.html

    https://www.torquenews.com/5477/2019-chevy-bolt-hasn-t-been-selling-very-well-and-it-isn-t-car-s-fault

    https://www.fool.com/investing/2018/07/05/is-this-why-sales-of-general-motors-chevrolet-bolt.aspx

    End result is that the BOLT and all other Electrics are held back by battery production, limited supplies, higher costs till economy of scale kicks in and Limited options.

    Final part is IGNORANCE with a BIG DOSE of a lack to learn and understand changing technology.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    The Bolt seems like it would make a decent city car...but it's really tiny, goofy looking and pricey.  Maybe a restyle w/ squared off mini-Silverado front end styling would help...

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Industry News: Electrify American and EVgo Agree To Interoperability
      By Drew Dowdell
      Electrify America is working hard to build up the largest network of electric chargers in the US.  They have already partnered with Chargepoint, so that if you have an account with one company, you can use your account at either company's charging stations without additional fees.   Now the network has gotten even larger as an interoperability agreement has been reached with EVgo, one of the largest charging networks out there.  So now, if you have an Electrify America account, you can charge your EV with at least three different providers on a single account with no additional fees. 
      Electrify America is the company that was formed from Volkwagen's dieselgate scandal and is hard at work deploying EV charging stations around the US, including 350-kW stations for fast charging. They are also working towards "plug and charge" capability which would allow the car to be charged without the need for a card at all. 
      The current Electrify America map before adding EVgo or ChargePoint:
      Related:
      Porsche Offering Three Years Free Charging with Taycan

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Electrify American and EVgo Agree To Interoperability
      By Drew Dowdell
      Electrify America is working hard to build up the largest network of electric chargers in the US.  They have already partnered with Chargepoint, so that if you have an account with one company, you can use your account at either company's charging stations without additional fees.   Now the network has gotten even larger as an interoperability agreement has been reached with EVgo, one of the largest charging networks out there.  So now, if you have an Electrify America account, you can charge your EV with at least three different providers on a single account with no additional fees. 
      Electrify America is the company that was formed from Volkwagen's dieselgate scandal and is hard at work deploying EV charging stations around the US, including 350-kW stations for fast charging. They are also working towards "plug and charge" capability which would allow the car to be charged without the need for a card at all. 
      The current Electrify America map before adding EVgo or ChargePoint:
      Related:
      Porsche Offering Three Years Free Charging with Taycan
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mercedez Benz News Mercedes Unveils The First All-Electric Luxury Van
      By Drew Dowdell
      Following the Concept EQV at the Geneva Auto Show back in March, Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off the production version ahead of the Frankfurt Auto Show coming up in September. 
      The Mercedes says that the EQV will have a range of about 250 miles and rapid charging from 10 percent to 80 percent of the 100 kWh battery in less than one hour. Interior space is not compromised as the battery is stored under the floor of the vehicle.  Drivers can control the recuperation levels with paddles behind the steering wheel, with the strongest setting being akin to braking allowing single pedal operation. The drive unit is a 204 horsepower / 267 lb-ft of torque motor that drives the front wheels. Top speed is said to be 99 mph. 
      Passengers can expect a lounge like interior with EQ specific décor and the MBUX infotainment system. Two wheelbases will be available. 
      Sales in the US are an unknown at this time, but with the threat of tariffs looming, we highly doubt it. The only EV that Daimler offered in the US is the Smart Fourtwo, but that model and brand will be departing the US for China after 2019.  
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mercedes Unveils The First All-Electric Luxury Van
      By Drew Dowdell
      Following the Concept EQV at the Geneva Auto Show back in March, Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off the production version ahead of the Frankfurt Auto Show coming up in September. 
      The Mercedes says that the EQV will have a range of about 250 miles and rapid charging from 10 percent to 80 percent of the 100 kWh battery in less than one hour. Interior space is not compromised as the battery is stored under the floor of the vehicle.  Drivers can control the recuperation levels with paddles behind the steering wheel, with the strongest setting being akin to braking allowing single pedal operation. The drive unit is a 204 horsepower / 267 lb-ft of torque motor that drives the front wheels. Top speed is said to be 99 mph. 
      Passengers can expect a lounge like interior with EQ specific décor and the MBUX infotainment system. Two wheelbases will be available. 
      Sales in the US are an unknown at this time, but with the threat of tariffs looming, we highly doubt it. The only EV that Daimler offered in the US is the Smart Fourtwo, but that model and brand will be departing the US for China after 2019.  
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Chevrolet News:Officially Official: Corvette Starts at $59,995
      By Drew Dowdell
      Chevy released the pricing information on the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray today, keeping its promise of a sub-$60k price.  Pricing rings up at $59,995 including destination charge for the 1LT trim.  The Corvette comes standard with an eight-speed dual clutch transmission and an engine mounted dry sump oil system.
      The 2LT  will start at $67,295 and adds things like a full color heads-up display, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, performance data recorder, navigation,  side blind zone alert, and rear cross traffic alert. 
      The 3LT will start at $71,945, and builds on the 2LT with GT2 Seating with Napa and Mulan leather, custom leather-wrapped interior, suede-wrapped upper interior trim, and leather wrapped door panels. 
      The price of the Z51 Performance package remains the same at $5,000 and includes performance exhaust, performance suspension, electronic limited-slip differential, front air splitter, rear spoiler, larger brakes with Brembo four-piston calipers, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires, and an enhanced cooling system. 
      Customers can forgo the Z51 package and still get the performance exhaust for $1,195. This will boost the performance of the LT2 engine to 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.  The front suspension lift system is optional on 2LT and 3LT trims for $1,495. 
      Customers will be able to personalize their Corvette with 12 different exterior colors, 6 interior color themes, six seat belt colors, two stitching packages, and three seat choices. 
      Capable of a top speed of 194 MPH on the track, the Corvette goes into production in Bowling Green, KY later in 2019.


      View full article

  • Posts

    • Robert Hall
      Why The 1968-1974 Chevrolet Nova Is America's Favorite Compact Classic Car

      By Robert Hall · Posted

      Those are restored big block SSes?   A 307 or 6 base model in decent shape is probably a $5k car..
    • Robert Hall
      Chevrolet News:Chevy Increases Bolt Range

      By Robert Hall · Posted

      The Bolt seems like it would make a decent city car...but it's really tiny, goofy looking and pricey.  Maybe a restyle w/ squared off mini-Silverado front end styling would help...
    • dfelt
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By dfelt · Posted

      Seems we have reached a trade deal with Japan but NO CHANGE in how they treat auto's going into Japan or what they ship to the US. So much for Trade negotiations to give US auto companies better access to foreign markets. https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/International-relations/Japan-and-US-reach-trade-deal-by-putting-off-auto-tariffs 🙄
    • dfelt
      Chevrolet News:Chevy Increases Bolt Range

      By dfelt · Posted

      Lets talk about why BOLT does not sell well. A number of valid bullets to take into consideration: It is not a Tesla Public hate for all things GM Lack of proper marketing Lack of training of Chevrolet Sales people on how to sell an EV. Lack of public knowledge on how to fuel up on the road. Lack of EV brand perception. Hatred created by killing the original EV1 by GM. Cost especially with cheap fuel and cheaper trucks / cuv / suv Washington DC Versus GM Politics. Global demand is up, but limited production due to battery pack production is holding back increased sales - Read the Fool.com Investment Analysis which covers the global demand for the BOLT. To quote the electric power research institute in Palo Alto CA: Mark Duvall, director of energy utilization for the Electric Power Research Institute in Palo Alto, told the San Jose Mercury News, “It takes a long time to change someone’s inherent perceptions about new technology…especially with one of the two biggest purchases people make.” https://www.plugincars.com/why-238-mile-chevy-bolt-not-selling-hotcakes-132776.html https://www.torquenews.com/5477/2019-chevy-bolt-hasn-t-been-selling-very-well-and-it-isn-t-car-s-fault https://www.fool.com/investing/2018/07/05/is-this-why-sales-of-general-motors-chevrolet-bolt.aspx End result is that the BOLT and all other Electrics are held back by battery production, limited supplies, higher costs till economy of scale kicks in and Limited options. Final part is IGNORANCE with a BIG DOSE of a lack to learn and understand changing technology.
    • ocnblu
      Chevrolet News:Chevy Increases Bolt Range

      By ocnblu · Posted

      Well if Chevy can sell one additional Bolt in America next year they can claim a boom in EV sales.  The Oasis Blue with white dash combo sounds spectacular. Seriously... real question... the Chevy Bolt is a sweet little CUV... it has the friendliest demeanor and it comes across as easiest to use out of all the EVs out there... and it is not selling.  This should be construed as a clue in a sensible world.  What was that report... $13k/unit lost on every Bolt they sell?  Would be a Herculean feat to turn that number into a positive $1.00... when ppl are not displaying a propensity to drop everything and bolt into their local Chevy dealer to snatch these up.

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Iononic Boy
      Iononic Boy
      (35 years old)
    2. mjdart
      mjdart
      (65 years old)
    3. Nelson Kyle K
      Nelson Kyle K
      (39 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...