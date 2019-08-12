Daimler Facing Fines Up to €1 Billion For Diesel Cheating

The German motor vehicle authority (Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt) has determined that Mercedes-Benz has delivered vehicles that used illegal cheat software to achieve lower emissions of NOx and CO2 during controlled conditions and preset speeds. This allowed the vehicles to meet emissions requirements during testing, but not during real world driving. The vehicles in question are the C220 CDI and the E220 CDI.

Daimler has been ordered to recall up to 280,000 vehicles and the Stuttgart public prosecutor could slap a fine of up for €5000 per vehicle. Back in June, the motor authority also ordered the recall of 60,000 GLK diesels.

Daimler also faces the authorities in the US for higher than allowed emissions from their diesel vehicles.

Daimler has declined to comment while the investigation is ongoing.