  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Daimler Facing Fines Up to €1 Billion For Diesel Cheating

      ...Software allowed lower NOx and CO2 emissions at pre-set speeds...

    The German motor vehicle authority (Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt) has determined that Mercedes-Benz has delivered vehicles that used illegal cheat software to achieve lower emissions of NOx and CO2 during controlled conditions and preset speeds.  This allowed the vehicles to meet emissions requirements during testing, but not during real world driving.  The vehicles in question are the C220 CDI and the E220 CDI.

    Daimler has been ordered to recall up to 280,000 vehicles and the Stuttgart public prosecutor could slap a fine of up for €5000 per vehicle.  Back in June, the motor authority also ordered the recall of 60,000 GLK diesels.

    Daimler also faces the authorities in the US for higher than allowed emissions from their diesel vehicles. 

    Daimler has declined to comment while the investigation is ongoing. 

    Source: Autocar

    smk4565

    Better dump these diesels and make EV’s.  

    This is also why CAFE and standards like it are pointless.  Because you can’t hit the numbers without a diesel and diesel isn’t clean, and all these companies did the same thing.  Gas taxes are a better way to motivate less consumption.

    ccap41
    6 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Better dump these diesels and make EV’s.  

    This is also why CAFE and standards like it are pointless.  Because you can’t hit the numbers without a diesel and diesel isn’t clean, and all these companies did the same thing.  Gas taxes are a better way to motivate less consumption.

    This isn't the reason why CAFE and other standards are pointless. Nobody is making MB use diesel as a fuel in consumer vehicles. 

    Drew Dowdell
    24 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Better dump these diesels and make EV’s.  

    This is also why CAFE and standards like it are pointless.  Because you can’t hit the numbers without a diesel and diesel isn’t clean, and all these companies did the same thing.  Gas taxes are a better way to motivate less consumption.

    GM's diesels were certified by the EPA before production using an actual sniff test rather than just the manufacturer's word. GM didn't have a problem fraud with its diesels.

    Edited by Drew Dowdell
    edited for clarity
    riviera74
    32 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Better dump these diesels and make EV’s.  

    This is also why CAFE and standards like it are pointless.  Because you can’t hit the numbers without a diesel and diesel isn’t clean, and all these companies did the same thing.  Gas taxes are a better way to motivate less consumption.

    CAFE itself is not pointless.  I do not like CAFE because it forces automakers to put in weaker engines when a stronger engine is called for, especially given the rash of 4cyl engines in cars that merit a V6.  Gas taxes are a more efficient way to reduce consumption period.

    smk4565
    59 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    GM's diesels were certified by the EPA before production using an actual sniff test rather than just the manufacturer's word. GM didn't have a problem fraud with its diesels.

    GM is being sued for diesels in pick up trucks.  I am not sure what company hasn’t had a problem with a diesel.

    Drew Dowdell
    12 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    GM is being sued for diesels in pick up trucks.  I am not sure what company hasn’t had a problem with a diesel.

    If you read the suit, it's about a potentially faulty fuel pump... not anything to do with committing fraud like Benz and VW did to meet emissions regulations. 

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    GM is being sued for diesels in pick up trucks.  I am not sure what company hasn’t had a problem with a diesel.

    You may want to make sure you compare apples to oranges next time before you deflect from the fact that Benz, along with all the other German makes, lied to everyone. 

    dfelt
    4 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    GM is being sued for diesels in pick up trucks.  I am not sure what company hasn’t had a problem with a diesel.

    GM, Ford and Ram did NOT commit FRAUD!

    GERMANY COMMITTED FRAUD! 

    See the source image

