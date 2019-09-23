Mercedes-AMG A45 Turbo 4 To Be Used In Other Models

Back on June 7th, Mercedes-AMG unveiled their newest 4-cylinder engine, and their most powerful. Producing 416 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft of torque in the S Version, it is currently the most powerful 4-cylinder engine currently in production. AMD is also making a base version with 382 horsepower and 354 lb.-ft of torque, both in transverse applications. Initially, this engine will debut in the Mercede A45 S AMG and Mercedes CLA 45 S AMG. According to AMD head, Tobias Moers, expect to see use of this engine expand to other product lines.

According the Moers, the engine was designed from the start to be able to be mounted as longitudinal engines. So while it probably won't become a C45 or E45, it could become the standard engine in the C43 or E53. It is also capable of accepting electrification making for an even more powerful option.

This strategy of combining a small displacement 4-cylinder with electrification could contribute to Mercedes' strategy of stopping development of new internal combustion engine families.