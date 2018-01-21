Mercedes-Benz has finally revealed that it is not planning to sell any more diesel-powered vehicles in the U.S. Speaking with The Detroit Bureau, Mercedes' head of R&D Ola Kallenius said there isn't enough demand for diesels with the three-pointed star - citing they only made up three percent of total sales in their best year. A lot of the decrease can be laid at the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal.

“The diesel doesn’t fit into our portfolio in the U.S.,” said Kallenius.

There will be one group of Mercedes-Benz models that will be keeping diesel engines, the Sprinter vans. Sales of these models are continuing to rise.

Source: The Detroit Bureau