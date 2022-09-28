Mercedes-Benz USA Announces Pricing and Packaging Options for All-New EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz first EV built in America is the EQS SUV and their third model built on the Mercedes-EQ architecture. This top-of-the-line Mercedes EV offers space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers and will be offered with a high-level of flexibility to fit a wide range of customers' needs arriving at dealerships fall 2022 with a starting price of $104,400.

The EQS will come in the following models, EQS 450+ SUV, EQS 450 4MATIC SUV and EQS 580 4MATIC SUV. For the U.S. market these three models will have three trims available. Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle with each trim level showcases EQ-specific technologies and luxurious features along with a long list of customization options.

The EQS has an optional third-row seating and electrically adjustable second row seating as standard allowing customers the flexibility, they desire in Mercedes Top of the Line SUV. Mercedes believes this will give everyone the space they desire in the best or nothing focus of Mercedes-Benz.

The Mercedes EQS 450+ and 450 4MATIC SUV will have a standard 12.8" OLED multimedia touchscreen in Portrait mode for controlling all things inside and outside of the EV. The EQS 580 4MATIC SUV will come with the MBUX Hyperscreen, a 56" curved glass surface that has three displays merged seamlessly under the top glass

While Mercedes has not released any 450+ or 450 4MATIC interior images yet, it is assumed it will mirror the EQS sedan interior in the lower levels. Image below is of a EQS sedan entry level dash and Portrait OLED screen.

Mercedes MBUX system extends to the second row for compete comfort control of the rear passengers.

Mercedes has stated that all three models will come with the latest MBUX software that now offers an intuitive new zero-layer interface, ensuring key applications are always at the top level of the screen so that the driver no longer has to scroll through submenus or give voice commands to access commonly used applications.

The EQS SUV family will all have the following SUV-specific features within the instrument cluster:

Off-road mode which will show the following Steering Angle Suspension height Elevation Geo coordinates Power level and more Additional modes will also be available

Heads-up display Customizable to show all features

Additional features will be announced as Mercedes gets closer to shipping date

The Mercedes EQS SUV family will have a new navigation system to work with the new MBUX software. This new EQ-Specific navigation system will seamlessly plan the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, and dynamically react to traffic jams or change in driving style.

This new system will use past data and with the EQ Intelligence look into the future taking into account energy demand calculated for the route traveling. Included in this calculation is the topography, route, ambient temperature, speed, heating and cooling requirements and more such as traffic situations along the planned route, availability of various levels of charging stations, including their availability, capacity and payment functions.

Mercedes me Charge will come with every EQ EV offering the customers the benefit of truly hassle-free charging experience. A wide variety of charging options will be available to Mercedes me Charge customers offered by various providers. EQS SUV customers will receive the first two years complimentary Mercedes me Charge access via Electrify America where the EQS SUV drivers will have unlimited 30-minute DC Fast charging sessions across North America once account activation is done. Mercedes says this is part of their Ambition 2039 plan to be a global EV only auto company with complete neutral CO2 production.

The EQS SUV depending on configuration will have up to 536 HP from their progressive electric powertrain and will exceed every expectation for their customers in comparison to the Flagship S-Class segment.

EPA range figures are as follows:

EQS 450+ 305 miles of range per charge

EQS 450 & 580 4MATIC SUVs will have 285 miles of range per charge

The 2023 EQS SUVs arriving at Dealerships fall of 2022 will have the following Trim Levels as a glance:

The above prices exclude the required $1,150 destination and delivery charge.

More details will follow as Mercedes gets closer to shipping. For all the current details Mercedes says to visit their web site.

