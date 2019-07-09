MINI Brings Out Pure Electric Version

MINI is introducing an all-electric version of the Mini-Cooper SE. The go-kart like feeling of the MINI is preserved with the battery mounted low in the vehicle floor for a lower center of gravity. Doing so means that there is no reduction in cargo volume. The battery range in the European cycle is approximately 235 KM to 270 KM (146 miles to 167 miles), however official EPA range estimates have not yet been established.

Power is delivered by a 181 hp / 199 lb-ft of torque electric motor twisting the front wheels and the electric motor is smaller and lighter than the equivalent gasoline engine. Wheel slip is limited to help the Mini cooper with it unmistakable agility. Zero to 62 mph is 7.3 seconds. Top speed is limited to 93.2 mph.

Energy regeneration through braking can be handled in one of two modes. The Mini can be driven in "one-pedal" mode where there is significant deceleration once the driver lifts off the accelerator pedal. This allows the car to more aggressively regenerate the battery in an urban setting.

The Electric Mini gets a model specific cockpit with a digital dashboard, providing information such as charge level, driving mode, range, traffic sign detection, and more. While charging the display with give an estimate of the time charging will be finished. DC fast-charging is available and the MINI can accept 50kw charging to gain 80% range in just 35 minutes. Heating and cooling is more energy efficient as well, using a new heat-pump system the interior is heated from waste heat from the electric motor and battery and outside air before feeding it into the air conditioning system. The new heat-pump system uses 75 percent less electricity than a conventional EV heating system. Interior temperature can be controlled before departure via an app on the driver's phone.

The electric Mini-Cooper goes into production in November.