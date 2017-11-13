Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Mitsubishi Motors CEO Says A Sedan and Truck Are Possible For U.S.

      There are no plans for either one at this time

    Mitsubishi's lineup in the U.S. is very thin, but that will change soon as the Japanese automaker introduces the new Eclipse Cross and Outlander PHEV crossovers. This is part of an effort to boost sales 30 percent for the U.S. by 2020. While the focus for the U.S. will be on crossovers, Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko hinted that other products could be in the pipeline if they leverage their alliance with Nissan-Renault.

    In an interview with Automotive News, Masuko said the opportunity to launch new products will come after 2020. This is when Mitsubishi is expected to share powertrains and platforms with Nissan-Renault. One of those new products could be a sedan.

    "But we don't have plans to develop a sedan on our own. It wouldn't be just a rebadge. The design will be completely different. We would like to clearly differentiate our models and show the special characteristics of each company," said Masuko.

    We're wondering if this sedan could be the replacement for the aging Lancer compact or discontinued Galant sedan. Masuko said there are no concrete plans at this time for the sedan.

    Automotive News followed this up by asking if there is the possibility of a pickup truck for the U.S.

    "The pickups we make are not so big. But the American market requires big-size pickup trucks," said Masuko.

    "We are focused on developing pickups for non-U.S. markets such as [Southeast Asia] and the Middle East. So for the U.S., if there is an opportunity, we might get it from Nissan. We would like to consider if there are opportunities from within the Alliance."

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Mitsubishi

    User Feedback


    regfootball

    if they did one sedan it may be good.  my guess is they are developing a lancer replacement for global use and probably just want to sell it here.  i would argue it makes more sense to sell a Galant replacement in the US.  But sales wise for Mitsubishi it is probably easier to sell the Lancer size here in the US.

    TBH, i want to see a bunch of the Japanese brands go bye bye.  I wouldn't miss a beat if Toyota, Mazda, Mitsubishi went bye tomorrow.  Nissan too.  No love for Subaru either really.  Reality is in the US we'll still have Toyota Honda Nissan and Subaru for a long time.  To me, Mazda has nothing here anymore.  So if it went out tomorrow I could care less.

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Scout
    1 hour ago, regfootball said:

    if they did one sedan it may be good.  my guess is they are developing a lancer replacement for global use and probably just want to sell it here.  i would argue it makes more sense to sell a Galant replacement in the US.  But sales wise for Mitsubishi it is probably easier to sell the Lancer size here in the US.

    TBH, i want to see a bunch of the Japanese brands go bye bye.  I wouldn't miss a beat if Toyota, Mazda, Mitsubishi went bye tomorrow.  Nissan too.  No love for Subaru either really.  Reality is in the US we'll still have Toyota Honda Nissan and Subaru for a long time.  To me, Mazda has nothing here anymore.  So if it went out tomorrow I could care less.

     

    Say what you want about the imports but I think you would miss them if they were gone. How long do you think it would take for the remaining offerings to become stale with no competition?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×