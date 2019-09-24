Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    2020 Nissan Patrol Debuts in the Middle East

      ...Not in the US for 2020, but soon...

    Nissan has debuted the 2020 Nissan Patrol for the Middle East. We had gotten a preview when the Nissan Patrol leaked out on Facebook a few weeks ago. 

    The Nissan Patrol is known as the Nissan Armada in the U.S., however we will not get this update until at least the 2021 model year as the 2020 Armadas are already on dealer lots. 

    Overall, the Patrol's formula remains the same, a chiseled, upright SUV with a posh interior and real off-road chops.  It takes on the company's V-Motion grille with a broad flat bottom.  It's flanked by C-shaped LED running lamps.  At the rear, there are fewer changes, though Nissan did install new tail-lamps with  sequential turn signals.  The interior has moved even more upscale with available diamond-stitched quilted leather seats. The infotainment system has been upgraded with support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play.  Nissan says that the interior will also be noticeably quieter.

    In the Middle East, the standard engine is a 4.0 liter V6 producing 275 horsepower and 291 lb.-ft of torque or customers can upgrade to the 5.6 liter V8 with 400 horsepower and 413 lb.-ft of torque.  In the US, only the 5.6 liter V8 is available with 390 horsepower and 394 lb.-ft of torque. Customers who chose the V8 will also get to choose Nissan's Hydraulic Body Motion Control adaptive suspension system.

    No official word on when the Patrol updates will make it to the Armada in the U.S., but we expect to see something for 2021. Middle East buyers can pick one up by the end of this month. 

     

    Source: Nissan Global Media

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    🤔 Soooooooooooooooooo

    Wonder why the US gets less HP / Torque? Emissions?

    Wonder how hard it would be to get the tune for the middle east or now thinking on this probably could get a better tune from a 3rd party chip company.

    I agree with @Potluck This is much better looking than the current version.

    @Drew Dowdell Was there not a very dark tease image of the next Titan that looks like this?

    Robert Hall
    9 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    🤔 Soooooooooooooooooo

    Wonder why the US gets less HP / Torque? Emissions?

     

    Probably because the related Infiniti QX80 gets the 400hp V8.   Keep a little exclusivity for the premium brand..

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Thanks 1
    • Upvote 1

    dfelt
    1 minute ago, Robert Hall said:

    Probably because the related Infiniti QX80 gets the 400hp V8.   Keep a little exclusivity for the premium brand..

    Makes sense, so then if the charge is not crazy, a Nissan Armada owner could buy the updated flash and bring their Armada to a QX80 level of performance. I like that, sleeper level.

    • Haha 1

    Robert Hall

     

    2 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Makes sense, so then if the charge is not crazy, a Nissan Armada owner could buy the updated flash and bring their Armada to a QX80 level of performance. I like that, sleeper level.

    I can't imagine there being anyone actually caring enough to do that..it's just a lease appliance. And 10 hp/19 ft-lbs isn't that much of a difference.

    • Haha 1
    • Upvote 1

    Drew Dowdell
    9 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Makes sense, so then if the charge is not crazy, a Nissan Armada owner could buy the updated flash and bring their Armada to a QX80 level of performance. I like that, sleeper level.

    I've driven these. I can't imagine anyone is going to miss the 10 horsepower. 

    • Haha 1

