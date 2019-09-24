2020 Nissan Patrol Debuts in the Middle East

Nissan has debuted the 2020 Nissan Patrol for the Middle East. We had gotten a preview when the Nissan Patrol leaked out on Facebook a few weeks ago.

The Nissan Patrol is known as the Nissan Armada in the U.S., however we will not get this update until at least the 2021 model year as the 2020 Armadas are already on dealer lots.

Overall, the Patrol's formula remains the same, a chiseled, upright SUV with a posh interior and real off-road chops. It takes on the company's V-Motion grille with a broad flat bottom. It's flanked by C-shaped LED running lamps. At the rear, there are fewer changes, though Nissan did install new tail-lamps with sequential turn signals. The interior has moved even more upscale with available diamond-stitched quilted leather seats. The infotainment system has been upgraded with support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Nissan says that the interior will also be noticeably quieter.

In the Middle East, the standard engine is a 4.0 liter V6 producing 275 horsepower and 291 lb.-ft of torque or customers can upgrade to the 5.6 liter V8 with 400 horsepower and 413 lb.-ft of torque. In the US, only the 5.6 liter V8 is available with 390 horsepower and 394 lb.-ft of torque. Customers who chose the V8 will also get to choose Nissan's Hydraulic Body Motion Control adaptive suspension system.

No official word on when the Patrol updates will make it to the Armada in the U.S., but we expect to see something for 2021. Middle East buyers can pick one up by the end of this month.