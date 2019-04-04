Jump to content
    Carlos Ghosn Arrested Again in Japan

      ....back behind bars for the ex-Nissan CEO...

    In what is being called a highly unusual turn, Japanese prosecutors have arrested Carlos Ghosn again while he was out on bail on suspicion of trying to enrich himself at Nissan's expense.  Ghosn has called on the French government for help. Ghosn was free on $9 Million bail at the time.

    Prosecutors say that Ghosn had caused over $5 million in losses at Nissan Motor Co in a breach of his legal duties to the company with the goal of personal gain. The losses come from the alleged shifting of funds through a dealer in Oman into an account that Ghosn owned. 

    Prosecutors visited Ghosn's residence on Thursday for questioning and later took him into custody. Ghosn remained defiant, saying through a spokesman "Why arrest me except to try to break me? I will not be broken" and that the arrest was "an outrageous and arbitrary attempt to silence him". 

    Prior to his arrest, Ghosn said on Twitter that he would hold a press conference on April 11th to tell the truth about the allegations against him. Prosecutors can hold him for 22 days without charge under Japanese law. 

     

    Source: Reuters

      Nissan Group reports March 2019 U.S. sales

       
      March 2019
      March 2018
      % chg
      Nissan Group Total sales (units)
      150,768
      162,535
      -7.2
      Nissan Division sales
      137,362
      145,103
      -5.3
      INFINITI sales*
      13,406
      17,432
      -23.1
      NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for March 2019 of 150,768 units, a decrease of 7% compared to the prior year.
      Nissan highlights:
      Armada SUV sales were 4,409 units, up 3% to achieve a March record. Nissan Pathfinder sales in March increased 8% to 7,226 units. NV commercial van sales were 1,805 units, up 12% in March. Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+20%), Armada (+8%) and the LEAF all-electric vehicle (+6%). *INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s March sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
      NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. March 2019 had 27 selling days, while March 2018 had 28 selling days.
      NISSAN DIVISION
      MAR
      MAR
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      Nissan Division Total
      137,362
      145,103
      -5.3
      331,536
      375,116
      -11.6
      Versa
      10,933
      10,921
      0.1
      24,992
      25,365
      -1.5
      Sentra
      25,633
      25,123
      2.0
      56,793
      60,002
      -5.3
      Altima
      23,075
      23,518
      -1.9
      51,480
      63,406
      -18.8
      Maxima
      3,593
      5,034
      -28.6
      10,554
      13,754
      -23.3
      LEAF
      1,314
      1,500
      -12.4
      2,685
      2,545
      5.5
      Juke
      4
      142
      -97.2
      9
      456
      -98.0
      370Z
      263
      447
      -41.2
      647
      983
      -34.2
      GT-R
      49
      66
      -25.8
      93
      135
      -31.1
      Total Car
      64,864
      66,751
      -2.8
      147,253
      166,646
      -11.6
      Kicks
      5,144
      0
      n/a
      12,519
      0
      n/a
      Frontier
      7,868
      8,932
      -11.9
      20,221
      22,825
      -11.4
      Titan
      3,930
      4,912
      -20.0
      9,683
      12,724
      -23.9
      Pathfinder
      7,226
      6,680
      8.2
      17,354
      18,106
      -4.2
      Armada
      4,409
      4,288
      2.8
      9,801
      9,082
      7.9
      Rogue
      35,802
      42,151
      -15.1
      93,814
      116,454
      -19.4
      Murano
      4,237
      7,751
      -45.3
      11,729
      20,722
      -43.4
      Quest
      0
      0
      n/a
      0
      2
      -100.0
      NV
      1,805
      1,606
      12.4
      4,507
      3,768
      19.6
      NV200
      2,077
      2,032
      2.2
      4,655
      4,787
      -2.8
      Total Truck
      72,498
      78,352
      -7.5
      184,283
      208,470
      -11.6
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      INFINITI
      MAR
      MAR
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      Infiniti Total
      13,406
      17,432
      -23.1
      34,315
      40,887
      -16.1
      Infiniti Q50
      3,785
      5,085
      -25.6
      8,264
      11,701
      -29.4
      Infiniti Q60
      571
      1,136
      -49.7
      1,304
      2,603
      -49.9
      Infiniti Q70
      458
      655
      -30.1
      962
      1,491
      -35.5
      Infiniti QX30
      548
      1,227
      -55.3
      1,577
      2,815
      -44.0
      Infiniti QX50
      1,639
      1,913
      -14.3
      3,583
      4,084
      -12.3
      Infiniti QX60
      4,525
      5,115
      -11.5
      12,830
      12,024
      6.7
      Infiniti QX70
      2
      221
      -99.1
      6
      570
      -98.9
      Infiniti QX80
      1,878
      2,080
      -9.7
      5,789
      5,599
      3.4
      Total Car
      4,814
      6,876
      -30.0
      10,530
      15,795
      -33.3
      Total Truck
      8,592
      10,556
      -18.6
      23,785
      25,092
      -5.2
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      NISSAN GROUP
      MAR
      MAR
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      TOTAL VEHICLE
      150,768
      162,535
      -7.2
      365,851
      416,003
      -12.1
      Total Car
      69,678
      73,627
      -5.4
      157,783
      182,441
      -13.5
      Total Truck
      81,090
      88,908
      -8.8
      208,068
      233,562
      -10.9
      Selling days
      27
      28
       
      76
      77
       
       
      # # #
    • Drew Dowdell
      Financial Times is reporting that Renault wants to make the marriage to Nissan more official and formally merge.  Renault wants to start talks within the next 12 months and include a potential bid for automaker FCA .  The combined companies of Nissan, Renault, Fiat, and Chrysler would be a conglomerate that rivals the size of Toyota and Volkswagen.
      Carlos Ghosn tried to start merger talks prior to his arrest for financial wrongdoing, however, the French government stopped his proposals. Renault currently owns roughly 43% of Nissan.
      FCA has recently been in the news for potential talks with Peugeot to merge. Those reports were squashed when it came to light that the Agnelli family, who has a controlling stake in FCA, was not interested in a deal that was paid for with PSA stock.
      Financial Times is reporting that Renault wants to make the marriage to Nissan more official and formally merge.  Renault wants to start talks within the next 12 months and include a potential bid for automaker FCA .  The combined companies of Nissan, Renault, Fiat, and Chrysler would be a conglomerate that rivals the size of Toyota and Volkswagen.
      Carlos Ghosn tried to start merger talks prior to his arrest for financial wrongdoing, however, the French government stopped his proposals. Renault currently owns roughly 43% of Nissan.
      FCA has recently been in the news for potential talks with Peugeot to merge. Those reports were squashed when it came to light that the Agnelli family, who has a controlling stake in FCA, was not interested in a deal that was paid for with PSA stock.

      Carlos Ghosn Released on Bail and Leaves in Japanese Laborer Disguise
      By dfelt
      Japanese journalists await Carlos Ghosn who was expected to be released from Jail on bail after the Tokyo court granted the bail request. Ghosn lawyer's office said it would be near impossible for him to be released the same day due to an appeal by the prosecutor's office.
      Ghosn was granted bail set at $1 billion yen or equal to $9 million US at today's exchange rate. Ghosn is 64 and head of the auto alliance of Nissan Motors, Mitsubishi Motors, and Renault. He was arrested in 2018 on suspicion of underreporting his income by more than $80 million US dollars and saddling Nissan with his personal investment losses, allegations he denies.
      Ghosn new legal team was able to get bail granted on the conditions he will be kept under guard locally with limited to no outside information. Ghosn has claimed that the executives of Nissan are responsible for his arrest as they plotted and committed treason to prevent him from bringing Nissan further under Renault's control.
      While Carlos Ghosn has resigned from the CEO position on all three companies, he remains on the boards of all three companies.
      Yet now that he is out on bail he seems to be insulting the average workers of Japan and according to various stories, his new legal team has apologized for advising the former CEO to leave jail in a disguise being taken away in a work van with ladders attached to the roof.
      Local news outlets have mocked the costume drama bringing more attention than if he had just left on his own in normal business attire and in a business auto. Ghosn is one of the highest-profile detainees which also has made him one of the most famous now.
      Ghosn was seen later in the day walking with two women, one believed to be his wife and the other his daughter in a Tokyo park by where he will be living surrounded by press and still wearing the blue baseball cap and sunglasses.


       

      Japanese journalists await Carlos Ghosn who was expected to be released from Jail on bail after the Tokyo court granted the bail request. Ghosn lawyer's office said it would be near impossible for him to be released the same day due to an appeal by the prosecutor's office.
      Ghosn was granted bail set at $1 billion yen or equal to $9 million US at today's exchange rate. Ghosn is 64 and head of the auto alliance of Nissan Motors, Mitsubishi Motors, and Renault. He was arrested in 2018 on suspicion of underreporting his income by more than $80 million US dollars and saddling Nissan with his personal investment losses, allegations he denies.
      Ghosn new legal team was able to get bail granted on the conditions he will be kept under guard locally with limited to no outside information. Ghosn has claimed that the executives of Nissan are responsible for his arrest as they plotted and committed treason to prevent him from bringing Nissan further under Renault's control.
      While Carlos Ghosn has resigned from the CEO position on all three companies, he remains on the boards of all three companies.
      Yet now that he is out on bail he seems to be insulting the average workers of Japan and according to various stories, his new legal team has apologized for advising the former CEO to leave jail in a disguise being taken away in a work van with ladders attached to the roof.
      Local news outlets have mocked the costume drama bringing more attention than if he had just left on his own in normal business attire and in a business auto. Ghosn is one of the highest-profile detainees which also has made him one of the most famous now.
      Ghosn was seen later in the day walking with two women, one believed to be his wife and the other his daughter in a Tokyo park by where he will be living surrounded by press and still wearing the blue baseball cap and sunglasses.


       

