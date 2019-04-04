Carlos Ghosn Arrested Again in Japan

In what is being called a highly unusual turn, Japanese prosecutors have arrested Carlos Ghosn again while he was out on bail on suspicion of trying to enrich himself at Nissan's expense. Ghosn has called on the French government for help. Ghosn was free on $9 Million bail at the time.

Prosecutors say that Ghosn had caused over $5 million in losses at Nissan Motor Co in a breach of his legal duties to the company with the goal of personal gain. The losses come from the alleged shifting of funds through a dealer in Oman into an account that Ghosn owned.

Prosecutors visited Ghosn's residence on Thursday for questioning and later took him into custody. Ghosn remained defiant, saying through a spokesman "Why arrest me except to try to break me? I will not be broken" and that the arrest was "an outrageous and arbitrary attempt to silence him".

Prior to his arrest, Ghosn said on Twitter that he would hold a press conference on April 11th to tell the truth about the allegations against him. Prosecutors can hold him for 22 days without charge under Japanese law.