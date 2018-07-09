Nissan Admits To Improper Measuring Of Emissions

Nissan finds itself in trouble once again as it admitted today that it had improperly measured exhaust emissions and fuel economy for 19 models sold in Japan. According to Reuters, Nissan found that test environments for emissions and fuel economy at final inspection stations didn't meet up to standards. Nissan also found that inspection reports were be based on altered measurements.

The automaker was quick to point out this misconduct doesn't affect models exported to other markets "as it applies to requirements intended specifically for the Japanese market."

“This is a deep and serious issue for our company,” Nissan Chief Operating Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi told reporters at a briefing today.

"We realize that our compliance awareness remains lacking."

Nissan will be carrying out an investigation to determine the cause, which it expects to take a month or longer.

This comes a few months after Nissan revealed that it had uncertified inspectors signing off on final inspection of JDM models for decades. It prompted a recall of 1.2 million vehicles and suspending production for two weeks.

Source: Reuters