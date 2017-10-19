Nissan Suspends Japanese Production For Two Weeks

October has not been the best of months for Nissan. Earlier this month, Japan’s transport ministry revealed that at five of the company's six plants in the country had quality checks being certified by unauthorized workers. According to Reuters, vehicles destined for the domestic market have to go under a final check by certified technicians.

“It’s extremely regrettable, causing anxiety for users and shaking the foundation of the certification system,” said Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Keiichi Ishii at a press conference earlier this month.

Nissan announced that it would be recalling 1.2 million vehicles built within the past three years due to this issue.

The news has only gotten worse as the Japanese automaker announced today that it would be suspending production at all of their Japan plants for at least two weeks to investigate and address this issue. Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa revealed at a briefing that this unauthorized approval continued a month after Nissan was told about this issue and said it strengthened the control of its inspection processes.

“Our emergency measures were not enough. We were unable to change our bad habits,” said Saikawa

There are numerous factors as to how this debacle developed including increasing the efficiency of the inspection process and plants transferring the checks to other lines.

Nissan is planning on recalling an additional 34,000 vehicles for re-inspection.

Production of export vehicles will continue as this issue is specific to Japanese-market models.

Source: Reuters, 2, Bloomberg, Nissan

Press Release is on Page 2

