Renault Gets Petty with Nissan

After Nissan having a heavy hand in helping to scuttle the potential merger between Renault and FCA, Renault is getting payback by helping to block corporate reforms Nissan is attempting to put in place after the arrest of Carlos Ghosn and poor financial performance by the company. Nissan and Renault are fighting because Nissan abstained from the vote on whether to merge, and following that, the French government did as well. Without the cooperation of the French government, FCA pulled out of the deal.

Renault holds 43.4 percent of Nissan and is upset with the representation they would have on the board and committees under the current plans. The French company says that their abstention from voting is not final and can change pending changes to the proposals.

Meanwhile, rumors say that FCA and Renault are still looking for ways to salvage the merger while Nissan is pressuring Renault to reduce their holdings in Nissan. Nissan has been seeking more autonomy from Renault ever since the Ghosn scandals.