  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Renault Gets Petty with Nissan

      ...refuses to vote in Nissan management reform...

    After Nissan having a heavy hand in helping to scuttle the potential merger between Renault and FCA, Renault is getting payback by helping to block corporate reforms Nissan is attempting to put in place after the arrest of Carlos Ghosn and poor financial performance by the company.   Nissan and Renault are fighting because Nissan abstained from the vote on whether to merge, and following that, the French government did as well.  Without the cooperation of the French government, FCA pulled out of the deal.

    Renault holds 43.4 percent of Nissan and is upset with the representation they would have on the board and committees under the current plans.  The French company says that their abstention from voting is not final and can change pending changes to the proposals. 

    Meanwhile, rumors say that FCA and Renault are still looking for ways to salvage the merger while Nissan is pressuring Renault to reduce their holdings in Nissan. Nissan has been seeking more autonomy from Renault ever since the Ghosn scandals. 

    Source: Reuters
    Image: Nissan

    dfelt

    Very interesting, I can see the FCA / Renault deal still happening, clearly Nissan is willing to let them merge if they get more freedom. Gonna be an interesting story to watch develop.

    Drew Dowdell
    29 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Very interesting, I can see the FCA / Renault deal still happening, clearly Nissan is willing to let them merge if they get more freedom. Gonna be an interesting story to watch develop.

    I suspect we haven't heard the end of the FCA-Renault merger. 

    riviera74

    How easy or hard is it to leave an "alliance"?  Maybe Renault will have to leave the "alliance" in order to merge with FCA.  Then the French government will have a say unless somebody buys out their share.

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      FCA Rescinds Their Merger Offer With Renault
      By William Maley
      Fiat Chrysler Automobile has abruptly pulled back on their merger offer with Renault after the second day of negotiations came to a close. The Wall Street Journal reports that Renault's partner, Nissan declined to support the deal according to sources. During a vote today on the Renault board, the two Nissan representative abstained, raising concerns for both FCA and Renault that Nissan would back out of the alliance.
      This, in turn, caused the French Government (major stakeholder in Renault), to not pledge its support of the deal. The government asked for a delay on the vote until Nissan would guarantee that it would continue with the alliance. The falling of these dominos prompted FCA to withdraw their offer.
      The move is a heavy blow as FCA had reached a tentative agreement with the French Government on the merger according to two sources speaking to Reuters.
      FCA, Renault, and the French Government declined to comment.
      We'll update this story if any new details come to light.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal (Subscription Required)
    • William Maley
      Industry News: FCA Rescinds Their Merger Offer With Renault
      By William Maley
      Fiat Chrysler Automobile has abruptly pulled back on their merger offer with Renault after the second day of negotiations came to a close. The Wall Street Journal reports that Renault's partner, Nissan declined to support the deal according to sources. During a vote today on the Renault board, the two Nissan representative abstained, raising concerns for both FCA and Renault that Nissan would back out of the alliance.
      This, in turn, caused the French Government (major stakeholder in Renault), to not pledge its support of the deal. The government asked for a delay on the vote until Nissan would guarantee that it would continue with the alliance. The falling of these dominos prompted FCA to withdraw their offer.
      The move is a heavy blow as FCA had reached a tentative agreement with the French Government on the merger according to two sources speaking to Reuters.
      FCA, Renault, and the French Government declined to comment.
      We'll update this story if any new details come to light.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal (Subscription Required)

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Chrysler News: FCA-Renault Merger Moves Forward
      By Drew Dowdell
      The merger between FCA and Renault has crossed another hurdle overnight with FCA agreeing to a compromise with the French government.   The issue surrounded the French government's desire for a guaranteed seat on the company's board of directors and effective veto power on CEO appointments.  In a compromise, Renault would give up one of its own board seats for one occupied by a representative of the French government. The makeup of the board would then be 4 seats allocated to FCA appointees, three to Renault appointees, and one to the French government. France is Renault's largest shareholder with a 15% stake in the company. 
      Additionally, Renault would give up one of its two seats on the 4 member CEO selection committee to the French government. 
      The new proposal goes to Renault's board for consideration. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      FCA-Renault Merger Moves Forward
      By Drew Dowdell
      The merger between FCA and Renault has crossed another hurdle overnight with FCA agreeing to a compromise with the French government.   The issue surrounded the French government's desire for a guaranteed seat on the company's board of directors and effective veto power on CEO appointments.  In a compromise, Renault would give up one of its own board seats for one occupied by a representative of the French government. The makeup of the board would then be 4 seats allocated to FCA appointees, three to Renault appointees, and one to the French government. France is Renault's largest shareholder with a 15% stake in the company. 
      Additionally, Renault would give up one of its two seats on the 4 member CEO selection committee to the French government. 
      The new proposal goes to Renault's board for consideration. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      May 2019: Nissan Group
      By Drew Dowdell
      May 2019
      May 2018
      % chg
      Nissan Group Total sales (units)
      131,983
      131,832
      +0.1
      Nissan Division sales
      121,570
      120,207
      +1.1
      INFINITI sales*
      10,413
      11,625
      -10.4
      NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for May 2019 of 131,983 units, an increase of 0.1 percent compared to the prior year.
      Nissan highlights:
      Sales of the Armada SUV set a May record with 4,490 units sold, up 103 percent. Pathfinder SUV sales, at 7,751 units, were up 27 percent in May. Frontier truck sales increased 8 percent to 7,497 units. Altima sales climbed to 24,218 units, up 5 percent. Nissan's commercial van models, NV and NV200, each set May records. NV van sales were 1,829 units (+8 percent); NV200 compact cargo van sales were 1,825 units, also up 8 percent. Several key models have shown gains in 2019: Armada (+25 percent), Pathfinder (+11 percent) and Versa (+5 percent). *INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI's May sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
      NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. May 2019 and May 2018 each had 26 selling days.
      NISSAN DIVISION
      MAY
      MAY
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Nissan Division Total
      121,570
      120,207
      1.1
      540,313
      574,127
      -5.9
      Versa
      8,116
      6,576
      23.4
      39,818
      37,939
      5.0
      Sentra
      18,831
      18,103
      4.0
      88,675
      95,104
      -6.8
      Altima
      24,218
      23,030
      5.2
      92,229
      96,836
      -4.8
      Maxima
      2,153
      3,694
      -41.7
      14,716
      19,548
      -24.7
      LEAF
      1,216
      1,576
      -22.8
      4,852
      5,292
      -8.3
      Juke
      0
      72
      -100.0
      10
      611
      -98.4
      370Z
      198
      343
      -42.3
      1,022
      1,586
      -35.6
      GT-R
      18
      74
      -75.7
      144
      244
      -41.0
      Total Car
      54,750
      53,468
      2.4
      241,466
      257,160
      -6.1
      Kicks
      6,005
      0
      n/a
      22,027
      0
      n/a
      Frontier
      7,497
      6,938
      8.1
      31,976
      34,845
      -8.2
      Titan
      3,189
      3,779
      -15.6
      15,361
      19,173
      -19.9
      Pathfinder
      7,751
      6,119
      26.7
      29,818
      26,966
      10.6
      Armada
      4,490
      2,216
      102.6
      16,208
      13,011
      24.6
      Rogue
      28,600
      38,413
      -25.5
      146,573
      178,198
      -17.7
      Murano
      5,634
      5,881
      -4.2
      20,839
      29,994
      -30.5
      Quest
      0
      0
      n/a
      0
      2
      -100.0
      NV
      1,829
      1,702
      7.5
      7,830
      6,695
      17.0
      NV200
      1,825
      1,691
      7.9
      8,215
      8,083
      1.6
      Total Truck
      66,820
      66,739
      0.1
      298,847
      316,967
      -5.7
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      INFINITI
      MAY
      MAY
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Infiniti Total
      10,413
      11,625
      -10.4
      53,219
      61,472
      -13.4
      Infiniti Q50
      1,857
      2,945
      -36.9
      12,295
      16,526
      -25.6
      Infiniti Q60
      314
      848
      -63.0
      2,043
      4,101
      -50.2
      Infiniti Q70
      203
      390
      -47.9
      1,510
      2,153
      -29.9
      Infiniti QX30
      350
      672
      -47.9
      2,159
      4,158
      -48.1
      Infiniti QX50
      1,829
      1,859
      -1.6
      6,925
      7,356
      -5.9
      Infiniti QX60
      4,100
      3,718
      10.3
      19,703
      18,794
      4.8
      Infiniti QX70
      0
      69
      -100.0
      6
      741
      -99.2
      Infiniti QX80
      1,760
      1,124
      56.6
      8,578
      7,643
      12.2
      Total Car
      2,374
      4,183
      -43.2
      15,848
      22,780
      -30.4
      Total Truck
      8,039
      7,442
      8.0
      37,371
      38,692
      -3.4
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      NISSAN GROUP
      MAY
      MAY
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      TOTAL VEHICLE
      131,983
      131,832
      0.1
      593,532
      635,599
      -6.6
      Total Car
      57,124
      57,651
      -0.9
      257,314
      279,940
      -8.1
      Total Truck
      74,859
      74,181
      0.9
      336,218
      355,659
      -5.5
      Selling days
      26
      26
       
      127
      127
       

