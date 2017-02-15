  • Sign in to follow this  
    Rumorpile: General Motors, PSA Group Value Opel At $2 Billion

    By William Maley

      • Its how much?!

    How much is Opel worth? According to Bloomberg, the valuation being discussed by General Motors and PSA Group puts it around $2 billion dollars. According to sources, the total comprises about $1 billion in cash and about $1 billion in liabilities. The amount could change as two are still assessing a number of items such as the value of brand rights and savings potential.

    The sources also the framework for PSA to buy Opel could be finished by Thursday. This would be the same day when PSA Group reports full-year earnings. The sources go on to caution this could be pushed back because of the complex nature of the deal such us finding ways to reduce costs while keeping workers and the various unions happy.

    Source: Bloomberg

    dfelt

    I will be honest in saying I am surprised it is that high. I feel the 1 Billion in cash is the payoff price GM feels needs to be given to unload the Opel / Vauxhall deal.

    The more I think about this, the more I hope GM just get's rid of the whole thing and starts a clean sheet approach to offering GM products in Europe.

    smk4565

    It isn't much money for a car company, but GM doesn't make money on it, they should just sell it.  PSA would gain market share and have sizable chunks in France, UK and Germany, in time they can consolidate brands or models and get the profit from it that way.  Makes sense for both sides.

    67impss

    Does anyone else get the vibe of the Fiat deal before the financial meltdown? The one with the put involved for like 4 billion. GM has put all their eggs in the basket for the midsized platform, most of Buick, an electrified lineup with GM technology, a streathened PSA to do battle with in 7-10 years ...

    hyperv6

    Does anyone realize what the total value of this deal really is?

    Opel is in a death spiral GM as an American firm in The Euro Union that can not be broken.

    Now we have listed here $2 billion which is good money for a Firm losing money.

    But the real value here is that GM cutting the traditional yearly losses and driving up GM stock by up to 35% as many on Wall St predict. 

    How much money is this? Well GM is worth $35-38 billion so do the math of what 35% of $38 billion is.  That is more value than GM would make with Opel in Decades.

    It also is enough money for orojrcts and technology that will make a real difference in the future. 

    This is much more about bigger money than what they get for Opel alone.

