Rumorpile: General Motors, PSA Group Value Opel At $2 Billion

How much is Opel worth? According to Bloomberg, the valuation being discussed by General Motors and PSA Group puts it around $2 billion dollars. According to sources, the total comprises about $1 billion in cash and about $1 billion in liabilities. The amount could change as two are still assessing a number of items such as the value of brand rights and savings potential.

The sources also the framework for PSA to buy Opel could be finished by Thursday. This would be the same day when PSA Group reports full-year earnings. The sources go on to caution this could be pushed back because of the complex nature of the deal such us finding ways to reduce costs while keeping workers and the various unions happy.

Source: Bloomberg