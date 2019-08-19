Jump to content
    By Drew Dowdell

    Polestar Launching In US In Fall

      ...First of three vehicles...

    The Polestar brand, a sub-brand of Volvo, is launching in the U.S. this fall.  The first vehicle, the Polestar 1 is a 600 horsepower plug-in hybrid coupe, and if you have not already signed up for one, you are too late, the US allotment is already sold. 

    The bigger player for Polestar is the Polestar 2 (pictured above), a 5 door fastback electric vehicle with 408 horsepower and 275 mile range. The Polestar 2 is based on Volvo's CMA platform that is used under the the Volvo XC40 crossover. It will be built in China at the beginning of 2020 and arriving in dealerships in Q2. Polestar 2 is the vehicle expected to define the brand going forward.

    Later, for 2022, the Polestar 3 will arrive using the next generation of the SPA platform that is used under all Volvo's except the XC40. It will be a crossover coupe, but no word yet on the choice of power. 

    Polestar hopes to be selling more than 100,000 units a year globally in 5 to 7 years. 

    Source: Automotive News (subscription required)
    Image: Polestar

    balthazar

    balthazar 6,847

    Posted (edited)

    Curious on the polecat 1 allotment volume, since it starts at $155K.

    Also curious on the subsequent 2 & 3 MSRPs; maybe $125K and $100K?

    smk4565

    These will sell less than Alfa Romeo.  Alfa Romeo at least has brand name recognition, Polestar has none.   I think they have a much better chance of being out of business in 5-7 years rather than selling 100k units in 5-7 years.

    2QuickZ's

    I think these are subscription only in China.  No retail sales. I wonder if that is what they will do here.

    balthazar

    I havent looked much into this move, but I seriously question making a new brand, that looks like the old brand.

    dfelt
    3 hours ago, 2QuickZ's said:

    I think these are subscription only in China.  No retail sales. I wonder if that is what they will do here.

    Supposedly the first year is sold out already for the US.

    3 hours ago, balthazar said:

    I havent looked much into this move, but I seriously question making a new brand, that looks like the old brand.

    Agree, this should have all been under the Volvo name to begin with. I think this whole New Polestar name is going to backfire on them.

