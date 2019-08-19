Polestar Launching In US In Fall

The Polestar brand, a sub-brand of Volvo, is launching in the U.S. this fall. The first vehicle, the Polestar 1 is a 600 horsepower plug-in hybrid coupe, and if you have not already signed up for one, you are too late, the US allotment is already sold.

The bigger player for Polestar is the Polestar 2 (pictured above), a 5 door fastback electric vehicle with 408 horsepower and 275 mile range. The Polestar 2 is based on Volvo's CMA platform that is used under the the Volvo XC40 crossover. It will be built in China at the beginning of 2020 and arriving in dealerships in Q2. Polestar 2 is the vehicle expected to define the brand going forward.

Later, for 2022, the Polestar 3 will arrive using the next generation of the SPA platform that is used under all Volvo's except the XC40. It will be a crossover coupe, but no word yet on the choice of power.

Polestar hopes to be selling more than 100,000 units a year globally in 5 to 7 years.