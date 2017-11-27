Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Porsche Plans To Have A Second EV Model By 2025

    New EU regulations have Porsche working on a second EV

    With stricter CO2 emission regulations looming over the horizon from the European Union, Porsche is getting ready by launching a second electric vehicle to comply with them.

    According to Automotive News Europe, the EU is proposing a 30 percent reduction in CO2 emissions for new car fleets by 2030 - less than 67 grams per kilometer under the current NEDC testing cycle. Half of that must be achieved by 2025 as part of a milestone.

    Porsche's plan at the moment is to have more than half of its sales come from electrified vehicles, That includes the launch of the Mission EV and hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicles.

    "Technically we certainly won’t struggle with that [target]," said Porsche development chief Michael Steiner.

    "The attractiveness [of Porsche's electrified lineup] should lead to a powertrain mix that ensures we are compliant."

    Steiner also said that Porsche is working on a second EV, but it would not be a sports car.

    "We're starting with a sporty four-door concept in the Mission E positioned between the 911 and the Panamera, so it's logical that we will look to balance our lineup with a product in a different segment such as an SUV."

    As we reported back in June, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said the company is working on two new electric SUVs. One is a coupe-SUV (think BMW X6/Mercedes GLE-Cass) and the other is the next-generation Macan which is expected to go full electric only. 

    Source: Automotive News Europe (Subscription Required)


    dfelt

    This totally makes sense and I believe more auto companies that have not announced EV intent will in the next 18 months. Companies that have no EV / PHEV / Hybrid options will find themselves on a short list of dying companies or needing to be bought or merged with others to stay alive.

