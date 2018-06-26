Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2018 Ram 1500 To Continue Into 2019, Add Classic To Name

      Yep, the 2018 Ram 1500 is sticking around for another year.

    Ram Trucks is following in the footsteps of Jeep, Nissan, and Volkswagen by selling the previous-generation 1500 alongside the new model for the 2019 model year. Known as the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic, it will be offered in four different trims; Tradesman, Express, Big Horn/Lone Star, and SSV (Special Services Vehicle). Those wanting a Laramie, Rebel, or Limited will need to step up to the new truck.

    But Ram is still offering three cab options (Regular, Quad, and Crew) and bed lengths (5'7"; 6'4', and 8'). The 3.6L Pentastar V6 and 5.7L HEMI V8 will be available, while the 3.0L EcoDiesel is expected to arrive at a later date. There will be a choice of two-wheel or four-wheel drive.

    “As we launch the all-new 2019 Ram 1500, we didn’t want to walk away from a key part of the light-duty truck market. Ram will continue to produce the 1500 Classic targeted at entry and commercial buyers,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand.

    We have to wonder if the decision to keep the previous-generation 1500 for another year is due to the numerous production issues for the new 1500. As we reported in April, the Sterling Heights Assembly plant where the 2019 Ram 1500 is built is only operating at "60 percent of cycle." Not helping are issues with suppliers delivering enough parts and the mild-hybrid powertrains not in production.

    Source: Ram Trucks

    Ram Truck Brands Its Legacy Half-ton with ‘Classic’ Badge for 2019 MY to Sell Alongside the All-new 2019 Ram 1500

    June 26, 2018, Auburn Hills, Mich. - What do you call a 2019 Ram 1500? A Classic!
     
    Ram Truck brand executives, with two concurrently selling body styles of its 2019 model-year pickup, have given the legacy edition its own name: Classic.
     
    Ram will offer both the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic, known internally as the “DS” model, and the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 (“DT”) at its North American dealers through the 2018 calendar year.
     
    “As we launch the all-new 2019 Ram 1500, we didn’t want to walk away from a key part of the light-duty truck market,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand — FCA. “Ram will continue to produce the 1500 Classic targeted at entry and commercial buyers.”
     
    The Ram 1500 Classic boasts numerous segment-exclusive features in areas most important to truck buyers. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a unique link-coil rear suspension system. Other features, such as RamBox bedside storage, hidden bins and a flat-load floor, offer unique solutions for cargo. New “Classic” badging is located on the fenders.
     
    Offered in four trim levels, Tradesman, Express, Big Horn/Lone Star and SSV (Special Services Vehicle), the Ram 1500 Classic benefits from content specifically designed to match its capability and style. The Ram 1500 Classic also benefits from three new packages:

    • Chrome Plus is offered on the Tradesman trim that offers bundled value content, which includes chrome bumpers, body-color upper front fascia, 17-inch wheels, remote keyless entry and carpet floor covering
    • Tradesman SXT is offered on the Tradesman trim that includes chrome bumpers, body-color front fascia, 5-inch radio, fog lamps (new to Tradesman), dual exhaust on V-8 models (new to Tradesman) and 20-inch chrome wheels (new to Tradesman)
    • Express Black Accent Package is offered on all Express trim exterior colors, which includes Black wheels, Black headlight bezels and Black badging

    The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is available in three cabs and three bed lengths: Regular Cab with 8-ft. bed or 6-ft., 4-in. bed, Quad Cab with 6-ft., 4-in. bed, Crew Cab short bed (5-ft., 7-in.) or Crew Cab with optional 6-ft., 4-in. bed.
     
    Available in 4x2 or 4x4, other powertrain offerings include award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 or optional 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8. The optional 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel will be available at a later date.

    The Ram 1500 features a segment-exclusive multi-link rear coil suspension that provides best-in-class ride and handling qualities. A coil-spring setup centralizes and absorbs bumps and impacts, while reducing the amount of friction in the spring system. This setup also weighs 40 pounds less than a leaf-spring configuration.

    Ram trucks come with an unsurpassed five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Truck customers from half-ton to commercial have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability.

    The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is built at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant (Warren, Michigan), which has built more than 12.5 million trucks since it started operations in 1938. Regular Cab and some Crew Cab models of the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic are built at the Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant in Saltillo, Mexico.
     
    Ram 1500 Classic will be available in the fourth quarter of 2018.


    Go to articles Ram Trucks

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    I think as complexity increases on Hybrid and traditional ICE powertrain trucks, we will see more and more overlap as the updates, conversion of existing assembly plant to the new model will slow things down and increase building time on top of the change by suppliers to these newer electrified parts.

    • Like 1
    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    I wish they wouldn't do that with "Classic". Come up with a new way to market the old truck.

    It's targeting work truck buyers right? Call it the Ram 1500 Steel Toe... then when they finally move those trucks to the new model, the new model can get the Steel Tow name.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Instead of 'Classic' maybe call it Ram Heritage, Ram Old Style, or Ram Classico Grande.  

    I like Heritage.....   Old Style or Classico Grande sound like jars of spaghetti sauce or a menu item at Olive Garden.

    • Haha 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    59 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I like Heritage.....   Old Style or Classico Grande sound like jars of spaghetti sauce or a menu item at Olive Garden.

    Can I have the Classico Grande 1500 with Extra Meat Sauce please! :P 

    • Haha 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    Shame they can't just continue with the normal engines in the new truck instead of fooling with this pie-in-sky BS E-torque crap anyhow.  Now they're reaping what they've sown.

    Truck buyers want the latest and greatest (without going all weird).  Propping up the dead, a la Weekend At Bernie's, is maybe good for a laugh in the beginning, but it has no staying power.

    With all of this being so publicized... how many red-blooded Americans are going to plunk down $50k+ on a new Ram... knowing it had to be delayed at the factory to be "fixed"?  Scary.

    Who is the manager of the 2019 Ram 1500 project at FCA?  He's fired.

    Edited by ocnblu
    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept