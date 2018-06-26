2018 Ram 1500 To Continue Into 2019, Add Classic To Name

Ram Trucks is following in the footsteps of Jeep, Nissan, and Volkswagen by selling the previous-generation 1500 alongside the new model for the 2019 model year. Known as the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic, it will be offered in four different trims; Tradesman, Express, Big Horn/Lone Star, and SSV (Special Services Vehicle). Those wanting a Laramie, Rebel, or Limited will need to step up to the new truck.

But Ram is still offering three cab options (Regular, Quad, and Crew) and bed lengths (5'7"; 6'4', and 8'). The 3.6L Pentastar V6 and 5.7L HEMI V8 will be available, while the 3.0L EcoDiesel is expected to arrive at a later date. There will be a choice of two-wheel or four-wheel drive.

“As we launch the all-new 2019 Ram 1500, we didn’t want to walk away from a key part of the light-duty truck market. Ram will continue to produce the 1500 Classic targeted at entry and commercial buyers,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand.

We have to wonder if the decision to keep the previous-generation 1500 for another year is due to the numerous production issues for the new 1500. As we reported in April, the Sterling Heights Assembly plant where the 2019 Ram 1500 is built is only operating at "60 percent of cycle." Not helping are issues with suppliers delivering enough parts and the mild-hybrid powertrains not in production.

Source: Ram Trucks

