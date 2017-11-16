Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Spying: Ram 1500 Sporting A Split Tailgate?

      A patent filed a few years back comes to life

    A few years ago, reports popped up about a patent filed by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. It was a tailgate that could be folded down or split open into two swing-out halves. That patent has now become reality as a new set of spy photos reveals a next-generation Ram 1500 sporting one.

    Compared to the original patent filing which showed a 50/50 split, the one shown in the spy photos appears to be a 70/30 split. We're assuming this to allow Ram to use the same handle mechanism on this and a standard tailgate. The one item the spy photos don't tell us is how you open the split tailgate. There might be handle on the top of the tailgate, but we're speculating here.

    There were some other Ram 1500 mules capture who had their tailgates covered up. But they did reveal that the RamBox storage system would be making a return.

    Source: Autoblog, AutoGuide


    dfelt

    OK, Cool Factor is there and the ease of dumping stuff and not having to clean out the tail gate gape is cool, but from a commercial stand point, I wonder how many will get broken, bent, etc. and not be able to close and then you have people using rope or bungee cords to keep it somewhat closed.

    Plus I hate that the body lines are already off from the sag of the doors. For an SUV, I love stagecoach doors, but for the Pickup Truck, I am truly on the sideline about this.

    RamSplitTailgate.jpg

    A Horse With No Name
    6 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Hopefully they fix the massive misalignment  in that tailgate. 

    They have to show off their Fiat parentage somehow...

    2 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Neat idear. I was really intrigued when I tried out the swing out tailgate on the Ridgeline. 

    It is a neat idea.

    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Neat idear. I was really intrigued when I tried out the swing out tailgate on the Ridgeline. 

    But is the Honda not just one big door rather than two different size Stagecoach doors?

    Much like how the 70's and 80's station wagons were? I loved that feature on my parents Delta 98 Station Wagon.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, dfelt said:

    But is the Honda not just one big door rather than two different size Stagecoach doors?

    Much like how the 70's and 80's station wagons were? I loved that feature on my parents Delta 98 Station Wagon.

    Yes, it's one big door, not split like the Ram.  Yes, it swings out or folds down like the old wagons.  I immediately saw the usefulness of it when I tried it out. 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    The specific scenario IIRC was a friend w/ a Suburban and a travel trailer..said a tailgate would hit the propane tanks on the hitch tongue while barn doors would clear the tanks...(esp. if the Suburban was at an angle to the trailer).  I'm sure there are other reasons for preferences..that's the only one I've heard.   Rearward visibility w/ a Suburban was better w/ a tailgate than barn doors.

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar
