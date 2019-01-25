Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    GMC Considers Whether It Should Do An Electrified Sierra

      They would join the likes of Ford and Rivian

    There is a growing number of automakers who are announcing plans to electrify their lineup, while others are considering it. GMC is the latter category according to a new report from CNBC.

    “Certainly, it’s something we’re considering," said Duncan Aldred, vice president of GMC when asked if there was the possibility of an electric Sierra.

    Aldred wouldn't say much more than that except mentioning that General Motors CEO Mary Barra has already made comments about "an all-electric future." 

    It wouldn't be surprising if an all-electric Sierra sparks an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado since they are basically the same truck, allowing GM to take advantage of economies of scale and spreading the cost of development. But the cost of batteries is still a big drawback. Researchers at Boston Consulting Group say each individual battery cell generally cost $150 to $200. Aldred said that battery tech is still expensive "that makes it difficult to target mainstream segments, unless a carmaker like GM is willing to accept lower margins." But that's where GMC could take the lead as it is currently positioned as something more premium than its Silverado brethren, with such features as the Multi-Pro tailgate.

    Ford has already announced plans for an F-150 EV, and there is start-up automaker Rivian with the R1T that is expected to go into production in late 2020.

    Source: CNBC


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Love this as an alternative to the Rivian R1T and the F150e. Would be great as that is what we want, a crewcab all electric pickup truck. :metal: 

    ccap41
    48 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    They're going to put a 4 banger in their Silverado but not hybrid tech in a Sierra..? 

    Sorry I managed to read something incorrectly. 

    Drew Dowdell

    Third time's the charm?  They've been doing Hybrid and eAssist trucks for a while.  I think an all electric Sierra would be an interesting take, but the price will be huge or the range will be short. I would expect over $100k for a Sierra Denali EV

    Robert Hall
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Third time's the charm?  They've been doing Hybrid and eAssist trucks for a while.  I think an all electric Sierra would be an interesting take, but the price will be huge or the range will be short. I would expect over $100k for a Sierra Denali EV

    Probably $100k w/ a 50 mile range, and weighing 7500lbs w/ 2000 lb towing capacity..

    Edited by Robert Hall
    ocnblu
    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    as that is what we want

    LOL... "we" meaning you?  I don't hear a bunch of clamoring from real truck people for this crap.

    dfelt
    39 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    LOL... "we" meaning you?  I don't hear a bunch of clamoring from real truck people for this crap.

    Let the market sort them out McFly. 

    You sassy little blu, you must be feeling better. :P 

