November 2019 Sales Figure Ticker

Quarterly:

Ford Motor Company - Not Reported

General Motors Co. - Not Reported

Tesla - Not Reported

FCA US LLC - Not Reported

Monthly:

Audi of America - Up 20.7% for the month, Down 1.1% for the year

BMW of North America - Up 7.6% for the month, Up 1.7% for the year

Genesis Motor America - Up 419.7% for the month, Up 96.0% for the year

Honda Motor Co. - Up 11.1% for the month, Up 1.5% for the year

Hyundai Motor America - Up 6.2% for the month, Up 3.6% for the year

Infiniti USA - Down 34.0% for the month, Down 13.8% for the year

Jaguar Land Rover North America -

Kia Motors America - Up 12.0% for the month, Up 4.0% for the year

Mazda North American Operations - Up 18.0% for the month, Down 8.2% for the year

Mercedes-Benz USA -

Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 6.5% for the month, Up 1.9% for the year

Nissan Group - Down 15.9% for the month, Down 7.8% for the year

Porsche Cars North America Inc. - Up 11.5% for the month, Up 7.0% for the year

Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 0.2% for the month, Up 3.6% for the year

Toyota Motor North America - Up 9.2% for the month, Down 1.4% for the year

Volkswagen of America - Up 9.1% for the month, Up 4.2% for the year

Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 18% for the month, Up 7.2% for the year