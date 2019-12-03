Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    November 2019 Sales Figure Ticker

      ...Who gobbled up the sales in November, and who was left with just potatoes...

    Quarterly:

    Ford Motor Company - Not Reported
    General Motors Co. - Not Reported
    Tesla Not Reported
    FCA US LLC - Not Reported

    Monthly:
    Audi of America -  Up 20.7% for the month, Down 1.1% for the year
    BMW of North America -  Up 7.6% for the month, Up 1.7% for the year
    Genesis Motor America Up 419.7% for the month, Up 96.0% for the year
    Honda Motor Co.  Up 11.1% for the month, Up 1.5% for the year
    Hyundai Motor America -  Up 6.2% for the month, Up 3.6% for the year
    Infiniti USA -     Down 34.0% for the month, Down 13.8% for the year
    Jaguar Land Rover North America - 
    Kia Motors America - Up 12.0% for the month, Up 4.0% for the year
    Mazda North American Operations - Up 18.0%  for the month, Down 8.2% for the year
    Mercedes-Benz USA - 
    Mitsubishi Motors North America -  Up 6.5% for the month, Up 1.9% for the year
    Nissan Group - Down 15.9% for the month, Down 7.8% for the year
    Porsche Cars North America Inc. -  Up 11.5% for the month, Up 7.0% for the year
    Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 0.2% for the month, Up 3.6% for the year
    Toyota Motor North America - Up 9.2% for the month, Down 1.4% for the year
    Volkswagen of America Up 9.1% for the month, Up 4.2% for the year
    Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 18% for the month, Up 7.2% for the year


    Brands (Quarterly):
    Alfa Romeo - Not Reported
    Buick - Not Reported
    Cadillac -  Not Reported
    Chevrolet - Not Reported
    Chrysler - Not Reported
    Dodge - Not Reported
    Ford - Not Reported
    Fiat - Not Reported
    GMC - Not Reported
    Jeep - Not Reported
    Lincoln - Not Reported
    Ram Trucks - Not Reported
    Tesla - Not Reported

    Brands (Monthly):
    Acura - Down 0.9% 
    Audi - Up 20.7%
    BMW - Up 7.6%
    Genesis - Up 419.7%
    HondaUp 7.9%
    Hyundai - Up 8.4%
    Infiniti - Down 34.0%
    Jaguar - 
    Kia - Up 10.9%
    Land Rover -
    Lexus - Up 13.8%
    Mazda - Up 18.0%
    Mercedes-Benz - 
    Mercedes-Benz Vans - 
    MINI - Down 6.4%
    Mitsubishi - Down 7.9%
    Nissan - Down 13.3% 
    Porsche - Up 11.5% 
    Smart - No Longer Reported 
    Subaru - Up 0.3% 
    Toyota - Up 8.4% 
    Volkswagen - Up 9.1%
    Volvo - Up 18%

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Be interesting to see MB reported numbers compared to BMW. If they are down again, as they have been doing pretty much all year, I would say they are in a slump and needs some major mojo change to get going again.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Genesis benefitting from those Monday Night Football halftime shows.  Although they still only sold 2,000 cars.

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    41 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Be interesting to see MB reported numbers compared to BMW. If they are down again, as they have been doing pretty much all year, I would say they are in a slump and needs some major mojo change to get going again.

    Mercedes outsold BMW in November, and is now positive for the year.

    E-class outsold 5-series

    S-class outsold 7-series

    AMG GT outsold 8-series

    GLC outsold X3

    GLE outsold X5

    GLS outsold X7  

    G-wagen sales up 70% 

    Mercedes-AMG models up 18.9%

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1

    USA-1 197

    Posted (edited)

    Nissan/Infiniti obviously still in a death spiral. Can't see how NIMOCO can sustain the consistently deep red sales numbers for much longer. If they can't get in the green this time of the year with all the model year end close outs then they might as well close up shop.

    SMART "car" we're all going to miss you...NOT!! :violin:

    Edited by USA-1
    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    I bet Renault/Nissan is wishing they had that FCA merger right about now.  Because not only are their sales in a spiral, they rely a lot on rental fleets for Nissan/Infiniti sales also, so they aren't even profitable sales.   Infiniti has nothing in their line up, that brand is more dead in the water than Lincoln was a couple years ago.  Really they are a lot like FCA in terms of product offering but don't have the storied brand names like Jeep or Alfa Romeo in the stable or have the marketing ability that Dodge has to keep older than dirt product alive with trim packages, styling tweaks and Hellcat engines, etc.  

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Mercedes outsold BMW in November, and is now positive for the year.

    E-class outsold 5-series

    S-class outsold 7-series

    AMG GT outsold 8-series

    GLC outsold X3

    GLE outsold X5

    GLS outsold X7  

    G-wagen sales up 70% 

    Mercedes-AMG models up 18.9%

     

    Really you have solid hard facts to back this up before the company actually releases their sales numbers?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    smk4565 1,074

    Posted (edited)

                 

    MERCEDES-BENZ USA 
    Sales -- November 2019

                 
    Mercedes-Benz Passenger Vehicles Nov-19 Nov-18 Monthly % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Yearly %
                 
    A-CLASS

    1,544

    		_ _

    16,475

    		_ _
                 
    B-CLASS*

    0

    0

    0.0%

    9

    134

    -93.3%

                 
    CLA

    1,641

    1,832

    -10.4%

    11,056

    20,848

    -47.0%

                 
    C-CLASS

    4,469

    5,777

    -22.6%

    45,740

    53,610

    -14.7%

                 
    E-CLASS/CLS

    3,689

    5,181

    -28.8%

    36,770

    41,380

    -11.1%

                 
    S-CLASS

    1,452

    1,672

    -13.2%

    11,441

    13,492

    -15.2%

                 
    SLC

    62

    149

    -58.4%

    1,693

    1,841

    -8.0%

                 
    SL

    100

    181

    -44.8%

    1,550

    1,968

    -21.2%

                 
    AMG GT

    534

    103

    418.4%

    3,763

    1,389

    170.9%

                 
    GLA

    2,461

    2,411

    2.1%

    20,041

    21,739

    -7.8%

                 
    GLC

    7,515

    6,199

    21.2%

    67,214

    62,433

    7.7%

                 
    GLE

    6,052

    3,988

    51.8%

    44,193

    42,276

    4.5%

                 
    GLS

    2,893

    2,761

    4.8%

    19,323

    19,308

    0.1%

                 
    G-CLASS 

    1,309

    768

    70.4%

    6,532

    3,525

    85.3%

                 
    TOTAL

    33,721

    31,022

    8.7%

    285,800

    283,943

    0.7%

                 
    Vans1

    3,542

    1,857

    90.7%

    36,650

    34,062

    7.6%

                 
    MBUSA
    Combined Total         		Nov-19 Nov-18 Monthly % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Yearly %
                 
    GRAND TOTAL

    37,263

    32,879

    13.3%

    322,450

    318,005

    1.4%

    *Model has been discontinued in the U.S. market.
    1Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.
                 
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Really you have solid hard facts to back this up before the company actually releases their sales numbers?

    They did release them. 

    Edited by smk4565

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      November 2019: Volvo Car USA
      By Drew Dowdell
      Best November sales in 15 years Eleventh consecutive month of year over year growth for the brand XC90 continues to lead in both volume and growth; up 40.9 percent over November 2018 7.2 percent total US sales growth year to date  
      ROCKLEIGH, NJ (November 3, 2019) Today, Volvo Car USA reports the best November sales since 2004 with 8181 units sold, an almost 18 percent year-over-year increase.
       
      Year-to-date Volvo Car USA continues to show strength in the luxury segment with 95,874 units sold, an increase of 7.2 percent versus 89,437 sold in 2018.
       
      Anders Gustafsson, President and CEO of Volvo Car USA, said, “ Refreshed and recharged the XC90 stakes it’s claim as the volume leader  with 3522 units sold, up 40.9 percent over November 2018.”
    • Drew Dowdell
      November 2019: Volkswagen of America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Volkswagen of America November 2019 Sales
        Nov. 19
      Nov. 18
      Yr/Yr% 
      change
      Nov. 19 YTD
      Nov. 18 YTD
      Yr/Yr% 
      change
       Golf
      318 
      300 
      6.0% 
      5,330 
      6,361 
      -16%   GTI
       768 
      1,045 
      -27% 
      10,907 
      15,639  -30%   Golf R
       356 
      116 
      207% 
      3,829 
      3,380  13%   e-Golf
      366 
      230 
      59% 
      4,599 
      1,132  306%   Golf SportWagen
       945 
      797 
      19% 
      10,064 
      13,334  -25%   Total Golf Family
      2,753  
      2,488   
      11%  
      34,729  
      39,846   -13%    Jetta Sedan
      8,966 
      9,207 
      -2.6% 
      92,289 
      80,473  15%   Jetta SportWagen      
       (now Golf  SportWagen)


               N/A 
      -  71 
      N/A 
       Total Jetta
      8,966  
      9,207   
      -2.6%  
      92,289  
      80,544   15%   Beetle Coupe
      383 
      338 
      13% 
      7,380 
      8,181  -10%   Beetle  Convertible
      407 
      210 
      94% 
      9,123 
      5,313  72% 
       Total Beetle
      790  
      548  
      44%  
      16,503  
      13,494   22%    Passat
      228 
      2,156 
      -89% 
      13,409  38,285  -65%   CC


      -20% 
      56 
      444 
      -87%   Arteon
      317  -  N/A  2,166  -  N/A   Tiguan Limited

      273 
      -100% 
      390 
      13,357  -97%   Tiguan
      8,402 
      6,794 
      24% 
      101,642 
      81,123  25%   Total Tiguan
      8,403  
      7,067  
      19%  
      102,032  
      94,480  
      8%  
       Touareg

      85 
      -99% 
      153 
      1,964 
      -92%   Atlas
      7,756 
      5,233 
      48% 
      74,108 
      52,960 
      40%   Total Car
      13,058  
      14,404  
      -9.3%  
      159,152  
      172,613  
      -7.8%  
       Total SUV
      16,160  
      12,385  
      30%  
      176,293  
      149,404  
      18%  
       TOTAL 
      29,218  
      26,789   
      9.1%  
      335,445  
      322,017  
      4.2%  
    • Drew Dowdell
      November 2019: Subaru of America
      By Drew Dowdell
    • Drew Dowdell
      November 2019: Porsche Cars North America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Model November Sales Year-to-Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 ALL 911 979 1,056 8,602 8,858 ALL 718 247 422 3,689 5,039 ALL PANAMERA 657 800 6,033 7,710 ALL CAYENNE 1,972 1,294 17,519 9,350 ALL MACAN 2,471 2,101 20,992 22,159 GRAND TOTALS 6,326 5,673 56,835 53,116
    • Drew Dowdell
      November 2019: Nissan Group
      By Drew Dowdell
      NISSAN DIVISION
      NOVEMBER
      NOVEMBER
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Nissan Division Total
      83,562
      96,427
      -13.3
      1,134,435
      1,213,942
      -6.5
      Versa
      2,825
      5,122
      -44.8
      63,331
      69,074
      -8.3
      Sentra
      11,546
      12,721
      -9.2
      173,585
      195,479
      -11.2
      Altima
      16,551
      12,077
      37.0
      190,051
      192,082
      -1.1
      Maxima
      2,273
      2,530
      -10.2
      31,689
      36,737
      -13.7
      LEAF
      1,140
      1,128
      1.1
      11,138
      13,048
      -14.6
      Juke
      0
      4
      -100.0
      11
      726
      -98.5
      370Z
      159
      271
      -41.3
      2,226
      3,266
      -31.8
      GT-R
      16
      23
      -30.4
      314
      513
      -38.8
      Total Car
      34,510
      33,876
      1.9
      472,345
      510,925
      -7.6
      Kicks
      3,634
      4,032
      -9.9
      54,070
      17,608
      207.1
      Frontier
      4,932
      6,278
      -21.4
      67,649
      72,154
      -6.2
      Titan
      2,052
      3,845
      -46.6
      29,598
      45,798
      -35.4
      Pathfinder
      4,819
      5,404
      -10.8
      59,797
      60,751
      -1.6
      Armada
      1,754
      2,044
      -14.2
      29,077
      29,776
      -2.3
      Rogue
      23,734
      31,860
      -25.5
      323,116
      369,587
      -12.6
      Murano
      5,349
      6,552
      -18.4
      63,174
      75,514
      -16.3
      Quest
      0
      0
      n/a
      0
      3
      -100.0
      NV
      1,315
      1,321
      -0.5
      18,303
      14,889
      22.9
      NV200
      1,463
      1,215
      20.4
      17,306
      16,937
      2.2
      Total Truck
      49,052
      62,551
      -21.6
      662,090
      703,017
      -5.8
       
      INFINITI
      NOVEMBER
      NOVEMBER
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Infiniti Total
      9,385
      14,086
      -33.4
      106,465
      131,215
      -18.9
      Infiniti Q50
      1,967
      2,819
      -30.2
      23,822
      31,073
      -23.3
      Infiniti Q60
      500
      590
      -15.3
      4,613
      8,355
      -44.8
      Infiniti Q70
      112
      372
      -69.9
      2,462
      4,150
      -40.7
      Infiniti QX30
      52
      416
      -87.5
      3,179
      7,454
      -57.4
      Infiniti QX50
      1,723
      3,009
      -42.7
      16,801
      22,060
      -23.8
      Infiniti QX60
      3,824
      5,151
      -25.8
      39,049
      40,338
      -3.2
      Infiniti QX70
      0
      8
      -100.0
      6
      950
      -99.4
      Infiniti QX80
      1,207
      1,721
      -29.9
      16,533
      16,835
      -1.8
      Total Car
      2,579
      3,781
      -31.8
      30,897
      43,578
      -29.1
      Total Truck
      6,806
      10,305
      -34.0
      75,568
      87,637
      -13.8
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      NISSAN GROUP
      NOVEMBER
      NOVEMBER
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
        2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      TOTAL VEHICLE
      92,947
      110,513
      -15.9
      1,240,900
      1,345,157
      -7.8
      Total Car
      37,089
      37,657
      -1.5
      503,242
      554,503
      -9.2
      Total Truck
      55,858
      72,856
      -23.3
      737,658
      790,654
      -6.7
      Selling days
      26
      25
       
      282
      281
       
       
      # # #

  • Posts

    • balthazar
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By balthazar · Posted

      Eldorados of this gen were super sharp designs. They may have approached the masterpiece of the 67-70 in purity morseo than any other post-70 Eldorado. 
    • trinacriabob
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      Of the 3, the Riv had a nice real tail lamp assembly.  The grille, called the Parthenon by a reviewer of the '77-'78 model, was too much. The Toro was clean looking and its price point was more "reasonable." The Eldo was definitely a big improvement for being a nicely proportioned Cadillac, and also one with clean lines.  I'll agree with you there.  The issue was the price point (higher).  Also, some funky engines that turned out to be problem children found their way into the Eldo during this body style run and that didn't help the car.  When I see a nicely kept one on the road, I really appreciate looking at it.
    • balthazar
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By balthazar · Posted

      IMO, the Toro was easily the most awkward of the 3 (sorry, DD!). Riviera is probably the sexiest, but I gravitate to the Eldo in this era. In '79 at least, the Riv Type S had the 3.8 turbo motor. Not sure how long that was available.
    • balthazar
      Sales: November 2019 Sales Figure Ticker

      By balthazar · Posted

      wow- core sedans tanking hard!
    • smk4565
      Sales: November 2019 Sales Figure Ticker

      By smk4565 · Posted

      MERCEDES-BENZ USA  Sales -- November 2019               Mercedes-Benz Passenger Vehicles Nov-19 Nov-18 Monthly % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Yearly %               A-CLASS 1,544 _ _ 16,475 _ _               B-CLASS* 0 0 0.0% 9 134 -93.3%               CLA 1,641 1,832 -10.4% 11,056 20,848 -47.0%               C-CLASS 4,469 5,777 -22.6% 45,740 53,610 -14.7%               E-CLASS/CLS 3,689 5,181 -28.8% 36,770 41,380 -11.1%               S-CLASS 1,452 1,672 -13.2% 11,441 13,492 -15.2%               SLC 62 149 -58.4% 1,693 1,841 -8.0%               SL 100 181 -44.8% 1,550 1,968 -21.2%               AMG GT 534 103 418.4% 3,763 1,389 170.9%               GLA 2,461 2,411 2.1% 20,041 21,739 -7.8%               GLC 7,515 6,199 21.2% 67,214 62,433 7.7%               GLE 6,052 3,988 51.8% 44,193 42,276 4.5%               GLS 2,893 2,761 4.8% 19,323 19,308 0.1%               G-CLASS  1,309 768 70.4% 6,532 3,525 85.3%               TOTAL 33,721 31,022 8.7% 285,800 283,943 0.7%               Vans1 3,542 1,857 90.7% 36,650 34,062 7.6%               MBUSA Combined Total Nov-19 Nov-18 Monthly % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Yearly %               GRAND TOTAL 37,263 32,879 13.3% 322,450 318,005 1.4% *Model has been discontinued in the U.S. market. 1Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.               They did release them. 

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. §carlet §wordfish
      §carlet §wordfish
      (30 years old)
    2. John clark
      John clark
      (1 year old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...