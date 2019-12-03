November 2019 Sales Figure Ticker

Quarterly:
Ford Motor Company - Not Reported
General Motors Co. - Not Reported
Tesla - Not Reported
FCA US LLC - Not Reported
Monthly:
Audi of America - Up 20.7% for the month, Down 1.1% for the year
BMW of North America - Up 7.6% for the month, Up 1.7% for the year
Genesis Motor America - Up 419.7% for the month, Up 96.0% for the year
Honda Motor Co. - Up 11.1% for the month, Up 1.5% for the year
Hyundai Motor America - Up 6.2% for the month, Up 3.6% for the year
Infiniti USA - Down 34.0% for the month, Down 13.8% for the year
Jaguar Land Rover North America -
Kia Motors America - Up 12.0% for the month, Up 4.0% for the year
Mazda North American Operations - Up 18.0% for the month, Down 8.2% for the year
Mercedes-Benz USA -
Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 6.5% for the month, Up 1.9% for the year
Nissan Group - Down 15.9% for the month, Down 7.8% for the year
Porsche Cars North America Inc. - Up 11.5% for the month, Up 7.0% for the year
Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 0.2% for the month, Up 3.6% for the year
Toyota Motor North America - Up 9.2% for the month, Down 1.4% for the year
Volkswagen of America - Up 9.1% for the month, Up 4.2% for the year
Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 18% for the month, Up 7.2% for the year
Brands (Quarterly):
Alfa Romeo - Not Reported
Buick - Not Reported
Cadillac - Not Reported
Chevrolet - Not Reported
Chrysler - Not Reported
Dodge - Not Reported
Ford - Not Reported
Fiat - Not Reported
GMC - Not Reported
Jeep - Not Reported
Lincoln - Not Reported
Ram Trucks - Not Reported
Tesla - Not Reported
Brands (Monthly):
Acura - Down 0.9%
Audi - Up 20.7%
BMW - Up 7.6%
Genesis - Up 419.7%
Honda - Up 7.9%
Hyundai - Up 8.4%
Infiniti - Down 34.0%
Jaguar -
Kia - Up 10.9%
Land Rover -
Lexus - Up 13.8%
Mazda - Up 18.0%
Mercedes-Benz -
Mercedes-Benz Vans -
MINI - Down 6.4%
Mitsubishi - Down 7.9%
Nissan - Down 13.3%
Porsche - Up 11.5%
Smart - No Longer Reported
Subaru - Up 0.3%
Toyota - Up 8.4%
Volkswagen - Up 9.1%
Volvo - Up 18%
