Sales Figure Ticker: August 2018

Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 12.2% (8,970 Vehicles Sold This Month, 65,214 Vehicles Sold This Year)
FCA US LLC - Up 10% (193,718 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,480,164 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Hyundai Motor America - Up 6% (57,542 Vehicles Sold This Month, 444,341 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Audi of America - Up 5.5% (20,907 Vehicles Sold This Month, 148,070 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Ford Motor Company - Up 4.1% (218,504 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,690,221 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Nissan Group - Up 3.7% (112,376 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,001,863 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 3% (8,416 Vehicles Sold This Month, 85,693 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 1.4% (64,088 Vehicles Sold This Month, 446,374 Vehicles Sold This Year)
American Honda Motor Co. - Up 1.3% (147,903 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,074,329 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Kia Motors America - Up 1% (53,864 Vehicles Sold This Month, 400,539 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volkswagen of America - Up 0.7% (32,255 Vehicles Sold This Month, 235,673 Vehicles Sold This Year)
BMW Group U.S. - Down 1.5% (27,589 Vehicles Sold This Month, 229,889 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Toyota Motor North America - Down 2% (223,055 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,621,137 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 17.1% (24,192 Vehicles Sold This Month, 223,651 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Brands:
Acura - Up 14.8% (15,072 Vehicles Sold This Month, 100,972 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Alfa Romeo - Up 96% (2,240 Vehicles Sold This Month, 16,521 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Audi - Up 5.5% (20,907 Vehicles Sold This Month, 148,070 Vehicles Sold This Year)
BMW - Up 1% (23,789 Vehicles Sold This Month, 199,157 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Chrysler - Down 3% (12,219 Vehicles Sold This Month, 112,473 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Dodge - Down 18% (35,575 Vehicles Sold This Month, 317,627 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Fiat - Down 35% (1,374 Vehicles Sold This Month, 10,899 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Ford - Up 4.2% (209,559 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,623,109 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Genesis - Down 66% (613 Vehicles Sold This Month, 8,490 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Honda - Down 0.1% (132,831 Vehicles Sold This Month, 973,357 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Hyundai - Up 8.4% (56,929 Vehicles Sold This Month, 435,851 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Infiniti - Down 1.7% (10,796 Vehicles Sold This Month, 92,713 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Jeep - Up 20% (87,502 Vehicles Sold This Month, 662,430 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Kia - Up 1% (53,864 Vehicles Sold This Month, 400,539 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Lexus - Down 7.1% (28,622 Vehicles Sold This Month, 189,025 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Lincoln - Up 2.7% (8,945 Vehicles Sold This Month, 67,112 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mercedes-Benz - Down 19.8% (20,339 Vehicles Sold This Month, 199,215 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mercedes-Benz Vans - Up 4.6% (3,745 Vehicles Sold This Month, 23,575 Vehicles Sold This Year)
MINI - Down 14.6% (3,800 Vehicles Sold This Month, 30,732 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mitsubishi - Up 3% (8,416 Vehicles Sold This Month, 85,693 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Nissan - Up 4.4% (101,580 Vehicles Sold This Month, 909,150 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Ram Trucks - Up 27% (54,808 Vehicles Sold This Month, 360,214 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Smart - Down 52.8% (108 Vehicles Sold This Month, 229 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Subaru - Up 1.4% (64,088 Vehicles Sold This Month, 446,374 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Toyota - Down 1.2% (194,433 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,432,112 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volkswagen - Up 0.7% (32,255 Vehicles Sold This Month, 235,673 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volvo - Up 12.2% (8,970 Vehicles Sold This Month, 65,214 Vehicles Sold This Year)
By William Maley •Sales Figure Ticker: August 2018
With summer coming to a close, how are automakers doing?
Edited by William Maley
