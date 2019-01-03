Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Sales Figure Ticker: December 2018

      Closing out 2018, which automakers fared best?

    Quarterly:
    General Motors Co. - Down 2.7% (785,229 Vehicles Sold This Quarter, 2,954,037 Vehicles Sold This Year)

    Monthly:
    Jaguar Land Rover North America - Up 23.6% ﻿(14,079 Vehicles Sold This Month, 122,626 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    FCA US LLC - Up 14% ﻿(196,520 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,235,204 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Kia Motors America -     Up 10.2% ﻿(47,428 Vehicles Sold This Month, 589,673 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Nissan Group -     Up 7.6% ﻿(148,720 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,493,877 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Volkswagen of America -     Up 5.8% ﻿(32,047 Vehicles Sold This Month, 354,064 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Mitsubishi Motors North America -      Up 5.7% ﻿(8,986 Vehicles Sold This Month, 118,074 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Porsche Cars North America, Inc. -     Up 4.4% ﻿(4,086 Vehicles Sold This Month, 57,202 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    American Honda Motor Co. -     Up 3.9% ﻿(155,115 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,604,828 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Hyundai Motor America -     Up 3% ﻿(65,721 Vehicles Sold This Month, 677,946 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Subaru of America, Inc. -     Up 1.9% ﻿(64,541 Vehicles Sold This Month, 680,135 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Toyota Motor North America -     Down 0.9% (220,910 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,426,672 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Mazda North American Operations -     Down 3.8% (25,870 Vehicles Sold This Month, 300,325 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Ford Motor Company -  Down 8.8% (220,774 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,497,318 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Volvo Cars of North America, LLC -     Down 8.8% (8,826 Vehicles Sold This Month, 98,263 Vehicles Sold This Year)

    Audi of America - 
    BMW Group U.S. - 
    Mercedes-Benz USA - 

    Brands (Quarterly):
    Buick - Down 13.7% (51,257 Vehicles Sold This Quarter, 206,863 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Cadillac - Down 2.7% (41,462 Vehicles Sold This Quarter, 154,702 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Chevrolet - Down 3.2% (531,985 Vehicles Sold This Quarter, 2,036,023 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    GMCUp 3.5% ﻿(160,525 Vehicles Sold This Quarter, 556,449 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿

    Brands (Monthly):
    Acura - Up 11.4% ﻿(16,774 Vehicles Sold This Month, 158,934 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Alfa RomeoDown 2.7% ﻿(1,946 Vehicles Sold This Month, 23,820 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Audi - 
    BMW - 
    Chrysler - Down 28% ﻿(12,425 Vehicles Sold This Month, 165,964 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Dodge - Up 17% ﻿(32,528 Vehicles Sold This Month, 459,324 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Fiat - Down 44% ﻿(977 Vehicles Sold This Month, 15,521 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Ford -     Down 9.6% ﻿(209,248 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,393,731 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Genesis -     Down 68.5% ﻿(614 Vehicles Sold This Month, 9,940 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Honda -     Up 3% ﻿(138,341 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,445,894 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Hyundai -     Up 5.6% ﻿(65,107 Vehicles Sold This Month, 679,127 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Infiniti -     Up 10.3% ﻿(18,065 Vehicles Sold This Month, 149,280 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Jaguar -     Up 1.4% ﻿(3,462 Vehicles Sold This Month, 30,483 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Jeep -     Up 10% ﻿(80,449 Vehicles Sold This Month, 973,227 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Kia -     Up 10.2% ﻿(47,428 Vehicles Sold This Month, 589,673 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Land Rover -     Up 33% ﻿(10,617 Vehicles Sold This Month, 92,143 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Lexus -     Up 0.2% ﻿(35,524 Vehicles Sold This Month, 298,310 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Lincoln -     Up 8.5% ﻿(11,526 Vehicles Sold This Month, 103,587 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Mazda -     Down 3.8% (25,870 Vehicles Sold This Month, 300,325 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Mercedes-Benz - 
    MINI - 
    Mitsubishi -     Up 5.7% ﻿(8,986 Vehicles Sold This Month, 118,074 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Nissan -     Up 7.2% ﻿(130,655 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,344,597 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Porsche -     Up 4.4% ﻿(4,086 Vehicles Sold This Month, 57,202 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Ram Trucks -     Up 10% ﻿(80,449 Vehicles Sold This Month, 597,368 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Smart - 
    Subaru -     Up 1.9% ﻿(64,541 Vehicles Sold This Month, 680,135 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Toyota -     Down 1.1% (185,386 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,128,362 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Volkswagen -     Up 5.8% ﻿(32,047 Vehicles Sold This Month, 354,064 Vehicles Sold This Year)﻿
    Volvo -     Down 8.8% (8,826 Vehicles Sold This Month, 98,263 Vehicles Sold This Year)

    Edited by William Maley


    Go to articles Sales Figures

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    There are no comments to display.



    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×