Sales Figure Ticker: December 2018

Quarterly:
General Motors Co. - Down 2.7% (785,229 Vehicles Sold This Quarter, 2,954,037 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Monthly:
Jaguar Land Rover North America - Up 23.6% (14,079 Vehicles Sold This Month, 122,626 Vehicles Sold This Year)
FCA US LLC - Up 14% (196,520 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,235,204 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Kia Motors America - Up 10.2% (47,428 Vehicles Sold This Month, 589,673 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Nissan Group - Up 7.6% (148,720 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,493,877 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volkswagen of America - Up 5.8% (32,047 Vehicles Sold This Month, 354,064 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 5.7% (8,986 Vehicles Sold This Month, 118,074 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - Up 4.4% (4,086 Vehicles Sold This Month, 57,202 Vehicles Sold This Year)
American Honda Motor Co. - Up 3.9% (155,115 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,604,828 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Hyundai Motor America - Up 3% (65,721 Vehicles Sold This Month, 677,946 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 1.9% (64,541 Vehicles Sold This Month, 680,135 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Toyota Motor North America - Down 0.9% (220,910 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,426,672 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mazda North American Operations - Down 3.8% (25,870 Vehicles Sold This Month, 300,325 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Ford Motor Company - Down 8.8% (220,774 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,497,318 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Down 8.8% (8,826 Vehicles Sold This Month, 98,263 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Audi of America -
BMW Group U.S. -
Mercedes-Benz USA -
Brands (Quarterly):
Buick - Down 13.7% (51,257 Vehicles Sold This Quarter, 206,863 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Cadillac - Down 2.7% (41,462 Vehicles Sold This Quarter, 154,702 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Chevrolet - Down 3.2% (531,985 Vehicles Sold This Quarter, 2,036,023 Vehicles Sold This Year)
GMC - Up 3.5% (160,525 Vehicles Sold This Quarter, 556,449 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Brands (Monthly):
Acura - Up 11.4% (16,774 Vehicles Sold This Month, 158,934 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Alfa Romeo - Down 2.7% (1,946 Vehicles Sold This Month, 23,820 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Audi -
BMW -
Chrysler - Down 28% (12,425 Vehicles Sold This Month, 165,964 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Dodge - Up 17% (32,528 Vehicles Sold This Month, 459,324 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Fiat - Down 44% (977 Vehicles Sold This Month, 15,521 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Ford - Down 9.6% (209,248 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,393,731 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Genesis - Down 68.5% (614 Vehicles Sold This Month, 9,940 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Honda - Up 3% (138,341 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,445,894 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Hyundai - Up 5.6% (65,107 Vehicles Sold This Month, 679,127 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Infiniti - Up 10.3% (18,065 Vehicles Sold This Month, 149,280 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Jaguar - Up 1.4% (3,462 Vehicles Sold This Month, 30,483 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Jeep - Up 10% (80,449 Vehicles Sold This Month, 973,227 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Kia - Up 10.2% (47,428 Vehicles Sold This Month, 589,673 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Land Rover - Up 33% (10,617 Vehicles Sold This Month, 92,143 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Lexus - Up 0.2% (35,524 Vehicles Sold This Month, 298,310 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Lincoln - Up 8.5% (11,526 Vehicles Sold This Month, 103,587 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mazda - Down 3.8% (25,870 Vehicles Sold This Month, 300,325 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mercedes-Benz -
MINI -
Mitsubishi - Up 5.7% (8,986 Vehicles Sold This Month, 118,074 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Nissan - Up 7.2% (130,655 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,344,597 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Porsche - Up 4.4% (4,086 Vehicles Sold This Month, 57,202 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Ram Trucks - Up 10% (80,449 Vehicles Sold This Month, 597,368 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Smart -
Subaru - Up 1.9% (64,541 Vehicles Sold This Month, 680,135 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Toyota - Down 1.1% (185,386 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,128,362 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volkswagen - Up 5.8% (32,047 Vehicles Sold This Month, 354,064 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volvo - Down 8.8% (8,826 Vehicles Sold This Month, 98,263 Vehicles Sold This Year)
-
By William Maley •Sales Figure Ticker: December 2018
Closing out 2018, which automakers fared best?
Quarterly:
Edited by William Maley
User Feedback
-
-
Latest Reviews (Read More Reviews)
By William Maley, in Reviews,
Revisiting the hybrid minivan
By William Maley, in Reviews,
After having a bit of dessert (Quadrifoglio), we decide to have the veggies
By William Maley, in Reviews,
How to make a Miata slightly softer
By William Maley, in Reviews,
And for something completely absurd
By William Maley, in Reviews,
Going from big to small
By William Maley, in Reviews,
It has been a long wait for the PHEV to arrive, has it been worth it?
-
Latest News (See all news)
By William Maley, in GM News,
Succeeds Dan Ammann who will be heading up Cruise Automation
By William Maley, in Sales Figures,
Closing out 2018, which automakers fared best?
By William Maley, in GM News,
Joining Tesla in the 200,000 EV sales club
By William Maley, in Tesla,
Helping soften the blow of the reduced federal tax credit
By William Maley, in Automotive Industry,
Also opens the door for Faraday to find new financing
By William Maley, in Jeep,
We delve into the reasons why
-
Recommended Comments
There are no comments to display.
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator