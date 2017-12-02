Sales Figure Ticker: November 2017

Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 24.8% (8,609 Vehicles Sold This Month, 95,185 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Audi of America - Up 12.1% (19,195 Vehicles Sold This Month, 199,534 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Jaguar Land Rover North America - Up 9% (9,862 Vehicles Sold This Month, 102,939 Vehicles Sold This Year)
American Honda Motor Co. - Up 8.3% (133,156 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,492,112 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Ford Motor Company - Up 6.7% (210,771 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,344,666 Vehicles Sold This Year)
BMW Group U.S. - Up 4.5% (32,087 Vehicles Sold This Month, 313,926 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mercedes-Benz USA - Up 2.2% (34,242 Vehicles Sold This Month, 335,895 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 1.7% (7,854 Vehicles Sold This Month, 71,828 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - Up 0.8% (5,555 Vehicles Sold This Month, 51,507 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 0.8% (51,721 Vehicles Sold This Month, 584,614 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volkswagen of America - Down 1.6% (29,207 Vehicles Sold This Month, 309,395 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mazda North American Operations - Down 2.6% (21,469 Vehicles Sold This Month, 262,577 Vehicles Sold This Year)
General Motors Co. - Down 2.9% (245,387 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,693,702 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Toyota Motor North America - Down 3% (191,617 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,211,530 Vehicles Sold This Year)
FCA US LLC - Down 4% (154,919 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,887,430 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Hyundai Motor America - Down 9% (57,211 Vehicles Sold This Month, 621,961 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Kia Motors America - Down 15.6% (44,302 Vehicles Sold This Month, 546,629 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Maserati North America, Inc. - Down 17.3% (1,141 Vehicles Sold This Month, 12,271 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Brands:
Acura - Up 9.5% (12,716 Vehicles Sold This Month, 139,540 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Alfa Romeo - Up 6,161% (1,440 Vehicles Sold This Month, 9,997 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Audi - Up 12.1% (19,195 Vehicles Sold This Month, 199,534 Vehicles Sold This Year)
BMW - Up 7.1% (28,049 Vehicles Sold This Month, 271,432 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Buick - Down 3% (17,794 Vehicles Sold This Month, 196,946 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Cadillac - Down 12.8% (13,359 Vehicles Sold This Month, 141,136 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Chevrolet - Down 1.1% (167,777 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,859,079 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Chrysler - Up 14% (16,510 Vehicles Sold This Month, 171,337 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Dodge - Down 15% (28,845 Vehicles Sold This Month, 419,111 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Fiat - Down 28% (1,733 Vehicles Sold This Month, 24,754 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Ford - Up 7.3% (201,862 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,244,126 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Genesis - Up 36% (1,776 Vehicles Sold This Month, 18,664 Vehicles Sold This Year)
GMC - Down 5.8% (46,277 Vehicles Sold This Month, 496,541 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Honda - Up 8.2% (120,440 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,352,572 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Hyundai - Down 9.4% (55,435 Vehicles Sold This Month, 603,297 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Jaguar - Down 9.5% (3,061 Vehicles Sold This Month, 36,180 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Jeep - Down 2% (66,001 Vehicles Sold This Month, 755,317 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Kia - Down 15.6% (44,302 Vehicles Sold This Month, 546,629 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Land Rover - Up 20.2% (6,801 Vehicles Sold This Month, 66,759 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Lexus - Down 6.7% (27,118 Vehicles Sold This Month, 269,671 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Lincoln - Down 5.5% (8,909 Vehicles Sold This Month, 100,540 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Maserati - Down 17.3% (1,141 Vehicles Sold This Month, 12,271 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mazda - Down 2.6% (21,469 Vehicles Sold This Month, 262,577 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mercedes-Benz - Up 1.6% (30,838 Vehicles Sold This Month, 302,043 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mercedes-Benz Vans - Up 27.7% (3,274 Vehicles Sold This Month, 30,947 Vehicles Sold This Year)
MINI - Down 10.4% (4,038 Vehicles Sold This Month, 42,494 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mitsubishi - Up 24.8% (8,609 Vehicles Sold This Month, 95,185 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Porsche - Up 0.8% (5.555 Vehicles Sold This Month, 51,507 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Ram Trucks - Down 5% (40,390 Vehicles Sold This Month, 506,914 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Smart - Down 76.9% (130 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,905 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Subaru - Up 0.8% (51,721 Vehicles Sold This Month, 584,614 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Toyota - Down 2.4% (164,499 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,941,859 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volkswagen - Down 1.6% (29,207 Vehicles Sold This Month, 309,395 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volvo - Up 1.7% (7,854 Vehicles Sold This Month, 71,828 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Sales Figure Ticker: November 2017
A time to be thankful for some. For others, a November to forget.
By William Maley
