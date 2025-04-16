Subaru Reveals new 2026 Subaru Trailseeker

New York - Subaru unveiled the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker to a packed crowd as the New York International Auto Show this morning. The Trailseeker is Subaru's first fully in-house electric vehicle and Subaru promises another electric SUV, likely based on this same platform, later this year.

The Trailseeker come standard with Subaru's legendary Symetrical All-Wheel Drive system with dual motors placed at the front and rear of axles. With around 375 horsepower available, the Trailseeker is rated to tow 3,500 lbs. An X-Mode system allows for further off-road chops offering Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes, Grip control, and downhill assist.

Power comes from a 74.7 kWh lithium ion pack capable of delivering at least 260 miles to a charge in optimum conditions. Subaru is moving to the NACS charge port standard, enabling a wide range of charging options, including up to 15,000 additional Tesla charging stations. The Trailseeker accepts up to 150kw charging and can charge from 10-percent to 80-percent in as little as 35 minutes when using the battery preconditioning system.

Compared to Subaru's other offering, the Solterra, the Trailseeker is 6-inches longer and an inch taller than the Solterra. Inside, the open cabin is punctuated by a 14-inch touchscreen, the largest ever in a Subaru. Metallic finishes along the dash emphasize the horizontal theme, and a wide center console provides a centralized hub for devices and personal items for easy storage.

The standard 14-inch Subaru Multimedia touchscreen offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for entertainment on the go. Two wireless, 15W smartphone chargers keep devices charged, while two fast USB-C chargers keep rear-seat passengers connected.

All models are equipped with a suite of EyeSight driver-assistance technologies, including Pre-Collision Braking, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Alert, a panoramic view monitor, Emergency Stop Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.

Pricing and detailed specifications of the 2026 Trailseeker will be available closer to launch in early 2026