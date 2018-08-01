Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Tesla Announces Second-Quarter Results, Not Bleeding As Much

      A $717.5 million loss for the quarter

    Tesla announced their second-quarter results this afternoon and the picture that it paints is somewhat cloudy. The company reported a loss of $717.5 million for the quarter, marking the seventh consecutive loss, On the upside, Tesla's revenue for the quarter was about $3.4 billion. 

    In terms of production, Tesla said it produced 53,339 vehicles for the quarter. More importantly, the company delivered 18,449 Model 3s in that timeframe.

    During the earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the company would become profitable towards the end of this year as it ramps up production and deliveries of the Model 3.

    "Our goal is to be profitable and cashflow positive in every quarter going forward," said Musk.

    To reach this, Musk has set new goals of producing 6,000 Model 3s per week by the end of August, and then raising that to 10,000 vehicles next year. Currently, Tesla is producing "approximately 5,000 Model 3 cars" per week.

    Source: Tesla


    Go to articles Tesla

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    regfootball

    https://www.caranddriver.com/news/audi-dealers-do-it-best-teslas-are-worst-according-to-car-shopping-study

     

    better fix this if that's what you're planning, Elim

    hip folk say they don't need to buy a car from a dealer, but then something like this exposes how unsatisfied customers can be if their car sale is not assisted in a professional and consistent manner.  HArd to make profits when you don't have real retail sales outlets

    Edited by regfootball

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept