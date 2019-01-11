Jump to content
    Tesla quietly raises Model-S and Model-X prices by $15,000 or more

      Dropping the base 75D, the new entry-level for Model-S and Model-X is the 100D. 

    Tesla is moving further into exotic car territory with the Model-S and Model-X.  Elon Musk announced in a tweet on January 9th that after January 13th, the 75D versions of both vehicles would no longer be available for order and the new entry-level model will be the 100D.

    The starting price for Model-S 75D is $76,000. That gets you an AWD EV with 259 miles of range that can do 0-60 in 4.2 seconds. Telsa's AutoPilot is available for an additional $5,000. Moving to the 100D is an increase of $18,000 to $94,000. That increases the range to 335 miles and cuts a tenth of a second off the 0-60.

    The Model-X 75D starts at $82,000 with a range of 237 miles. With that gone, the new base Model-X 100D results in a $15,000 increase in Model-X base price to $97,000 with an increase of range to 295 miles. 

    These price increases come on the back of the reduction in federal tax credits that begin this year, from $7,500 to $,3750.  That brings the total effective price increases for the Model-S and Model-X to $21,750 and $18,750 respectively. After June 30th of this year, the tax credit will fall further to $1,875.

    The Model-S and Model-X have been selling well against such heavyweights as the Mercedes S-Class and BMW X5. However, Porsche, Jaguar, Mercedes, and Audi, as well as upstart Rivian , are all releasing competitors to the Telsas in the coming months. Whether Tesla can maintain that momentum with $20,000+ price increases remains to be seen.

    Hat tip to reader @balthazar for pointing us to this story.

    dfelt

    WOW, While the technology is great and the speed is equally as great, for that price, I am still not impressed with the interiors of the Tesla S and X.

    Plus, while I can drive the auto's, no one can fit behind me as there is only 3 inches of room from the back of the front seat to the back seat, so no leg room. 

    I acknowledge that I am not average size, but still for an EV, I am disappointed in the interior room of the Tesla S and X.

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    WOW, While the technology is great and the speed is equally as great, for that price, I am still not impressed with the interiors of the Tesla S and X.

    Plus, while I can drive the auto's, no one can fit behind me as there is only 3 inches of room from the back of the front seat to the back seat, so no leg room. 

    I acknowledge that I am not average size, but still for an EV, I am disappointed in the interior room of the Tesla S and X.

    Which fits you better. Model S or Bolt?

    Robert Hall

    The interior materials don't impress either for the price.  I've ridden in a Model S a couple times a few years ago, they don't seem overly luxurious...a big German sedan or big Cadillac is way nicer inside, IMO. 

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, Robert Hall said:

    The interior materials don't impress either for the price.  I've ridden in a Model S a couple times a few years ago, they don't seem overly luxurious...a big German sedan or big Cadillac is way nicer inside, IMO. 

    Definitely.  The luxury is all in the powertrain, not in the interior.

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, balthazar said:

    "luxury powertrain" - what does that even mean? :P

    The most technologically advanced, fast, efficient, capable, minimal maintenance, and free fillups availabe..... all in one package.  No ICE powered car can match that.

     

    smk4565

    Tesla has a lot of demand, so they can drop those base models that probably don’t sell well anyway and not lose any customers.  The challenge for Tesla will be if someone like Porsche or Mercedes has Tesla level performance and price but with Porsche/Mercedes interiors and fit and finish.  

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, smk4565 said:

    Tesla has a lot of demand, so they can drop those base models that probably don’t sell well anyway and not lose any customers.  The challenge for Tesla will be if someone like Porsche or Mercedes has Tesla level performance and price but with Porsche/Mercedes interiors and fit and finish.  

    That's where I see Tesla getting (back?) into trouble. If Mercedes EQ comes out with the same EV performance as a Model-X but still has a Mercedes interior for the same price, where does Tesla go then? At that point, the only thing they have left is a name-brand advantage (even over Mercedes, it is slight, but it is there). 

    The next refresh of the Model-S needs to focus heavily on the interior quality. 

    dfelt
    27 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Which fits you better. Model S or Bolt?

    As I posted when it was in Seattle 2 years ago, I actually fit better in the BOLT than the Tesla S. My wife says I look funny in the Tesla S with my knees by my shoulders.

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, dfelt said:

    As I posted when it was in Seattle 2 years ago, I actually fit better in the BOLT than the Tesla S. My wife says I look funny in the Tesla S with my knees by my shoulders.

    you just do better in more upright vehicles then...  

    dfelt
    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    you just do better in more upright vehicles then...  

    Yes, I have never really even as a Teen fit well in cars. Just to damn big :P 

    Was 2016 when I was able to fit in the production BOLT at the Seattle Auto Show.

    IMG_1580.JPG

    IMG_1579.JPG

    dfelt
    3 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    What about a Model-X?

    I can fit into a model X and look fine but unlike the BOLT where I can leave the seat as is and get into the back still and sit for short trips, the Tesla X only has about 3 inches of leg room from the back of the front seat to the back seat cushion. No one can really sit behind me. I was very suprised by this, I will say, I was sold on the Tesla X when I test drove it, it is wicked fast even in base model and so smooth to drive.

    IMG_1577.JPG

    The whole can I fit in the front and get out and sit in the back is why I am so excited about the Rivian and Atlis EVs. Something that can handle big people.

