Geneva 2018: 2019 Jaguar I-Pace Electrifies Ahead of Other Luxury Brands

Customers can begin placing orders at their local Jaguar dealer beginning today. As for pricing, Jaguar will be announcing that next week when the I-Pace rolls out on the floor of the Geneva Motor Show.

When the I-Pace launches in the second-half of this year, it will be available in S, SE, and HSE trims. A First Edition model offering numerous luxury appointments will be available during the first-year of production.

The interior is very much Jaguar with a modern design and various upholstery choices including a wool blend with recycled technical suede cloth. Jaguar's Touch Pro Duo infotainment system provides two touchscreens that control various vehicle functions including audio, navigation, and climate control.

Design-wise, there isn't much difference between the production model and concept. The overall length and wheelbase is similar to the F-Pace, but the interior is much more spacious as there is no gas engine up front. Designers were able to push the base of the windshield forward to maximize space.

The I-Pace's structure is very different from other Jaguar models as the lithium-ion battery pack plays an integral role. Jaguar claims the I-Pace is its torsionally stiffest production model yet - mostly due to the battery pack. The low and central placement of the battery pack in the vehicle also gives 50:50 weight distribution.

Like other PHEV and EVs, the I-Pace offers different brake-regeneration settings. The strongest one allows one-pedal driving.

Plugged into a 100kW DC fast charger, the I-Pace can go from empty to an 80 percent charge. When plugged into a 230V/32A AC wall box, the I-Pace takes about 10 hours to get an 80 percent charge - "ideal for overnight charging" Jaguar notes in their press release.

Let's talk about the I-Pace's heart. Jaguar has installed two electric motors (one on each axle) producing 294 kilowatts (394 horsepower) and 512 pound-feet of torque. 0-60 mph is said to take 4.5 seconds. A 90-kWh lithium-ion battery pack is estimated to provide a range of 240 miles between charges.

Various luxury automakers have taken Tesla as a serious threat and are working on models to take on the start-up. The first automaker out of the gate is Jaguar which premiered the production version in Graz, Austria today. This is quick turnaround considering we only saw the concept at the 2016 LA Auto Show.

(MAHWAH, N.J.) – March 1, 2018 – Today, the Jaguar I-PACE, the first all-electric production vehicle from the Jaguar brand, has been unveiled to the world in a live webcast. Clean, smart and offering a wealth of driver assistance features, the Jaguar I-PACE delivers sports car performance, artificial intelligence (AI) enabled technologies and five-seat SUV practicality.

British comedian and actor, Jack Whitehall, self-proclaimed EV enthusiast and TV presenter Jonny Smith and American tech guru iJustine, hosted a special live show as the first I-PACE rolled off the production line in at the Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria, where the car will be built.

Designed and engineered in the UK, the I-PACE will be built in Graz, Austria, as part of Jaguar Land Rover’s manufacturing partnership with Magna Steyr. It joins the growing family of Jaguar SUVs, alongside the all-new E-PACE and multiple award-winning F-PACE.

“We set out with a clean sheet approach to harness new battery electric technology with an architecture engineered from the outset to optimize EV performance, aerodynamics and interior space. The result is the I-PACE – a true Jaguar and a truly driver-focused EV,” said Ian Hoban, Jaguar Vehicle Line Director.

ELECTRIC

With a 432 pouch cell, 90kWh, lithium-ion battery pack, the I-PACE delivers an estimated range of 240 miles2. Owners will be able to achieve a 0-80 percent battery charge in around 40 minutes using publicly available 100kW DC rapid charging facilities3. Home charging with a 230V/32A AC wall box (7kW) will achieve the same state of charge (0-80 percent) in just over ten hours – ideal for overnight charging3.

A suite of smart range-optimizing technologies includes a battery pre-conditioning system which allows the vehicle to warm or cool its battery, and cabin, to an optimal temperature while plugged in to power. By allowing the vehicle to do this while still connected to power, the system reduces the need for the vehicle to tap into its driving range to reach optimal operating temperature.

PERFORMANCE

Two Jaguar-designed concentric electric motors – which feature driveshafts passing through the motors themselves for compactness – are placed at each axle, producing exceptional performance and all-wheel drive, multi-surface traction.

The high torque density and high-energy efficiency characteristics of the motors combine to deliver sports car performance, launching the I-PACE from a standing start to 60mph in 4.5 seconds1. This instantaneous performance is matched with exceptional ride comfort and engaging driving dynamics Jaguar customers have come to expect.

The aluminum architecture uses advanced riveting and bonding technology to deliver a light, stiff body structure. Together with the structural battery pack, it has a torsional rigidity of 36kNm/degree – the highest of any current Jaguar vehicle.

The battery is placed centrally between the two axles, and as low as possible with a seal between the housing and the underfloor. This location enables a 50:50 weight distribution and a low center of gravity. Together with the advanced double wishbone front and an Integral Link rear suspension with standard Active Air Suspension and optional configurable Adaptive Dynamics, this packaging delivers agile handling and outstanding ride comfort.

DESIGN

The Jaguar I-PACE is designed and engineered to take full advantage of its smart electric powertrain, maximizing the potential of packaging benefits EVs inherently bring.

Its sleek, coupe-like silhouette was influenced by the Jaguar C-X75 supercar concept; drawing inspiration for its short, low hood, aero-enhanced roof design and curved rear window from the concept. This cab-forward design contrasts with its squared-off rear, helping reduce the coefficient of drag to just 0.29Cd. To optimize the balance between cooling and aerodynamics, the I-PACE relies on Active Vanes in the grille which open when cooling is required and close when not needed; redirecting air through the integral hood scoop, further smoothing airflow around the vehicle.

Inside, customers will experience a spacious cabin highlighted by the Jaguar brand's exquisite attention to detail and sophisticated materials – including the option of a premium textile Kvadrat interior.

Although classed as a mid-sized SUV by its physical footprint, the cab forward design and packaging of the EV powertrain mean the I-PACE offers interior space comparable to a larger vehicle. The I-PACE affords a rear legroom space of 35.0-in (890mm) and a useful 0.43- cu. ft. (12.3-liter) central storage compartment in a space that would ordinarily by occupied by a transmission tunnel in a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. Also in the rear, tablet and laptop storage can be found beneath the seats; while the rear luggage compartment behind those seats offers a 25.3 cu. ft. capacity, a generous 51.0 cu. ft. is available with the second row seats folded flat.

CONNECTED-CAR TECHNOLOGY

The Jaguar I-PACE introduces the Jaguar InControl® Touch Pro Duo™ infotainment system to Jaguar. First debuting on the Range Rover Velar and later on the 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, Touch Pro Duo relies on a pair of innovative touchscreens which work in conjunction with capacitive sensors and tactile physical controls, to make the new system intuitive to use6.

A new EV navigation system built into Touch Pro Duo calculates personalized range and charging status to assist with driver confidence. To gather this data, the Touch Pro Duo system analyzes the topography of the selected route to the destination and aggregates that information with insights from previous journeys, including individual driving styles.

The advanced system uses ‘Smart Settings’ technology – driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms – to identify individual driver preferences, and then tailors the vehicle’s driving and interior settings accordingly.

The I-PACE will also launch an Amazon Alexa Skill linked to the Jaguar InControl Remote App. Owners will be able to ask an Alexa-enabled device for information such as “Is my car locked?,” “What is the charging level?,” and “Do I have enough range to get to work?” among other things.

To ensure customers always have access to the latest infotainment, telematics and battery energy control software, the I-PACE will also be the first Jaguar to provide Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates.

In the U.S. the I-PACE will be available in the second half of 2018 as a 2019 model year vehicle, in S, SE and HSE derivatives as well as a one-year-only, First Edition model derived from a very well equipped HSE trim.