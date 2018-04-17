Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Tesla Temporarily Halts Model 3 Production... Again

      Are you sure you're doing ok Tesla?

    The bad luck is continuing at Tesla. Buzzfeed News reports that Tesla has temporarily shut down the Model 3 production line at the Freemont plant for a week. Employees at Tesla tell Buzzfeed the announcement came suddenly and they have the choice of using vacation days or stay home without pay. Some will get the chance to work in other parts of the plant. A Tesla spokesperson said the shutdown is due to the company wanting to “improve automation.”

    This is the second time this year that Tesla has shut down the Model 3 production line. Back in late February, reports came out that Tesla had shut down the Model 3 production line. 

    "Our Model 3 production plan includes periods of planned downtime in both Fremont and Gigafactory 1. These periods are used to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks in order to increase production rates. This is not unusual and is in fact common in production ramps like this," said Tesla in a statement at the time.

    It should be noted this exact statement was issued again after news broke about the second shutdown.

    This comes on the heels of an interview last week with CBS' This Morning where CEO Elon Musk admitted the Model 3 had too much new technology and relied too much on robots in the production process.

    Source: Buzzfeed News, Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    dfelt
    2 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Tesla is in enormous trouble.  Would not touch a Tesla with a ten foot pole.

    Lots of people are posting that their Tesla 3 are in limp home mode as the controls through the one big touch screen has shown up broken and had to be replaced or failed to respond and went into limp home mode. We are talking a new car from the OEM that is broken before the buyer really gets to use it. Right now, A+ to Tesla for cool tech, pushing the bloody edge of auto tech, F- for delivering a broken auto to the customer and not having manual switches as an option to the touch screen.

    A Horse With No Name
    6 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Lots of people are posting that their Tesla 3 are in limp home mode as the controls through the one big touch screen has shown up broken and had to be replaced or failed to respond and went into limp home mode. We are talking a new car from the OEM that is broken before the buyer really gets to use it. Right now, A+ to Tesla for cool tech, pushing the bloody edge of auto tech, F- for delivering a broken auto to the customer and not having manual switches as an option to the touch screen.

    Tesla is a rolling train wreck.

    dfelt

    @A Horse With No Name & @Cubical-aka-Moltar Tesla had the early adopters that would be forgiving to them with quirks. Now they have mainstream customers buying thinking Tesla would be like Apple and cool like Apple but Tesla is not robust and solid like Apple.

    I WANT Tesla to survive and win, but they need to realize that the software industry is very different than the auto industry and they need to make sure they alpha and beta test before shipping product to the public now.

×