Toyota and Suzuki to Share Platforms for Overseas Market

Toyota and Suzuki are teaming up to share platforms and parts for markets other than the U.S.
Suzuki will get two hybrid platforms for Europe. Toyota will build vehicles on their RAV4 and Corolla Wagon platforms and also supply hybrid powertrain tech to Suzuki for use in other vehicles.
Toyota will get access to Suzuki's new engine range designed for use under the new stricter EU emissions standards. Toyota will build the engines themselves in Poland.
The two automakers are working together to build a two new compact vehicles for the India and four for the Africa markets.
