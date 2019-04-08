Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Toyota Tundra and Tacoma to Share Platform

      ...a new modular global platform to underpin both..

    According to an article in Automotive News, Toyota plans to move the Tundra and Tacoma to a shared platform, internally called "F1".  The platform is to be used globally and will require a bit of modularity.  The platform is said to be nearing completion and the next Tundra could be debuting for the 2021 model year. 

    The Tacoma will likely join later as it was redesigned in 2015 and given a refresh for 2020 at the Chicago Auto Show along with a bunch of other TRD models like the Sequoia TRD Pro

    For US consumption, all Tundras and most Tacomas are built at the company's San Antonio, Texas plant. Moving to a single platform would make things easier and cheaper on Toyota.   But what of the other SUVs built on the same platforms?   The Sequoia is largely based on the Tundra and the 4Runner is related (distantly) to the Tacoma.  Those vehicles would likely be refreshed right behind the trucks.  In any case, Toyota is planning on putting some electrification into the new platform. 

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    This totally makes sense and is a smart move to have a modular single platform that can handle ICE and Hybrid while also supporting full size and mid size trucks / SUVs. Smart Move.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Industry News: GM, Ford, and Toyota Form Autonomous Vehicle Safety Consortium
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Society of Automotive Engineers has announced today that they are joining with Ford, General Motors, and Toyota to form the Automatic Vehicle Safety Consortium (AVSC), a group that will work together to test the deployment and development of Level 4 and Level 5 automated vehicles. 
      The AVSC will provide a safety framework for the advancement of the technology in a safe and responsible manner. The group will use the expertise of its current members to establish a set of guiding principles for safety. 
      GM, Ford, and Toyota already have autonomous vehicle development well underway.  GM is producing driverless Chevrolet Bolt EVs as part of a development and testing program via its GM Cruise unit. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM, Ford, and Toyota Form Autonomous Vehicle Safety Consortium
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Society of Automotive Engineers has announced today that they are joining with Ford, General Motors, and Toyota to form the Automatic Vehicle Safety Consortium (AVSC), a group that will work together to test the deployment and development of Level 4 and Level 5 automated vehicles. 
      The AVSC will provide a safety framework for the advancement of the technology in a safe and responsible manner. The group will use the expertise of its current members to establish a set of guiding principles for safety. 
      GM, Ford, and Toyota already have autonomous vehicle development well underway.  GM is producing driverless Chevrolet Bolt EVs as part of a development and testing program via its GM Cruise unit. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Mustang Could Get Bigger, Heavier, Move to Explorer Platform
      By Drew Dowdell
      According to a report in Automobile Magazine, the Ford Mustang could move to the CD6 platform that underpins the 2020 Ford Explorer, but the soonest that would happen is 2026. The CD6 platform also underpins the Lincoln Aviator and will be used in the next generation Ford Edge.
      One of the side effects of moving to the new platform is that the Mustang would become much larger and heavier than the current S550 platform car, possibly up to the length of the Dodge Challenger.  Currently, the Mustang is 188.3 inches long and rides on a 107.1 inch wheelbase, while the Challenger clocks in nearly 10 inches longer at 197.9 inches with a 116.2 inch wheelbase.  The widths of the two cars are pretty much dead on.
      Part of the reason the Challenger is so large is because it is built on the same full-size sedan platform as the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger. Chevy had the same issue with the 5th generation Camaro which was built on a full-size sedan platform shared with the Pontiac G8.  While Ford would be taking that a step further by using an SUV platform, the CD6 architecture is said to be flexible enough to build a 2-door sports coupe upon.
      Sources differ on when this CD6 platform Mustang, code-named S650, will appear, but they range from 2026 to 2029.  So either way it is clear that the current car has a lot of life left in it.   Ford apparently has a major refresh planned that will include all new sheet metal and underbody work. That refresh will also be where the hybrid Mustang appears. There is also the second Ecoboost 4-cylinder coming that we have yet to get details on.  You can read more below. 
      Related:
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mustang Could Get Bigger, Heavier, Move to Explorer Platform
      By Drew Dowdell
      According to a report in Automobile Magazine, the Ford Mustang could move to the CD6 platform that underpins the 2020 Ford Explorer, but the soonest that would happen is 2026. The CD6 platform also underpins the Lincoln Aviator and will be used in the next generation Ford Edge.
      One of the side effects of moving to the new platform is that the Mustang would become much larger and heavier than the current S550 platform car, possibly up to the length of the Dodge Challenger.  Currently, the Mustang is 188.3 inches long and rides on a 107.1 inch wheelbase, while the Challenger clocks in nearly 10 inches longer at 197.9 inches with a 116.2 inch wheelbase.  The widths of the two cars are pretty much dead on.
      Part of the reason the Challenger is so large is because it is built on the same full-size sedan platform as the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger. Chevy had the same issue with the 5th generation Camaro which was built on a full-size sedan platform shared with the Pontiac G8.  While Ford would be taking that a step further by using an SUV platform, the CD6 architecture is said to be flexible enough to build a 2-door sports coupe upon.
      Sources differ on when this CD6 platform Mustang, code-named S650, will appear, but they range from 2026 to 2029.  So either way it is clear that the current car has a lot of life left in it.   Ford apparently has a major refresh planned that will include all new sheet metal and underbody work. That refresh will also be where the hybrid Mustang appears. There is also the second Ecoboost 4-cylinder coming that we have yet to get details on.  You can read more below. 
      Related:
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      March 2019: Toyota Motor North America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Toyota Motor North America Reports March 2019 Sales
      C-HR sales increased 8.1 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter 4Runner sales up 6.4 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter Tacoma up 12.6 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter NXh sales up 21.2 percent; a best-ever March (18th consecutive) and first quarter PLANO, Texas (April 2, 2019) – Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2019 sales of 214,947 vehicles, an increase of 0.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis and a decrease of 3.5 percent on a volume basis versus March 2018.
       
      For the quarter, TMNA reported sales of 543,714 vehicles, a decrease of 3.7 percent on a DSR basis and a 5.0 percent decrease on a volume basis.
       
      Toyota division posted March sales of 185,696 units, down 1.6 percent on a DSR basis and down 5.1 percent on a volume basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 476,923 vehicles, down 4.8 percent on a DSR basis and down 6.1 percent on a volume basis.

      “Light trucks and SUVs continue to lead the way for our industry, and Toyota’s Tacoma and RAV4 first-quarter sales results are a reflection of the strong consumer appeal of these vehicles,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “Passenger cars, however, remain an important part of Toyota’s portfolio. Earlier in the month, we introduced the all-new Corolla — the world’s best-selling nameplate — now with a hybrid option, which comes on the heels of Prius AWD, Camry TRD and Avalon TRD introductions. While some of our competitors are abandoning sedans, we remain optimistic about the future of the segment.”

      Lexus division posted March sales of 29,249 vehicles, up 12.2 percent on a DSR basis and up 8.2 percent on a volume basis. For the quarter, Lexus sales of 66,791 vehicles were up 5.4 percent on a DSR basis and up 4.0 percent on a volume basis.
       
      “Lexus had a solid start to 2019. The launch of the all-new UX was a success in Q1, particularly with the introduction of the UX 250h,” said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. “We are looking forward to continued momentum next quarter with the updated Lexus RC F and limited-edition RC F Track Edition arriving at dealerships this month.”
       
      March 2019 Highlights  
      C-HR sales increased 8.1 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter 4Runner sales up 6.4 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter Tacoma up 12.6 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter; 17 consecutive months of increased sales Light trucks marked a best-ever March, with 114,844 in sales RAV4 posted sales of 33,166 Mirai sales increased 112.0 percent; a best-ever March NXh sales up 21.2 percent; a best-ever March (18th consecutive) and first quarter LX sales up 4.5 percent ES sales increased by 25.0 percent RC sales up 55.7 percent Lexus Hybrid sales up 94.1 percent  
      *Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume
       
       
       
      TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY March 2019
      -- CURRENT MONTH --
      2019                           2018        DSR %       VOL %
      -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
      2019                        2018        DSR %
      VOL %
      TOTAL TOYOTA
      214,947
      222,787
      0.1
      -3.5
      543,716
      572,041
      -3.7
      -5.0
      TOTAL TOYOTA DIV
      185,696
      195,750
      -1.6
      -5.1
      476,923
      507,824
      -4.8
      -6.1
      TOTAL LEXUS
      29,249
      27,037
      12.2
      8.2
      66,791
      64,217
      5.4
      4.0
      YARIS SD (INCL YAR IA)
      3,947
      2,918
      40.3
      35.3
      7,710
      7,506
      4.1
      2.7
      YARIS LIFTBACK
      52
      144
      -62.6
      -63.9
      184
      454
      -58.9
      -59.5
      TOTAL YARIS
      3,999
      3,062
      35.4
      30.6
      7,894
      7,960
      0.5
      -0.8
      tC
      0
      0
      0.0
      0.0
      0
      1
      -100.0
      -100.0
      COROLLA HB (INCL COR IM)
      2,144
      2,147
      3.6
      -0.1
      5,263
      5,029
      6.0
      4.7
      COROLLA SEDAN
      22,335
      29,245
      -23.4
      -26.2
      72,590
      72,791
      1.0
      -0.3
      TOTAL COROLLA
      24,479
      31,392
      -19.1
      -22.0
      78,606
      77,820
      2.3
      1.0
      SUPRA
      0
      0
      0.0
      0.0
      0
      0
      0.0
      0.0
      86 (INCL FR-S)
      320
      491
      -32.4
      -34.8
      807
      1,182
      -30.8
      -31.7
      MIRAI
      176
      83
      119.9
      112.0
      347
      462
      -23.9
      -24.9
      AVALON
      2,855
      4,068
      -27.2
      -29.8
      6,619
      10,576
      -36.6
      -37.4
      PRIUS
      5,410
      8,222
      -31.8
      -34.2
      12,058
      22,235
      -45.1
      -45.8
      CAMRY
      33,615
      35,264
      -1.1
      -4.7
      81,684
      90,767
      -8.8
      -10.0
      TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
      70,854
      82,595
      -11.0
      -14.2
      188,017
      211,016
      -9.7
      -10.9
      CT
      0
      1
      -100
      -100
      0
      4
      -100.0
      -100.0
      IS
      1,694
      2,312
      -24.0
      -26.7
      3,884
      5,283
      -25.5
      -26.5
      RC
      422
      271
      61.5
      55.7
      963
      618
      57.9
      55.8
      ES
      4,922
      3,938
      29.6
      25.0
      11,390
      9,263
      24.6
      23.0
      GS
      394
      754
      -45.8
      -47.7
      955
      1,763
      -45.1
      -45.8
      LS
      457
      1,008
      -53.0
      -54.7
      1,404
      1,673
      -15.0
      -16.1
      LC
      141
      218
      -32.9
      -35.3
      320
      522
      -37.9
      -38.7
      LFA
      0
      0
      0
      0
      3
      1
      204
      200
      TOTAL LEXUS CAR
      8,030
      8,502
      -2.1
      -5.6
      18,919
      19,127
      0.2
      -1.1
      TOTAL TOYOTA CAR
      78,884
      91,097
      -10.2
      -13.4
      206,936
      230,130
      -8.9
      -10.1
      SIENNA
      8,351
      7,559
      14.6
      10.5
      18,616
      23,619
      -20.1
      -21.2
      C-HR
      5,676
      5,253
      12.1
      8.1
      14,521
      13,619
      8.0
      6.6
      RAV4
      33,166
      34,937
      -1.6
      -5.1
      83,820
      91,461
      -7.1
      -8.4
      FJ CRUISER
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      1
      -100
      -100
      VENZA
      1
      0
      0
      0
      1
      0
      0
      0
      HIGHLANDER
      20,824
      21,438
      0.7
      -2.9
      52,621
      52,882
      0.8
      -0.5
      4RUNNER
      12,510
      11,761
      10.3
      6.4
      32,829
      31,550
      5.4
      4.1
      SEQUOIA
      843
      1,006
      -13.1
      -16.2
      2,410
      2,828
      -13.7
      -14.8
      LAND CRUISER
      324
      267
      25.8
      21.3
      807
      764
      7.0
      5.6
      TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
      73,344
      74,662
      1.9
      -1.8
      187,009
      193,105
      -1.9
      -3.2
      TACOMA
      22,798
      20,250
      16.8
      12.6
      58,183
      53,779
      9.6
      8.2
      TUNDRA
      10,351
      10,697
      0.3
      -3.2
      25,100
      26,318
      -3.4
      -4.6
      TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
      33,149
      30,947
      11.1
      7.1
      83,283
      80,097
      5.3
      4.0
      TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
      114,844
      113,168
      5.2
      1.5
      288,908
      296,821
      -1.4
      -2.7
      UX
      1,776
      0
      0.0
      0.0
      3,925
      0
      0.0
      0.0
      NX
      5,633
      5,859
      -0.3
      -3.9
      13,775
      14,327
      -2.6
      -3.9
      RX
      10,967
      9,819
      15.8
      11.7
      23,529
      23,795
      0.2
      -1.1
       
      2,291
      2,329
      2.0
      -1.6
      5,429
      5,691
      -3.3
      -4.6
      552
      528
      8.4
      4.5
      1,214
      1,277
      -3.7
      -4.9
      21,219
      18,535
      18.7
      14.5
      47,872
      45,090
      7.6
      6.2
      136,063
      131,703
      7.1
      3.3
      336,780
      341,911
      -0.2
      -1.5
      27
      28
       
       
      76
      77
       
       
       
      TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
        March 2019
       
      -- CURRENT MONTH --
      2019                          2018       DSR %
      VOL %
      -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
      2019               2018      DSR %
      VOL %
      COROLLA
      20,388
      29,245
      -27.7
      -30.3
      71,381
      72,791
      -0.6
      -1.9
      CAMRY
      33,519
      33,235
      4.6
      0.9
      81,283
      82,164
      0.2
      -1.1
      AVALON
      2,855
      4,068
      -27.2
      -29.8
      6,619
      10,576
      -36.6
      -37.4
      YARIS SD (INCL YARIS IA)
      3,947
      2,918
      40.3
      35.3
      7,710
      7,506
      4.1
      2.7
      RAV4
      12,631
      14,622
      -10.4
      -13.6
      29,472
      41,184
      -27.5
      -28.4
      VENZA
      1
      0
      0.0
      0.0
      1
      0
      0.0
      0.0
      HIGHLANDER
      20,824
      21,438
      0.7
      -2.9
      52,620
      52,882
      0.8
      -0.5
      SIENNA
      8,351
      7,559
      14.6
      10.5
      18,616
      23,619
      -20.1
      -21.2
      SEQUOIA
      843
      1,006
      -13.1
      -16.2
      2,410
      2,828
      -13.7
      -14.8
      TACOMA
      22,798
      20,250
      16.8
      12.6
      58,183
      53,779
      9.6
      8.2
      TUNDRA
      10,351
      10,697
      0.3
      -3.2
      25,100
      26,318
      -3.4
      -4.6
      ES
      3,882
      3,507
      14.8
      10.7
      8,844
      8,282
      8.2
      6.8
      RX
      9,227
      8,203
      16.6
      12.5
      19,013
      21,009
      -8.3
      -9.5
      TOTAL
      149,617
      156,748
      -1.0
      -4.5
      381,252
      402,938
      -4.1
      -5.4
      N.A VEHICLES % OF TOTAL
      69.6%
      70.4%
       
       
      70.1%
      70.4%
       
       
      TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT CAR
      10,143
      13,116
      -19.8
      -22.7
      21,022
      37,966
      -43.9
      -44.6
      LEXUS IMPORT CAR
      4,148
      4,995
      -13.9
      -17.0
      10,075
      10,845
      -5.9
      -7.1
      TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT CARS
      60,709
      69,466
      -9.4
      -12.6
      166,993
      173,037
      -2.2
      -3.5
      LEXUS NA BUILT CARS
      3,882
      3,507
      14.8
      10.7
      8,844
      8,282
      8.2
      6.8
      TOTAL TOYOTA CARS
      78,882
      91,084
      -10.2
      -13.4
      206,934
      230,130
      -8.9
      -10.1
      TOYOTA DIV. IMPORT TRUCK
      39,045
      37,596
      7.7
      3.9
      102,506
      96,211
      7.9
      6.5
      LEXUS IMPORT TRUCK
      11,992
      10,332
      20.4
      16.1
      28,859
      24,081
      21.4
      19.8
      TOYOTA DIV NA BUILT TRUCK
      75,799
      75,572
      4.0
      0.3
      186,402
      200,610
      -5.9
      -7.1
      LEXUS NA BUILT TRUCK
      9,227
      8,203
      16.6
      12.5
      19,013
      21,009
      -8.3
      -9.5
      TOTAL TOYOTA TRUCK
      136,063
      131,703
      7.1
      3.3
      336,780
      341,911
      -0.2
      -1.5
      Selling Days
      27
      28
       
       
      76
      77
       
       
         
       
        TOYOTA U.S. HYBRID SALES SUMMARY March 2019
      -- CURRENT MONTH --                                          -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
      2019             2018        DSR %                               2019                2018 DSR %
      TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
      5,410
      8,222
      -31.8%
      12,058
      22,235
      -45.1%
      TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
      743
      0
      0.0%
      753
      0
      0.0%
      TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
      2,606
      2,125
      27.2%
      6,366
      5,303
      21.6%
      TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
      734
      828
      -8.1%
      1,793
      1,818
      -0.1%
      TOYOTA MIRAI
      176
      83
      119.9%
      347
      462
      -23.9%
      TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
      1,252
      1,401
      -7.3%
      3,404
      3,471
      -0.6%
      TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
      892
      4,128
      -77.6%
      2,829
      11,289
      -74.6%
      LEXUS ES HYBRID
      844
      388
      125.6%
      1,890
      865
      121.4%
      LEXUS GS HYBRID
      0
      2
      -100.0%
      4
      10
      -60%
      LEXUS UX HYBRID
      889
      0
      0.0%
      1,983
      0
      0
      LEXUS NX HYBRID
      891
      735
      25.70%
      2,301
      1711
      36.30%
      LEXUS RX HYBRID
      1,522
      965
      63.60%
      3,441
      2216
      57.30%
      LEXUS LS HYBRID
      15
      41
      -62.10%
      33
      68
      -50.80%
      LEXUS LC HYBRID
      4
      13
      -68%
      7
      30
      -76.40%
      LEXUS CT HYBRID
      0
      1
      -100%
      0
      4
      -100.0%
      TOTAL TMNA HYBRID
      15,978
      18,932
      -12.50%
      37,209
      49,482
      -23.80%
      TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID
      11,813
      16,787
      -27.00%
      27,550
      44,578
      -37.40%
      TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID
      4,165
      2,145
      101.40%
      9,659
      4,904
      99.60%
       

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Windstorm
      Windstorm
      (35 years old)
    2. yougojay
      yougojay
      (58 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...