    Toyota Unveils Full Global Battery Electric Line-up

      Toyota announced a 30 electric auto lineup for global sales by 2030. A strategy that makes some go Hmmmmmmmm.

    Toyota is not new to auto electrification, but they have found themselves on the far side of the moon in comparison to other OEMs in being ready to sell electric autos to the global public.

    Toyota sued California CARB in attempts to stay ICE with their hybrid Prius line-up and Hydrogen as Toyota had bet big on Hydrogen over electric autos to the extent of selling Hydrogen autos in California and building some Hydrogen fueling stations. Yet while this could be the way for Semi trucks or what is known as Class 8 heavy haulers that use hydrogen generators to power an electric power train, it seems the public has chosen to endorse BEV or battery electric autos.

    As such, Toyota has had to make a massive change and went on a hiring spree of engineers to support a global electric auto lineup for Toyota and Lexus and with that, they have announced the following:

    • Akio Toyoda announces 30 battery electric models by 2030
    • Total global battery electric vehicle sales to reach 3.5M within same timeframe
    • Lexus aims for 100% battery electric mix in Europe*, N. America and China by 2030
    • Announcement underpins Toyota Motor Europe plan for 100% CO2 reduction in all new vehicles sales by 2035 in West Europe
    • bZ battery electric family in Europe to expand with introduction of a small crossover as follow up to bZ4X launch

    They also had a Media Briefing on their battery EV strategies:

    It would appear that the Toyota Tacoma electric pickup is their most complete concept EV that could go into production.

    Sadly, for some weird reason, I cannot download the press release images from their website, please look at the images here:

    Electric Auto Portfolio

    It would seem Bugatti has rubbed off on Toyota / Lexus for one of their electric super cars.

    Strangely I find the future design directive of Toyota / Lexus to be a very Angular style.

    I did find that all the extra-large images have been posted here:

    Toyota Pickup EV Concept Likely Previews Electric Tacoma (insideevs.com)

    Toyota unveils full global battery electric line-up

    Video: Media Briefing on Battery EV Strategies | Corporate | Global Newsroom | Toyota Motor Corporation Official Global Website

    balthazar

    The above pic is primarily computer-renders; note the chopped-off wheels of the far right 2nd-row one, pus the cast shadows are inconsistent. Not so sure toyoter has it's ducks in a line yet on this move. 

    smk4565

    2030 is a long away off, you can develop a car in 3-4 years, and Toyota is big enough to develop multiple at one time.  This isn't one product at a time Tesla, Toyota probably has more cash and resources than any other car company.  Although they are also more cautious and slow moving than most car companies, as they hate risk.  I think they are late to the party, maybe that will hurt them, maybe they can use their size and scale to catch up and it won't matter, time will tell.

    balthazar

    Of course, you can't start developing a vehicle you intend to sell that year. And (assumedly) with a brand new, untried architecture, toyoter would need at least 5 years' head start, which means 2024 (for a fall 2029 intro). They were lobbying against BE moves like 5 minutes ago. Which means they have less than 3 years.

    David
    15 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    2030 is a long away off, you can develop a car in 3-4 years, and Toyota is big enough to develop multiple at one time.  This isn't one product at a time Tesla, Toyota probably has more cash and resources than any other car company.  Although they are also more cautious and slow moving than most car companies, as they hate risk.  I think they are late to the party, maybe that will hurt them, maybe they can use their size and scale to catch up and it won't matter, time will tell.

    Toyota is late to the party, late to starting battery development and supplies, late to the whole EV movement as they bet on Hybrids going to Hydrogen. Yet Hydrogen makes no sense in the retail auto space unlike Semi trucks which make more sense. Sadly, we all know that Hydrogen takes more energy to produce the fuel than what you get out of it and the market has spoken so Toyota is behind the 8 ball and is doing the same thing they did the last 5 years, legal lawsuits to try and postpone them losing market share.

    They not only still are pushing their worthless lawsuit against CARB and California to stop EVs, but they have also even filed legal motions against their own Japanese government which is moving forward with support for EVs over Hydrogen.

    They might have money in the bank, but they have idiots in leadership positions and that will cost them in the long run. 

    Interesting times we live in and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top as I do not expect Tesla to be tops in the EV auto market once Everyone Has EVs to sell.

    13 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Of course, you can't start developing a vehicle you intend to sell that year. And (assumedly) with a brand new, untried architecture, toyoter would need at least 5 years' head start, which means 2024 (for a fall 2029 intro). They were lobbying against BE moves like 5 minutes ago. Which means they have less than 3 years.

    Agree, Toyota is a good 5 to 6 years behind everyone else since they bet big on Hydrogen only to lose out. I actually expect them to do ok with Electric Semi Trucks powered by Hydrogen Generators, but in the retail auto space, they are falling behind fast.

    smk4565

    Agree that Toyota made a lot of mistakes, and is way late.  But if they pull a 180 and go all in on EV then I wouldn't be surprised if they have a line up of EV's at better prices than the competition and with the Toyota reliability/quality/resale advantage that they have now over competitors.  

