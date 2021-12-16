Toyota unveils full global battery electric line-up

Toyota is not new to auto electrification, but they have found themselves on the far side of the moon in comparison to other OEMs in being ready to sell electric autos to the global public.

Toyota sued California CARB in attempts to stay ICE with their hybrid Prius line-up and Hydrogen as Toyota had bet big on Hydrogen over electric autos to the extent of selling Hydrogen autos in California and building some Hydrogen fueling stations. Yet while this could be the way for Semi trucks or what is known as Class 8 heavy haulers that use hydrogen generators to power an electric power train, it seems the public has chosen to endorse BEV or battery electric autos.

As such, Toyota has had to make a massive change and went on a hiring spree of engineers to support a global electric auto lineup for Toyota and Lexus and with that, they have announced the following:

Akio Toyoda announces 30 battery electric models by 2030

Total global battery electric vehicle sales to reach 3.5M within same timeframe

Lexus aims for 100% battery electric mix in Europe*, N. America and China by 2030

Announcement underpins Toyota Motor Europe plan for 100% CO 2 reduction in all new vehicles sales by 2035 in West Europe

bZ battery electric family in Europe to expand with introduction of a small crossover as follow up to bZ4X launch

They also had a Media Briefing on their battery EV strategies:

It would appear that the Toyota Tacoma electric pickup is their most complete concept EV that could go into production.

Electric Auto Portfolio

It would seem Bugatti has rubbed off on Toyota / Lexus for one of their electric super cars.

Strangely I find the future design directive of Toyota / Lexus to be a very Angular style.

