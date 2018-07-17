Upcoming Toyota Supra To Offer Turbo-Four and Six

Last August, we reported on a BMW document that revealed the next-generation Z4 and all-new Toyota Supra would have the choice of a 2.0L turbo-four and twin-turbo 3.0L inline-six. Now, a new document from German transmission maker ZF seems to confirm this.

The document in question is a "transmission catalogue" that lists the various implementations of the eight-speed ZF 8HP. For the Supra, it has two BMW engines listed - the 2.0L turbo-four with 265 horsepower and 3.0L twin-turbo inline-six with 335 horsepower. The Z4 will get the same engines, but will offer a more potent inline-six with 375 horsepower.

Testsuya Tada, the chief engineer on the Supra did confirm the turbo-four to R&T during the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend. He explained that the turbo-four would offer " better weight distribution" and a sharper turn-in.

Toyota used the Goodwood Festival of Speed to tease the Supra by running a prototype on the hill climb. Hopefully, Toyota decides to reveal the Supra sometime in the near future.

