Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2020 Volkswagen Passat Teased Before Detroit

      Updated styling, but retains the same platform

    Volkswagen has released some sketches of the upcoming 2020 Passat that will be debuting next month at the Detroit Auto Show. It is clear that the automaker is addressing one of the biggest complaints about the current model, the boring exterior. Volkswagen is taking some ideas from the smaller Jetta with a larger, upright grille; creasing along the side, and new trunk lid design. Aside from the roof, Volkswagen says all of the body panels are new or modified.

    According to media who got the chance to see the car in person during a preview event, the 2020 Passat's interior features a new center stack with an updated infotainment system. Overall interior space is still expansive.

    We were hoping that the next Passat would transition over to the MQB platform, but the model will remain on the PQ46 platform that underpins the current model. Why is that?

    “This segment is shrinking, and we figured that we can give the customers all they need with the current platform instead of spending to switch to a new one,” said Kai Oltmanns, product manager for the Passat to Motor1.

    Automotive News reports that the 2020 Passat will retain the turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder and six-speed automatic.

    Pricing for the 2020 Passat will be announced near to its release date, expected to sometime next summer.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Motor1, Volkswagen


    Go to articles Volkswagen

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell

    Honestly, I have no issue with them keeping the platform as long as they improve on the interior materials a bit.  The car itself is super solid and isn't in dire need of a change. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    { the model will remain on the PQ46 platform that underpins the current model. Why is that? “This segment is shrinking, and we figured that we can give the customers all they need with the current platform instead of spending to switch to a new one,” said Kai Oltmanns, product manager for the Passat }

    This statement along with the pictures of VW's EV sedan which I think is super sexy makes me think this could be the last ICE version of this auto so why waste R&D dollars on moving to the MQB platform when you can make this stretch as you plan to introduce a superior EV.

    image.png

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    I had an 89 and 99 SHO, the newest SHO is faster on paper than both, drove one once, it's not at all the same thing.  I would take the 89 and even the 99 over it in a heartbeat.  The current one, too bunker like, too truck like.  Powertrain wasn't emotionally appealing.  It's not even compelling as a fast luxury car.  Maybe it was the size and weight and AWD drag.  IF you want a large trunk though, the 2010+ Taurus is the thing to get.

    My guess is the 400hp MKZ v6 is the way to go if you are a Ford fan and want a sedan with verve yet.  Fusion Sport a nice option compared to the SHO at least.

    Perhaps if Ford had ever redesigned the intrusive console in the current Taurus, and if it were even slightly space efficient inside at all, it may have helped its fate.

    Edited by regfootball

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×