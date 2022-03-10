ID. Buzz World Premiere, A Bulli for the 21st Century!

Volkswagen (VW) premiered the global ID.Buzz and ID.Buzz cargo in Hamburg today providing yet another solution to sustainable and CO2-free mobility. The ID.Buzz comes with the latest ID. software and sets new standards in its segments with the latest systems and functions for safety, comfort and charging. VW gave us the quick punch list of the ID.Buzz as follows:

Design: The ID.Buzz transfers seven decades of Bulli know-how into the era of software and digitalisation

Charging: Plug & Charge technology enables the ID.Buzz to be easily charged while out and about with up to 170 kW

Interior Space: The ID.Buzz provides space for five persons and 1,121 liters of Luggage - and, as the Cargo, for two-euro pallets

Software: Latest version brings state-of-the-art assist systems such as 'Travel Assist with swarm data' and automated parking to the range

Energy Storage: Bidirectional charging (Vehicle-to-Home) enables the integration of ID.Buzz into the home energy system

Market Launch: This autumn in Europe. Advanced orders can already be placed in some countries in May, U.S. market is slated for 2023 as a 2024 model

Chairman of the Board of Management of VW Passenger cars stated, the Bulli stood for a new feeling of automotive freedom, independence and great emotion when it came to market in the 1950's. Today's ID.Buzz picks up this lifestyle and transfers it into the 21st century, emission-free, sustainable, fully networked and now ready for the next big chapter: autonomous driving. The ID.Buzz is bringing together the core themes of VWs ACCELERATE strategy in one product for the first time according to Ralf Brandstatter.

Additional stories, videos and a ton more pictures can be seen here: The new ID. Buzz | Volkswagen Newsroom (volkswagen-newsroom.com)

Today's ID.Buzz is built on the fully electric modular platform called MEB. The ID.Buzz is a pioneer in terms of sustainability: their manufacturing and shipping has a carbon-neutral footprint. The auto's heavily use recycled synthetic materials and the interior is completely free of any real leather. Over-the-air updates is standard on all ID. autos. The ID.Buzz family is built in Hanover.

The latest ID. software has Car2X local warning system, which utilizes signals from other vehicles and the transport infrastructure to spot hazards in real time. Front Assist emergency braking function and in the MPV, the Lane Assist lane-keeping assistant. Travel Assist with swarm data is an option which partially facilitates automated driving across the entire speed range and assisted lane-changing on the freeway. There is also Memory Function for automated parking on a previously saved route.

For the European Launch, the ID. twins will have an 82 kWh battery with a usable 77 kWh supply providing power to the 150 kW (201 hp) electric motor driving the rear axle as did the flat engine in the original Bulli keeping a reliable distribution of weight and low vehicle center of gravity optimizing the handling and agility. From 11 kW to 170 kW charging allowing you to go from 5% to 80% charged in up to 30 minutes depending on the charger. This all follows the ISO 15118 standard.

The ID.Buzz is the first MPV that has the drag coefficient of a car, 0.285, thus reducing drag, reducing energy consumption, increasing range.

The ID.Buzz Cargo is the perfect last mile delivery, service van with the ability to hold two-euro pallets of items.

Efficient form with total German function is built into the auto. Long wheel base, low loading floor, maximizing freight hauling.

Welcome to the 21st century of emission free relaxed driving the ID.Buzz way.

PM_A_Bulli_for_the_all-electric_future_World_premiere_of_the_new_ID_Buzz.pdf

A Bulli for the all-electric future: World premiere of the new ID. Buzz | Volkswagen Newsroom (volkswagen-newsroom.com)