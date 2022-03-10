Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    ID. Buzz World Premiere, A Bulli for the 21st Century!

      Volkswagen today revealed the ID.Buzz, a 21st century Bulli packing seven decades of know-how into an era of software, digitalization and clean emissions.

    Volkswagen (VW) premiered the global ID.Buzz and ID.Buzz cargo in Hamburg today providing yet another solution to sustainable and CO2-free mobility. The ID.Buzz comes with the latest ID. software and sets new standards in its segments with the latest systems and functions for safety, comfort and charging. VW gave us the quick punch list of the ID.Buzz as follows:

    • Design: The ID.Buzz transfers seven decades of Bulli know-how into the era of software and digitalisation
    • Charging: Plug & Charge technology enables the ID.Buzz to be easily charged while out and about with up to 170 kW
    • Interior Space: The ID.Buzz provides space for five persons and 1,121 liters of Luggage - and, as the Cargo, for two-euro pallets
    • Software: Latest version brings state-of-the-art assist systems such as 'Travel Assist with swarm data' and automated parking to the range
    • Energy Storage: Bidirectional charging (Vehicle-to-Home) enables the integration of ID.Buzz into the home energy system
    • Market Launch: This autumn in Europe. Advanced orders can already be placed in some countries in May, U.S. market is slated for 2023 as a 2024 model

    DB2022AU00171_large.jpg

    Chairman of the Board of Management of VW Passenger cars stated, the Bulli stood for a new feeling of automotive freedom, independence and great emotion when it came to market in the 1950's. Today's ID.Buzz picks up this lifestyle and transfers it into the 21st century, emission-free, sustainable, fully networked and now ready for the next big chapter: autonomous driving. The ID.Buzz is bringing together the core themes of VWs ACCELERATE strategy in one product for the first time according to Ralf Brandstatter.

    Additional stories, videos and a ton more pictures can be seen here: The new ID. Buzz | Volkswagen Newsroom (volkswagen-newsroom.com)

    Today's ID.Buzz is built on the fully electric modular platform called MEB. The ID.Buzz is a pioneer in terms of sustainability: their manufacturing and shipping has a carbon-neutral footprint. The auto's heavily use recycled synthetic materials and the interior is completely free of any real leather. Over-the-air updates is standard on all ID. autos. The ID.Buzz family is built in Hanover.

    DB2022AU00177_large.jpgDB2022AU00179_large.jpgDB2022AU00182_large.jpgDB2022AU00166_large.jpgDB2022AU00164_large.jpgDB2022AU00160_large.jpg

    The latest ID. software has Car2X local warning system, which utilizes signals from other vehicles and the transport infrastructure to spot hazards in real time. Front Assist emergency braking function and in the MPV, the Lane Assist lane-keeping assistant. Travel Assist with swarm data is an option which partially facilitates automated driving across the entire speed range and assisted lane-changing on the freeway. There is also Memory Function for automated parking on a previously saved route.

    For the European Launch, the ID. twins will have an 82 kWh battery with a usable 77 kWh supply providing power to the 150 kW (201 hp) electric motor driving the rear axle as did the flat engine in the original Bulli keeping a reliable distribution of weight and low vehicle center of gravity optimizing the handling and agility. From 11 kW to 170 kW charging allowing you to go from 5% to 80% charged in up to 30 minutes depending on the charger. This all follows the ISO 15118 standard.

    The ID.Buzz is the first MPV that has the drag coefficient of a car, 0.285, thus reducing drag, reducing energy consumption, increasing range.

    DB2022AU00193_large.jpg

    The ID.Buzz Cargo is the perfect last mile delivery, service van with the ability to hold two-euro pallets of items.

    DB2022AU00192_large.jpg

    Efficient form with total German function is built into the auto. Long wheel base, low loading floor, maximizing freight hauling.

    DB2022AU00188_large.jpgDB2022AU00187_large.jpg

    Welcome to the 21st century of emission free relaxed driving the ID.Buzz way.

    PM_A_Bulli_for_the_all-electric_future_World_premiere_of_the_new_ID_Buzz.pdf

    A Bulli for the all-electric future: World premiere of the new ID. Buzz | Volkswagen Newsroom (volkswagen-newsroom.com)

    DB2022AU00195_large.jpg

    David
    3 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    I don’t know if I’ve ever said this about a VW but I really want that! I have never been a fan of VW but I have always had a thing for the Microbus. 

    If they make it AWD, they will sell all they can make. I can see this as a family Life Style auto for skiing, camping, etc.

    balthazar

    Minivans don’t sell well at all, but there’s still room for some. It’s kinda cute.
    However, I see speculation it may start “under $50K” with zero options, so that’s not going to help with volume much.

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    Minivans don’t sell well at all, but there’s still room for some. It’s kinda cute.
    However, I see speculation it may start “under $50K” with zero options, so that’s not going to help with volume much.

    And that will be a LWB version that the states will get which includes a larger battery pack. As far as "zero options", there is nothing to confirm that. Furthermore, it is entirely possible that it doesn't need "options", which is a loaded and subjective word anyway. And yes, near $50K is steep but again, let's see how it is actually packaged here first before damning another EV on price alone.

    2 hours ago, David said:

    If they make it AWD, they will sell all they can make. I can see this as a family Life Style auto for skiing, camping, etc.

    Being that it will use the same setup as a top trim ID.4, I don't see why it won't have AWD.

    David
    7 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    And that will be a LWB version that the states will get which includes a larger battery pack. As far as "zero options", there is nothing to confirm that. Furthermore, it is entirely possible that it doesn't need "options", which is a loaded and subjective word anyway. And yes, near $50K is steep but again, let's see how it is actually packaged here first before damning another EV on price alone.

    Being that it will use the same setup as a top trim ID.4, I don't see why it won't have AWD.

    Yes, ID.Buzz Cargo is RWD only as is the launch ID.Buzz passenger auto. I agree with using the same MEB platform as the ID. SUVs, I see no reason not to have an AWD version. Especially since the Canoo company has stated they will have RWD/AWD when production starts end of this year.

    Seems this summer or fall actual pricing will be released and firm details on the options available. We know one option is the Travel Assist package.

    E-mobility | Volkswagen Newsroom (volkswagen-newsroom.com)

     

    Drew Dowdell
    52 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Why do you think there aren't many vans on the market?
    Even your brand's van flopped hard.

    I think this will do okay because it’s “cute”. It will likely be the price that’s the killer.

    surreal1272

    The blatant lack of context around here is earning me a long needed break because there really are better things to do with my time than going back and forth with folks who have already made up their minds before even posting. 

     

    David
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    The blatant lack of context around here is earning me a long needed break because there really are better things to do with my time than going back and forth with folks who have already made up their minds before even posting. 

     

    My friend, take it in stride, as it is a very entertaining read and contrast to sitting in front of the boob tube and not thinking. :P 

    I do enjoy the banter, at least we all get to think, research and discuss without personal attacks or going crazy political. Yes some will be ICE till they die, some will be ice to ev and die, some will never care.

    At least we will be well informed as to the coming options for our new rides over the coming decade of change. :metal:

    Drew Dowdell
    7 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Hey; stop damning another EV on price alone! ;)

    If it bases at $50k, it’s going to have significant competition when it gets here in *checks notes* two years. Chevy will have 2 EV crossovers and an EV truck in that same range. Tesla will still have their rabid fanbois. Kia and Hyundai have entries too.

    Robert Hall

    Looks interesting..certainly has taken a long time...hasn't VW teased a modern retro styled bus for a couple decades now, even before announcing it being an EV?  I seem to remember one or more concepts quite a while ago...(the EV concept version of this was 5 years ago!).

    Anyway, it should have the market to itself..no one else is doing a retro styled BEV van.

    (imagine GM building a new Dustbuster BEV van or Ford a new Aerostar BEV...could be fun!)

    David
    4 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    Looks interesting..certainly has taken a long time...hasn't VW teased a modern retro styled bus for a couple decades now, even before announcing it being an EV?  I seem to remember one or more concepts quite a while ago...(the EV concept version of this was 5 years ago!).

    Anyway, it should have the market to itself..no one else is doing a retro styled BEV van.

    (imagine GM building a new Dustbuster BEV van or Ford a new Aerostar BEV...could be fun!)

    Imagine a new 70's era of custom Bev Vans. AKA Corvette Summer and the van with the LOVE BED! :P 

    This all over again. Pinterest

    image.png

    smk4565
    19 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I think this will do okay because it’s “cute”. It will likely be the price that’s the killer.

    I agree, it will probably cost over $50k, which is going to cut down the appeal.

    20 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Why do you think there aren't many vans on the market?
    Even your brand's van flopped hard.

    If you don't factor in the commercial vans, the minivan market is down to Pacifica/Voyager, Odyssey, Sienna and Carnival.  4 minivans compared to the hundreds of crossovers that you can pick from.

    balthazar
    11 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    If it bases at $50k, it’s going to have significant competition when it gets here in *checks notes* two years. Chevy will have 2 EV crossovers and an EV truck in that same range.

    I don't believe pickups and SUVs are "competition" to a minivan. 

    David
    15 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    If it bases at $50k, it’s going to have significant competition when it gets here in *checks notes* two years. Chevy will have 2 EV crossovers and an EV truck in that same range. Tesla will still have their rabid fanbois. Kia and Hyundai have entries too.

    Pricing is going to be very interesting as it is on the same platform as the ID. series, specifically it is built on near identical length, width and height as the ID.6 SUV.

    Volkswagen ID.6 - Wikipedia

    I also saw this on the ID.6 which is on sale in China starting at $37,733. I wonder how close the Buzz will come to that price. 

    Eventually the VW ID.6 could make it to the U.S. market (topelectricsuv.com)

    Drew Dowdell
    9 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Really? That’s odd. You think a Defender and an X4 are competition.

    In the Kia Luxury Brand thread. Any luxury SUV competes directly with any other luxury suv of the same price regardless of purpose or styling. 

